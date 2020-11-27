Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Industry

ReportLinker
·18 min read

Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market to Reach $3. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Customer Communication Management (CCM) estimated at US$1.

New York, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Customer Communication Management (CCM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960866/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software Suite, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Managed CCM Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $448 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR

The Customer Communication Management (CCM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$448 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$564.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 9.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.3% CAGR.

Other Services Segment to Record 9.4% CAGR

In the global Other Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$216.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$402.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$380 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 238-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Adobe Systems, Inc.

  • Cincom Systems, Inc.

  • Dell EMC

  • Doxee S.p.A.

  • Ecrion Software, Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

  • Kofax, Inc.

  • Newgen Software Technologies Limited

  • OpenText Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Pitney Bowes, Inc.

  • Striata

  • Xerox Corporation

  • Zoho Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960866/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Customer Communication Management (CCM) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 2: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Software Suite (Solution) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Software Suite (Solution) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Software Suite (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Managed CCM Services (Solution) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Managed CCM Services (Solution) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Managed CCM Services (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Other Services (Solution) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Other Services (Solution) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Other Services (Solution) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: On-premise (Deployment) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: On-premise (Deployment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: On-premise (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Cloud-based (Deployment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Cloud-based (Deployment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Cloud-based (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: BFSI (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: BFSI (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: IT and Telecom (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: IT and Telecom (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: IT and Telecom (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: E-commerce and Retail (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 29: E-commerce and Retail (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: E-commerce and Retail (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Hospitality and Travel (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Hospitality and Travel (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Hospitality and Travel (End-Use) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: Government and Utilities (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Government and Utilities (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 36: Government and Utilities (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Solution:
2020 to 2027

Table 41: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in the
United States by Solution: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019

Table 42: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in US$
Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2020-2027

Table 44: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019

Table 45: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: United States Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 47: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019

Table 48: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution:
2020 to 2027

Table 50: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Review by Solution in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 51: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 52: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

Table 53: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 54: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027

Table 56: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 57: Canadian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Customer Communication Management
(CCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 60: Japanese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Customer
Communication Management (CCM) Market in US$ Thousand by
Deployment: 2020-2027

Table 62: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Japan in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

Table 63: Japanese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Customer
Communication Management (CCM) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027

Table 65: Japanese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 66: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 67: Chinese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019

Table 69: Chinese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 70: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027

Table 71: Chinese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019

Table 72: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Customer Communication Management
(CCM) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Review
in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 75: Chinese Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 76: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 77: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Solution:
2020-2027

Table 80: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Europe in US$ Thousand by Solution: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 81: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2020-2027

Table 83: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

Table 84: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 85: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 86: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 87: European Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 88: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
France by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 89: French Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019

Table 90: French Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 91: French Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027

Table 92: French Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019

Table 93: French Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 95: French Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 96: French Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 97: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: German Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019

Table 99: German Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: German Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027

Table 101: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Germany: A Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Thousand
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 102: German Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 103: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: German Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 105: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 106: Italian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Solution for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019

Table 108: Italian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market by Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 109: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027

Table 110: Italian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019

Table 111: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 112: Italian Demand for Customer Communication Management
(CCM) in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 114: Italian Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Customer Communication
Management (CCM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Solution for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Solution for the Period 2012-2019

Table 117: United Kingdom Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in US$ Thousand
by Deployment: 2020-2027

Table 119: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012-2019

Table 120: United Kingdom Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Customer Communication Management (CCM) in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: United Kingdom Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 123: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 124: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Solution: 2020-2027

Table 125: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Solution: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 126: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Breakdown by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027

Table 128: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019

Table 129: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for
2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 130: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 131: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019

Table 132: Rest of Europe Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Solution: 2012-2019

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis by Solution: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2012-2019

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Customer Communication Management (CCM)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 142: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Solution: 2020 to 2027

Table 143: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Historic Market Review by Solution in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019

Table 144: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution
for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 145: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market
Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment:
2020-2027

Table 146: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Deployment
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 147: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 148: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Customer Communication Management (CCM) Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 150: Rest of World Customer Communication Management
(CCM) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960866/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Trump campaign caught sharing fake newspaper cover on election result

    In a now-deleted tweet, Tim Murtaugh attempted to mock the media for projecting Joe Biden as president-elect by sharing a doctored headline declaring ‘President Gore’ in 2000

  • South Korean intelligence believes North Korea is nervous about dealing with Biden administration

    There's a reason why North Korea has remained quiet about the United States presidential election, The Associated Press reports.South Korean lawmakers were briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service on Friday, and one of the issues reportedly addressed was Pyongyang's anxiety about the incoming Biden administration. The briefing's contents could not be independently verified by news organizations, but Seoul's spy agency alleges North Korea has ordered overseas diplomatic missions to refrain from provoking the U.S., reportedly warning its ambassadors there will be consequences should any of their acts or comments rattle folks in Washington.One South Korean lawmaker said the NIS believes North Korea is nervous that the friendly relationship between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be rendered moot when President-elect Joe Biden steps into the Oval Office in January, so the government apparently wants to ensure tensions remain relatively at ease for now. The NIS does expect North Korea will hold a military parade around the same time as Biden's inauguration as a show of force, although they've done so with Trump in office, as well. Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com Make America Laugh Again 2020 is the year to shop small 7 cartoons about America's COVID Thanksgiving

  • Pictured: A doctor hugged a distraught elderly coronavirus patient on Thanksgiving, after warning the public America is headed for its 'darkest days' over Christmas

    Dr. Joseph Varon, of Houston's United Memorial Medical Center, has worked 251 days in the COVID-19 ICU. He said the 'darkest days' are to come.

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Israel blamed for assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

    Iran blamed Israel for the killing of one of its top Iranian nuclear scientists in an assassination near Tehran yesterday that threatens to provoke a military confrontation during the final months of the Trump presidency. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh succumbed to injuries in hospital after gunmen fired on his car in Damavand county, Iranian media reported. Western and Israeli intelligence had long identified Mr Fakhrizadeh, 59, as the head of a covert Iranian project to develop a nuclear weapon that was shelved in 2003. He was subject to UN sanctions and named by the International Atomic Energy Agency in its 2015 "final assessment" of questions about Iran's nuclear programme. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attack but Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there were “serious indications” of Israeli involvement. “Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” he tweeted. “This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators.” He called on the international community and particularly the European Union to condemn the killing "as an act of state terror".

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • Saudi Arabia has suspended Turkish meat imports - Turkish union

    Saudi Arabia formally suspended imports of meat, eggs and other products from Turkey earlier this month, the Turkish exporters' union said, after a months-long informal boycott of Turkish goods over political tensions between the two regional rivals. Turkish exporters have reported increasing obstacles to trade in Saudi Arabia, as businessmen in the Gulf Arab state have led calls for bans on Turkish imports and as ties between the two countries deteriorated. Already strained by competing ambitions for regional influence, those relations plunged into crisis two years ago when Saudi agents killed prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

  • Biden, in message ahead of Thanksgiving, says ‘We’ll get our lives back’ after the COVID-19 pandemic

    Delivering remarks before the Thanksgiving holiday, President-elect Joe Biden said that while it has been a difficult year because of COVID-19, vaccines could soon be available to the public. “I know we can, and we will beat this virus,” he said.

  • Donald Trump Jr. says he is 'all done with the Rona' and ends his COVID-19 isolation to celebrate Thanksgiving days after announcing his positive test

    Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Although he is asymptomatic, the CDC recommends sick people like him isolate for 10 days.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • Operator of notorious South Korean online sex trafficking ring sentenced to 40 years

    A South Korean court has sentenced the operator of a vast online sex trafficking ring to 40 years in prison in a case that outraged the nation. Cho Ju-bin, 25, oversaw a group of 38 accomplices who befriended and then blackmailed at least 74 women into sharing explicit videos that were then posted in pay-per-view internet chat rooms. Sixteen of the victims were less than 16 years old, the age of consent in South Korea. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday found Cho guilty of violating laws to protect minors from sexual abuse and of making a profit from producing and selling abusive footage, Yonhap News reported. Indicted on 14 criminal charges, including inducing another person involved in the trafficking ring to rape a teenage girl and concealing more than £70,000 in criminal proceeds, prosecutors had initially demanded a life sentence on the grounds of the “irreperable damage” Cho had caused his victims. They had also requested that he be obliged to wear an electronic monitoring device for 45 years. In a petition to the court, one of the women said Cho, who had worked in an orphanage and adopted the online name “The Doctor”, was “evil” and deserved a 2,000-year prison term. Passing sentence, the judge said: “The accused has widely distributed sexually abusive content that he created by luring and threatening many victims.” Media reports have suggested that some of the video clips showed a group of men raping a teenage girl in a motel room, while others included images of the word “slave” cut into a woman’s body. One video showed girls “barking like dogs”, the Kookmin Ilbo newspaper reported. Cho operated the chat room on the Telegram messenger service, with at least 10,000 people accessing the site and paying as much as £1,000 for access. Authorities have been tracing people who used the site and have identified serving police officers and teachers as among the users. Cho’s arrest in March sparked fury across South Korea after prosecutors initially refused to name the suspect before his trial opened. Within days, more than 5 million people had signed petitions on the home page of Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, demanding that the authorities withdraw his right to anonymity. A committee of senior judicial officials, a psychologist and a psychiatrist weighed the public’s right to know and took the unprecedented step of naming Cho. He was then brought out in handcuffs from a police station in central Seoul to face the public. “I apologise to those that I hurt”, Cho said. “Thank you for putting a brake on the life of a devil who could not be stopped.” South Korea’s Ministry of Justice has been the target of criticism for its failure to deal with the growing use of technology to carry out sex crimes, with one ministry official admitting that the case had been “a disaster” and apologising for its “lukewarm response” to online sexual abuse cases.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • Shawn Mendes says he used to trade sleep for 2-hour workouts out of fear that his fans would stop liking him if he wasn't in perfect shape

    The 22-year-old "Wonder" singer told British GQ that girlfriend Camila Cabello helped him to change his perspective on his body.

  • Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger an 'enemy of the people,' exactly 2 years after he said he'd be 'fantastic'

    President Donald Trump's campaign continues to claim, without evidence, that voter fraud helped Joe Biden win in Georgia.

  • Grandma of missing 3-year-old girl charged with child endangerment, Tennessee cops say

    Zella Linklater, 3, has since been found.

  • Donald Trump commits to leaving White House if Joe Biden wins Electoral College vote

    Donald Trump admitted it was a "very hard thing to concede" electoral defeat but committed to leaving the White House if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, the Democrat president-elect as he attended a Thanksgiving event on Thursday. "It's going to be a very hard thing to concede because we know there was massive fraud," Mr Trump said, refusing to say whether he would attend Mr Biden's inauguration in January. In the nearest he has come to a concession, Mr Trump said he would leave the White House if Mr Biden is certified the election winner by the Electoral College - the process by which presidents are elected - on December 14. However, Mr Trump appeared to suggest he still held hopes of retaining the presidency. Asked about his plans for his last Thanksgiving in the White House, the president told reporters that the occasion might be the “first one of a second term”. The president added there were "a lot of things happening between now and January 20th [inauguration day]" and the election results have a "long way" to go. "I know one thing Joe Biden did not get 80 million votes," he said. "The only way he got 80 million votes is through massive fraud." During his annual Thanksgiving call with US troops overseas, Mr Trump also claimed the US will begin delivering Covid-19 vaccines "next week and the week after" as he insisted the country had "rounded the curve" on the pandemic. "We are rounding the curve [on the virus]. The vaccines are being delivered - literally it will start next week and the week after," he said during his address. Mr Trump suggested that medical workers, other frontline staff and elderly people would be the first to receive the vaccinations. It is unclear which vaccine Mr Trump was referencing, or whether he was referring to a specific federal government policy for a vaccine distribution. Two US companies, Moderna and Pfizer, have so far announced that their vaccines are effective at protecting people against coronavirus. Earlier this week US government officials said the administration planned to distribute around 6.4 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine to Americans as soon as the jab received emergency approval from the federal government, expected to be around mid-December. Officials say that by the end of the year they expect to have enough doses of vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna to vaccinate around 20 million people. However, it is likely to be April before the vaccines are distributed to the wider American public. In his address on Thursday, Mr Trump praised the speed with which a vaccination had been created, saying "two companies already announced [successful vaccines]" adding that several others were "coming up soon". "Some people have called it a medical miracle," the president said adding that the hunt for a vaccination "could have taken four or five years".

  • Type O blood linked to lower COVID risk, taking Vitamin D unlikely to help

    Among 225,556 Canadians who were tested for the virus, the risk for a COVID-19 diagnosis was 12% lower and the risk for severe COVID-19 or death was 13% lower in people with blood group O versus those with A, AB, or B, researchers reported on Tuesday in Annals of Internal Medicine. People in any blood group who were Rh-negative were also somewhat protected, especially if they had O-negative blood. People in these blood type groups may have developed antibodies that can recognize some aspect of the new virus, coauthor Dr. Joel Ray of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto told Reuters.

  • A bride wore a gold wedding dress with a plunging neckline that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles

    Karen Lima wore a sheer, backless gold Kyha Studios wedding dress that was covered in head-to-toe sparkles. She bought it without trying it on.

  • Trump erupts at Twitter for suspending Pennsylvania Republican after baseless voter fraud hearing

    Donald Trump has raged at Twitter after the platform suspended a personal account belonging to a Pennsylvania state senator who presided over a conspiracy-filled “hearing” among GOP lawmakers to amplify false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. The president – in a series of posts tagging One America News Network, which was suspended from YouTube this week for promoting a false Covid-19 “cure” amid its wall-to-wall far-right content – said state Senator Doug Mastriano was “banned” after the platform and “fake news, working together" sought to “SILENT THE TRUTH.”

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.