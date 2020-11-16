Global cryotherapy market size to reach USD 6.72 billion by 2026

The latest ‘global cryotherapy market’ report offers a comprehensive industry outlook for 2020-2026, based on market augmentation history and current business landscape. In addition to expounding the key growth drivers and prevalent challenges, new growth opportunities that will create avenues for attaining a larger industry share are thoroughly discussed as well.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide cryotherapy market is projected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 9.8% during 2020-2026, subsequently accumulating USD 6.72 billion by the end of the forecast period. Increasing burden of cancer globally, growing preference towards minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, along with expansion of fitness, wellness, and beauty industries are catalyzing the industry growth.

Proceeding further, the research literature offers an expansive view of the overall industry through a country-level analysis of the regional markets. Moreover, in-depth segmentation studies including device type, therapy type, and application scope are provided to identify the top areas for investments that may yield strong returns in the coming years. Besides, it profiles the top players in this field and uncovers the strategies adopted by them to fortify their position at a global level.

For the uninitiated, cryotherapy is a low temperature application for treating malignant tissues or tissue damage called lesions. This therapy is commonly used in treating sprains, muscle pain, swelling, postoperative swelling, and soft tissue damage. It is also considered to have a high efficacy in cancer treatment. Growing demand of the procedure for aforementioned applications is strengthening global cryotherapy industry outlook.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963767/

Procedural effectiveness in treating arthritis, rheumatoid conditions, and cardiovascular ailments, in consort with constant advancements are impelling the market expansion.

Story continues

On the contrary, lack of clinical evidences regarding the use of argon gas and crypto probes as a definitive standard negatively impacts the cryotherapy business landscape. Moreover, high risk linked with cryogenic gases, and strict regulatory policies will restrain global cryotherapy market expansion. However, benefits like higher success rate over traditional surgery, minor scars, less pain, and reduced hospitalization time will bolster the industry growth in the coming years.

Device type overview:

Global cryotherapy market, based on type, is fragmented into cryogun, gas cylinders, cryoprobes, cryochambers, thermocouple devices, and gas pressure gauges. Cryoprobes and cryoguns segments are likely to showcase strong growth over the forecast period as the proper application of cryogenic gases like carbon dioxide, liquid nitrogen, argon, and dimethyl ether-propane require the utilization of these devices in pain management therapies.

Therapy type outline:

Global cryotherapy industry is categorized into cryosurgery, cryo chamber therapy, and icepack therapy, among which, the foremost segment currently holds majority of the industry share. Paradigm shift towards minimally invasive procedure is fostering the demand for cryosurgery. Further, lower side-effects and faster recovery time are likely to boost segmental share in the coming years.

Application scope:

Global cryotherapy market end-user scope is split into cardiology, oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, pain management, and gynecology. According to trusted records, oncology segment captured majority industry share in recent past and will continue to showcase strong growth trends over 2020-2026, attributable to escalating number of cancer patients and associated deaths across the globe.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/cryotherapy-market-size-share-trends-industry-analysis-report-by-device-type-cryoguns-cryoprobes-gas-cylinders-cryochambers-gas-pressure-gauges-thermocouple-devices-by-therapy-type-cryosurgery-icepack-therapy-chamber-therapy-by-application-type-and-by-regions-segment-forecast-2020-2026

Regional outlook:

At present, North America is the leading contributor to global cryotherapy market remuneration, owing to presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high per capita expenditure, and huge government investment in healthcare. In fact, national healthcare expenditure of the United States was USD 3 trillion in 2014.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific cryotherapy market is slated to grow exponentially over the projected timeline. Rising awareness regarding cryotherapy, improving healthcare infrastructure, low treatment cost, and rising accessibility to treatment are contributing to the regional industry expansion.

Global Cryotherapy Market Device Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Cryoguns

Gas Cylinders

Cryoprobes

Cryochambers

Thermocouple Devices

Gas Pressure Gauges

Global Cryotherapy Market Therapy Type Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Cryosurgery

Chamber Therapy

Icepack Therapy

Global Cryotherapy Market Application Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Cardiology

Oncology

Dermatology

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gynecology

Global Cryotherapy Market Regional Bifurcation (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Global Cryotherapy Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH

Mectronic Medicale, S.r.l

Galil Medical, Inc.

CooperSurgical, Inc. (Wallach Surgical Devices, Inc.)

Cortex Technologies Corp.

Brymill Cryogenic Systems

Medtronic plc

CryoConcepts LP

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Industry Insights

3.1. Cryotherapy Market - Industry snapshot

3.2. Cryotherapy Market - Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Cryotherapy Market - Market dynamics

3.3.1. Cryotherapy Market - Market Forces

3.4. Industry analysis - Porter's five force

3.5. Cryotherapy Market PEST analysis, 2019

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Cryotherapy Market Industry trends

4. Cryotherapy Market Size and Forecast by Device Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Cryoguns

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

4.3. Cryo Probes

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

4.4. Gas Cylinders

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

4.5. Cryo Chambers

4.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

4.6. Gas Pressure Gauges

4.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

4.7. Thermocouple Devices

4.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

5. Cryotherapy Market Size and Forecast by therapy type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Cryosurgery

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

5.3. Icepack Therapy

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

5.4. Chamber Therapy

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

6. Cryotherapy Market Size and Forecast by Application Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Oncology

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

6.3. Cardiology

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

6.4. Dermatology

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

6.5. Pain Management

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

6.6. Ophthalmology

6.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

6.7. Gynecology

6.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2015 - 2026

7. Cryotherapy Market Size and Forecast by Regions

Related Report:

Stem Cell Therapy Market, Technology Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025



Stem Cell Therapy Market will exceed USD 15 billion by 2025, as per a new research report. Increasing research on developing novel therapies and personalized medicines will foster stem cell therapy market growth. For instance, scientists are extensively researching on methods to regenerate healthy heart cells from placenta that can be used in patients after myocardial infarction. This discovery will help to cure patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases and reduce mortality rates. Researchers are further examining different aspects of stem cell therapy for its applications in neurological disorders. Thus, increasing R&D activities to promote developments in stem cell therapy will positively impact the industry growth.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: http://business-newsupdate.com/



