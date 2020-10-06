Global Cyanate Ester Resins Market to Reach $473. 7 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cyanate Ester Resins estimated at US$237. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$473.
New York, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cyanate Ester Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956503/?utm_source=GNW
7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$333.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electrical & Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $64.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR
The Cyanate Ester Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$64.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$102.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.
Other End-Uses Segment to Record 7% CAGR
In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$32.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Argosy International Inc.
Cytec Solvay Group
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Hexcel Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
Lonza Group AG
Novoset LLC
Tencate Advanced Composites
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cyanate Ester Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cyanate Ester Resins Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Cyanate Ester Resins Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Composites (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Composites (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Composites (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Adhesives (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Adhesives (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Adhesives (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Cyanate Ester Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Cyanate Ester Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cyanate
Ester Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Cyanate Ester Resins Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 36: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cyanate
Ester Resins in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Cyanate Ester Resins Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Cyanate Ester Resins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Cyanate Ester Resins in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cyanate Ester Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Cyanate Ester Resins Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Cyanate Ester Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 50: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Cyanate Ester Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Cyanate Ester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Cyanate Ester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Cyanate Ester Resins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Cyanate Ester Resins in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cyanate Ester Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Cyanate Ester Resins Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cyanate Ester Resins in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Cyanate Ester Resins Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Cyanate Ester Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish Cyanate Ester Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Cyanate Ester Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Cyanate Ester Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Cyanate Ester Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 92: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Cyanate Ester Resins Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Cyanate Ester Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Cyanate Ester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 103: Cyanate Ester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cyanate Ester Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cyanate Ester Resins Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cyanate Ester Resins in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cyanate Ester Resins Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Cyanate Ester Resins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Cyanate Ester Resins Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Cyanate Ester Resins in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Cyanate Ester Resins in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Cyanate Ester Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 140: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Cyanate Ester Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Cyanate Ester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 148: Cyanate Ester Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Cyanate Ester Resins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Cyanate Ester Resins Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 162: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Cyanate Ester Resins Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 164: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Cyanate Ester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 167: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Cyanate Ester Resins Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 170: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cyanate
Ester Resins in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Cyanate Ester Resins Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 174: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cyanate
Ester Resins in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Cyanate Ester Resins Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Cyanate Ester Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 179: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Cyanate Ester Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cyanate Ester Resins in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cyanate Ester Resins in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Cyanate Ester Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Cyanate Ester Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Cyanate Ester Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Cyanate Ester Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Cyanate Ester Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Cyanate Ester Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Cyanate Ester Resins Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Cyanate Ester Resins Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: Cyanate Ester Resins Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
