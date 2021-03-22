Astra Shot Gets Boost From U.S. Trial; N.J. Pause: Virus Update

Astra Shot Gets Boost From U.S. Trial; N.J. Pause: Virus Update
(Bloomberg) --

AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine was 79% effective in preventing Covid-19 in a U.S. trial, which may bolster global confidence in the shot after earlier confusion over its efficacy. New Jersey will pause further rollbacks of restrictions as its case count surges to the highest in the nation.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s “reassured” that the European Union doesn’t want a vaccine blockade, following reports that the bloc is ready to start withholding shots from the U.K. German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed keeping lockdown restrictions in force for another four weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to get vaccinated on Tuesday. Australia’s vaccine rollout is being hampered by torrential rain and flooding.

Key Developments:

Lebanon in Talks on Sputnik Production (10:10 a.m. NY)

Lebanon is in talks with Russia on the possibility of manufacturing the Sputnik vaccine at one of the country’s companies.

The caretaker premier held a meeting with the Russian ambassador, the caretaker industry minister and the chairman of the Beirut-based Arwan Lebanon, which seeks to manufacture the vaccine, on Monday.

Johnson Doesn’t Expect EU Vaccine Blockade (8:59 a.m. NY)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he’s “reassured” that the European Union is not seeking a vaccine blockade, as government and opposition politicians showed rare united front on the issue. Both sides were critical of the bloc over reports it plans to restrict exports of vaccines to its former member.

”I’m reassured by talking to EU partners over the last few months that they don’t want to see blockades,” Johnson said in a pooled interview with broadcasters Monday. “That’s very, very important.”

Earlier, U.K. opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer told LBC radio on Monday that banning exports would not be a good idea.

The EU is ready to start withholding shots from the U.K., risking a sharp deterioration in relations with London in a bid to turn around its lackluster vaccination campaign, according to a senior EU official. The bloc will likely reject authorizations to export AstraZeneca’s vaccines and their ingredients to the U.K. until the drugmaker fulfills its delivery obligations to the 27-nation bloc, the official said.

Putin to Get Covid-19 Vaccine on Tuesday (8:57 a.m. NY)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he plans to get vaccinated on Tuesday, more than three months after Russia started mass inoculations to protect the population from the pandemic.

“Vaccination is of course a free choice of each individual, a personal decision of each person,” Putin said Monday at a televised video-conference with officials and executives on boosting inoculation production. “I intend do it tomorrow.”

New Jersey to Pause Reopenings as Cases Rise (8:52 a.m. NY)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the state will pause further rollbacks of pandemic restrictions as its case count surges to the highest in the nation.

Capacity at New Jersey’s restaurants, gyms, salons, and other recreational facilities increased to 50% on Friday as Murphy eased rules put in place over a year ago to stem the coronavirus outbreak. The number of people allowed at gatherings has also more than doubled to 25 indoors and 50 outdoors.

French Labor Minister Hospitalized With Virus (8:13 a.m. NY)

France’s Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne has been hospitalized due to Covid, the French government said in a statement on Monday. Borne, who tested positive on March 14, is being monitored and is improving, the labor ministry said.

France imposed lockdowns last week on several regions, including Paris, in a bid to contain a new coronavirus wave.

Fauci Says Russian Shot Looks ‘Quite Effective’ (7:57 a.m. NY)

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. expert on infectious diseases, said the data on the Sputnik V vaccine developed in Russia looks good and leads him to believe that it’s “quite effective.”

“I’ve taken a look at some of the reports. It looks pretty good,” Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday during the Hugh Hewitt radio show.

In August 2020, Fauci said he was skeptical of the vaccine after the Russian government approved it after only two months of trials.

Merkel Seeks Longer, Tighter Lockdown (6:41 a.m. NY)

Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed extending and tightening Germany’s lockdown after Covid-19 contagion rates nearly doubled in a month, highlighting Europe’s struggles to contain the pandemic.

The plan would prolong current curbs through April 18 and calls for new measures in hard-hit areas, according to a chancellery draft seen by Bloomberg. Merkel and regional leaders will discuss the proposals on Monday as infections reach levels that would trigger more stringent measures on Europe’s biggest economy.

Germany’s rate of infections climbed to the highest level in almost two months, with the national seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people rising to 107.3, the most since January 26, the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s health agency, said on its website.

Niger Begins Vaccinations With Sinopharm (6:34 a.m. NY)

Niger will begin its vaccination program this week after receiving a donation of 400,000 doses of China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The country aims to vaccinate 60% of its population of 23 million, President Mahamadou Issoufou said when the first batch of shots was received.

Just like its West African neighbors, Niger has been largely spared from a deadly second wave of the virus, reporting 4,918 cases and 185 coronavirus-related deaths as of March 21. Niger reported its first case of Covid-19 on March 19 last year.

India to Increase Gap Between Two Astra Shots (6:23 a.m. NY)

Vaccine panels in India recommended extending the gap between first and second shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 4-6 weeks to 6-8 weeks, after examining scientific evidence and concluding that “it appears protection is enhanced” if the second dose if administered later, according to a government statement.

IAG Slips on Concerns Over Summer Travel (5:26 p.m. HK)

British Airways parent IAG SA led a decline in European aviation stocks on concern that another wave of infections in Europe could stymie prospects for overseas travel this summer.

IAG fell as much as 16%, the most since March 16, 2020, when lockdowns went into effect across the world, and was down 5.3% at 11:52 a.m. in London. Ryanair Holdings Plc dropped as much as 7.4%, while EasyJet Plc slid as much as 10%.

Pakistan Plans to Increase Curbs (5:26 p.m. HK)

Weekly coronavirus cases in Pakistan surged the most in more than eight months, prompting the government to plan for an increase in curbs and stricter enforcement. Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive in the past week, and Pakistan has already suspended its biggest T-20 cricket tournament.

Separately, Pakistan received its first shipment of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine last week, while CanSino Biologics Inc.’s first batch is expected this week, for use in the private market.

Russia Signs Indian Deal to Make Sputnik V (4:03 p.m. HK)

Russia announced a deal with Virchow Biotech Private Limited of India to produce of up to 200 million doses per year of its Sputnik V vaccine, with commercial production beginning later in 2021. The agreement is the third to be confirmed during March.

The deal brings total production commitments from India to more than 650 million a year once production ramps up. Though Sputnik V hasn’t yet been approved for use in India, Russia aims to use the country as a major base for exports of the vaccine as it seeks to inoculate nearly 1 in 10 people in the world this year.

Austria Mulls Pause in Plan to Reopen Economy (3:45 p.m. HK)

Rising infection rates and hospitalizations in many regions are forcing Austria to reconsider plans to reopen sections of the economy later this week. The country’s seven-day incidence of 236 cases per 100,000 people is twice the rate of Germany’s. Only the far-western province of Vorarlberg has reduced rates below 100.

Public health officials are warning that a continued surge in transmission will quickly overwhelm intensive care facilities. Austria’s government is meeting with health officials and opposition parties on Monday in Vienna, with an announcement expected in the afternoon.

Astra-Oxford Vaccine Prevents 79% of Cases (3:17 p.m. HK)

The vaccine from AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford was 79% effective in preventing the disease in a U.S. trial, paving the way for the shot’s potential approval.

The U.K. drugmaker published the first data from a study of more than 30,000 volunteers on Monday. The results are good news for older adults, who made up about a quarter of the tests, after trials last year failed to provide conclusive data for that age group due to a lack of participants over the age of 65. The vaccine was also shown to be 100% effective at preventing severe disease, death and hospitalization.

The findings should go some way to bolstering confidence in the shot globally after confusion over the true efficacy of the vaccine and the best dosing regimen has impacted take-up, particularly in Europe.

Mass Vaccination Is Only Way Out: Le Maire (2:59 p.m. HK)

Mass vaccination is the only way out of the pandemic, which forced the French government to lock down the Paris area and other regions again this month, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. Exceptions to the lockdown restrictions, for example keeping hair salons and chocolate shops open, “help keep up the morale of the French,” Le Maire said in an interview with RTL radio. “I am not saying this is perfect.”

Greece Issues Order for Doctors (2:56 p.m. HK)

Greece issued an order for private-sector doctors and specialists to work for the country’s national health service in the capital Athens and its surrounding Attica region given current emergency conditions related to the third wave of the pandemic, Health Minister Vasilis Kikilas said. Only a small number of doctors had responded to a government appeal for strengthening medical personnel, he said.

Philippines Becomes Southeast Asia Hot Spot (1:25 p.m. HK)

A surge of new coronavirus cases in the Philippines has pushed the nation’s seven-day moving average for infections to the highest in Southeast Asia, surpassing Indonesia for the first time since September. Although Indonesia still has the most cases in the region, it has seen a steady decline in the pace of new infections since early February, while the Philippines has experienced a marked increase. As a result, Manila and nearby areas have been placed under tighter movement curbs for two weeks, reversing the re-opening of businesses that had begun after last year’s record economic slump.

Malaysia, Singapore Mull Vaccine Certificates (1:15 p.m. HK)

Malaysia and Singapore are set to explore reciprocal vaccination certification as part of the post Covid-19 collaboration between the Southeast Asian neighbors. The arrangement will be discussed when Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan visits Malaysia for a two-day visit starting March 23, Malaysia’s foreign affairs minister said in a statement on Monday.

NZ to Set Date for Travel Bubble (1:10 p.m. HK)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a date for the commencement of a quarantine-free travel corridor between New Zealand and Australia will be announced on April 6. The so-called travel bubble is “highly complex” and several conditions must be met before any final decision is made by the cabinet, Ardern said.

