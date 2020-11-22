Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market 2020 Size & Trends Will Reach to USD 4,820 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·8 min read

According to the [195+ Pages PDF] research report, the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market was estimated at USD 780 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,820 Billion by 2026, at 27% CAGR through 2027. Top market players includes AirBridgeCargo Airlines, eBay,AliExpress.com, ASOS, ACES,BigCommerce, Jagged Peak, Amazon.com, Pitney Bowes, Tmall, Eunimart Multichannel, JD.com, Vipshop, and Zalando.

New York, NY, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market By Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage, and Others), By Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others), By Offering (In-House Brands and Assorted Brands), and By End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market size & trends was estimated at USD 780 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,820 Billion by 2026, at 27% CAGR through 2027.

Advanced e-commerce technologies subtract marketing costs which have developed the target market. Apparel & accessories, digital wallets, assorted brands, and adult categories of category, payment method, offering, and end-user segments are estimated to be the leading ones in 2026. Europe is anticipated to continue its dominance in 2026 as well.

Cross-border e-commerce is an international online trade. It involves purchasing and selling of products through online shops across international as well as national borders. The trade is between a business or retailer or brand and customer. There are several categories of cross-border e-commerce such as entertainment & education, apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishing, personal care & beauty, healthcare & nutrition, footwear, and food & beverage. The payment method for cross-border e-commerce involves digital wallets, credit/debit cards, and internet banking. Cross-border e-commerce is utilized by adults, teenagers/millennials, or senior citizens.

Browse through 34 Tables & 92 Figures spread over 195+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Size & Share 2020 Analysis and Forecast to 2027”.

Globalization has enhanced the volume and variety of cross-border transactions in services as well as products through rapid and widespread diffusion of technology. This is has been driving the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market trends. In addition, advanced e-commerce technologies subtract marketing costs as well as administration expenditures. This enables companies to reach dispersed markets. This has propelled the target market as well. However, customer data belongs to the marketplace which may prove as a restraining factor over the forecast period. Nevertheless, fast-paced internet technologies are extending the international business market. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the target Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market are AirBridgeCargo Airlines, eBay,AliExpress.com, ASOS, ACES, BigCommerce, Jagged Peak, Amazon.com, Pitney Bowes, Tmall, Eunimart Multichannel, JD.com, Vipshop, and Zalando.

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Key Segments Analysis

On the basis of category, the cross-border B2C e-commerce market includes entertainment & education, apparel & accessories, consumer electronics, home furnishing, personal care & beauty, healthcare & nutrition, footwear, food & beverage, and others. The apparel & accessories are likely to hold the highest market share over the forecast period due to the maximum usage of cross-border B2C e-commerce in terms of apparel & accessories.

By payment method, the market includes digital wallets, credit/debit cards, internet banking, and others. The digital wallets category is predicted to hold the highest share as this payment method is utilized most.

By offering, the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market includes in-house brands and assorted brands. The assorted brand's category is likely to hold the largest market share as these brands hold maximum demand.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into adults, teenagers/millennials, senior citizens, and others. The adult's segment is expected to hold the highest market share owing to the utilization of cross-border B2C e-commerce mostly by adults.

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the target Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period due to the increasing number of online buyers. The United Kingdom is projected to make prominent contributions to the target market in Europe over the forecast period.

Browse the full “Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market By Category (Entertainment & Education, Apparel & Accessories, Consumer Electronics, Home Furnishing, Personal Care & Beauty, Healthcare & Nutrition, Footwear, Food & Beverage, and Others), By Payment Method (Digital Wallets, Credit/Debit Cards, Internet Banking, and Others), By Offering (In-House Brands and Assorted Brands), and By End-User (Adults, Teenagers/Millennial, Senior Citizens, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cross-border-b2c-e-commerce-market-by-category-852

This report segments the Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce market as follows:

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By Category Segmentation Analysis

  • Entertainment & Education

  • Apparel & Accessories

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Home Furnishing

  • Personal Care & Beauty

  • Healthcare & Nutrition

  • Footwear

  • Food & Beverage

  • Others

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By Payment Method Segmentation Analysis

  • Digital Wallets

  • Credit/Debit Cards

  • Internet Banking

  • Others

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By Offering Segmentation Analysis

  • In-House Brands

  • Assorted Brands

Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

  • Adults

  • Teenagers/Millennial

  • Senior Citizens

  • Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • According to an interview with Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce industry participants, due to globalization, the volume and variety of cross-border transactions in services as well as products have enhanced which has surged the target market growth

  • The growing number of online buyers has propelled the target market growth as well

  • Target market generated revenue of around USD 560 Billion in 2018

  • Europe was the major revenue generator in 2018

  • Apparel & accessories, digital wallets, assorted brands, and adults categories of category, payment method, offering, and end-user segments were the major revenue generators in 2018

Read, Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Industry Press Release

    England’s national lockdown will end on Dec 2 but be replaced by a new harsher three-tier system, Boris Johnson will announce on Monday. More areas will be placed into the higher tiers than before the lockdown after warnings from Sage scientists that the previous levels of restrictions were not strong enough and a tougher regional approach was needed. The Telegraph can also reveal that everywhere from factories and offices to towns and cities will be blitzed with mass testing if cases start to rise, under plans to be set out this week. The news came as it emerged that: People are set to be given “freedom passes” to allow them to live as normal a life as possible – as long as they have two negative coronavirus tests a week, under a plan to get the country back to normal next year. Passport makers are in talks with the Government to provide travellers with secure certificates to prove they are not carrying coronavirus. One in four people said they would break rules to see family and friends on Christmas Day, polling has found. The Prime Minister’s “Covid winter plan” is expected to place more areas into the higher tiers to ensure further restrictions are not needed. While some local measures will be similar to those in the previous system, some tiers will be strengthened to safeguard the gains made during the national lockdown. On Saturday night it emerged that the 10pm curfew for restaurants and pubs - which has been severely criticised by Tory MPs - is likely to be extended to 11pm when the tiers are published on Monday. Final details will be signed off at a meeting of the Cabinet on Sunday. Details of the new tougher tiers system, which comes into force on Dec 3, will be announced on Monday, with the final decision on which areas are in which tiers on Thursday. The plan will set out how people will be able to spend their Christmas, but ministers have made clear that the festive season will be different to normal, with some restrictions expected to remain in place. Ministers will decide which areas are moved into different tiers at the last possible moment, when they have access to the latest information on the virus’s reproductive rate, its prevalence and incidence in the population, and whether infections are increasing or declining.