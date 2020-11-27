Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Industry
Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market to Reach $3. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Customer Communication Management (CCM) estimated at US$1.
New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960866/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software Suite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Managed CCM Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $448 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Customer Communication Management (CCM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$448 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$564.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.
Other Services Segment to Record 9.4% CAGR
In the global Other Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$216.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$402.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$380 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 238-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Adobe Systems, Inc.
Cincom Systems, Inc.
Dell EMC
Doxee S.p.A.
Ecrion Software, Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)
Kofax, Inc.
Newgen Software Technologies Limited
OpenText Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Pitney Bowes, Inc.
Striata
Xerox Corporation
Zoho Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960866/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Customer Communication Management (CCM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Software Suite (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Software Suite (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Software Suite (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Managed CCM Services (Solution) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Managed CCM Services (Solution) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Managed CCM Services (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other Services (Solution) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Other Services (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Other Services (Solution) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: On-premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: On-premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: On-premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Cloud-based (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Cloud-based (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Cloud-based (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: BFSI (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: BFSI (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: IT and Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: IT and Telecom (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: IT and Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: E-commerce and Retail (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: E-commerce and Retail (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: E-commerce and Retail (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Hospitality and Travel (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Hospitality and Travel (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Hospitality and Travel (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Government and Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Government and Utilities (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Government and Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution:
2020 to 2027
Table 41: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in the
United States by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in US$
Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 44: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 45: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 47: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 48: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Review by Solution in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 53: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 56: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Customer Communication Management
(CCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Customer
Communication Management (CCM) Market in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 62: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Japan in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Customer
Communication Management (CCM) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 65: Japanese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 70: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 71: Chinese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 72: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 73: Chinese Demand for Customer Communication Management
(CCM) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Chinese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 77: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution:
2020-2027
Table 80: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Solution: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 83: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 84: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 85: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 86: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
France by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: French Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: French Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 92: French Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 93: French Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: French Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: French Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: German Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 101: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: German Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: German Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 106: Italian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 109: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 110: Italian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 111: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 112: Italian Demand for Customer Communication Management
(CCM) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Italian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Customer Communication
Management (CCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Solution for the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in US$ Thousand
by Deployment: 2020-2027
Table 119: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019
Table 120: United Kingdom Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Customer Communication Management (CCM) in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: United Kingdom Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Solution: 2020-2027
Table 125: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Solution: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 129: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 131: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019
Table 138: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 140: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 142: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Solution: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Historic Market Review by Solution in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 144: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027
Table 146: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 148: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 150: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960866/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001