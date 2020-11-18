Global Data Center Cooling Market Report 2020: Market was Valued at $8.07 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach a Value of $16.62 Billion by 2025

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Cooling Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data center cooling market was valued at USD 8.07 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 16.62 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

There has been a surge in the number of data centers due to high computational requirements by AI and Media applications. Furthermore, the growth is going to be fuelled by the adoption of edge computing and the increase in the number of IoT devices.

Development in IT Infrastructure in emerging countries is driving the market. The increasing construction of hyperscale facilities with a power capacity of over 50 MW will fuel the need for innovative infrastructure in the market over the next few years globally in developed countries. According to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), IT exports from India may exceed USD 330 billion by 2019-20. This accounts for nearly 14% of the projected worldwide spend if India maintains its current share of the global offshore IT market.

The estimates by various sources suggest that the data center accounts for 2% to 5% of the global Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. The cooling systems are responsible for almost 40% of the power consumption in a data center. Companies are trying to tackle this issue by setting up Green data centers which use Free air cooling systems instead of traditional Air conditioners. The growing trends toward the deployment of green data centers for storing, managing, and distributing information helped many software companies reduce energy consumption and the total energy cost.

As the hyperscale providers roll out their services more widely across the Europe region, the rate of hyperscale procurement of data center capacity in many other European cities would increase rapidly. Hence, markets, such as Madrid, Milan, Warsaw, and Zurich would witness a substantial increase in colocation activity. Equinix announced a new joint venture with GIC to develop and operate hyperscale data centers in the Europe region. For the past many years, an important trend has been the expansion of large-scale facilities to support the growth of hyperscale companies, including the largest cloud service providers.

However, adaptability requirements and power outages are challenging the market to grow.A typical data center cooling system must be pre-engineered, standardized, and modular. It is required to be scalable and flexible to meet the needs of the data center. This is very difficult in today's world with companies looking to cut costs and not willing to spend much on the high-end customized cooling systems.

Key Market Trends

Information Technology Industry to Witness Highest Growth

  • The IT industry needs on-premise private data storage centers and hyperscale data centers for its operations according to the size of the organization. Additionally, the adoption of cloud storage has increased over the years due to growth in SaaS providers, which is enabling cloud storage providers to expand their capacities and is expected to increase the demand for data center cooling systems.

  • Cloud storage providers, like Microsoft, AWS, and Google, are expanding their storage capabilities to offer more efficient work-flow on the cloud. These companies are making investments in hyperscale deals. In May 2018, Google announced that it was adopting liquid cooling systems for AI data crunching, as the heat generated its new tensor processing units (TPUs) exceeded the limits of its previous data center cooling solutions.

  • Moreover, CloudHQ stated that, by 2022, the industry is expected to get the 350-megawatt storage campuses. In 2018, the company signed a 72-megawatt lease in Ashbum, which is the largest in the data center history.

  • In February 2018, the second-largest grocery chain in America, Albertsons Companies, announced the adoption of cloud storage service from Microsoft to improve the retail experience. With this, the company planned to leverage the cognitive analytics, AI, and data science capabilities from Microsoft. Such advancements among top retailers are expected to launch new data center establishments which will drive the demand of data center cooling market.

Competitive Landscape

The data center cooling market is fragmented as the benefits offered by the technology and support from the government by imposing efficiency regulations on data centers are expected to directly help the growth of the data center cooling market. Market penetration is growing with a strong presence of major players in established markets and with the increasing focus on innovation, the demand for new technologies is growing, which, in turn, is driving investments for further developments. Key players are Vertiv Co., Schneider Electric SE, STULZ GMBH, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Market Drivers
4.4.1 Increasing Volume of Digital Data
4.4.2 Emergence of Green Data Centers
4.5 Market Restraints
4.5.1 Adaptability Requirements and Power Outages

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Air cooled
5.1.2 Liquid cooled
5.1.3 Chillers
5.1.4 Economizer Systems
5.1.5 Row/Rack/Door/Overhead Cooling Systems
5.2 Service
5.2.1 Installation and Deployment
5.2.2 Consulting, Support, and Maintenance Services
5.3 End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Information Technology
5.3.2 BFSI
5.3.3 Telecommunication
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Government
5.3.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Major Vendors
6.1.1.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd.
6.1.1.2 Schneider Electric S.E.
6.1.1.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.1.1.4 Johnson Controls International plc
6.1.1.5 Asetek, Inc.
6.1.2 Other Vendors
6.1.2.1 STULZ GMBH
6.1.2.2 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.2.3 Nortek Air Solutions
6.1.2.4 Vertiv Co.
6.1.2.5 Munters Group AB

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a868dg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • As virus cases spiral, Los Angeles readies plan for curfew

    Los Angeles County imposed new restrictions on businesses Tuesday and is readying plans for a mandatory curfew for all but essential workers if coronavirus cases keep spiking. Hospitalizations have topped 1,100, a rise of 30% in that period. The county, which for most of the pandemic has had a disproportionately large share of California’s cases, issued new restrictions ordering nonessential retail businesses to limit indoor capacity to 25% and restaurants to 50% capacity outdoors.

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Man accused of shooting two police officers at Breonna Taylor protest indicted by grand jury

    Larynzo D. Johnson faces two counts of first-degree assault and 33 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

  • ‘This is false’: Arizona secretary of state denies Lindsey Graham spoke to her as voter fraud row intensifies

    Senator faces accusations of meddling in another state’s election process

  • Most Mexicans back president's holdout stance on congratulating Biden, poll shows

    A majority of Mexicans support President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to hold off congratulating Joe Biden so far on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday. In contrast to the approach of most world leaders, Lopez Obrador has not recognized Biden's victory over U.S. President Donald Trump, arguing Mexico should wait until legal challenges launched by the incumbent over the Nov. 3 election have played out. Lopez Obrador was critical of Trump in opposition but has been careful to avoid provoking him since taking office two years ago, and has even described him as a friend of Mexico.

  • South Dakota ER nurse recalls how dying coronavirus patients spend last minutes insisting virus isn't real

    South Dakota ER nurse Jodi Doering has seen some disturbing examples of COVID-19 denial as she works through the pandemic.After a Twitter thread of her experiences started circulating, Doering appeared on CNN's New Day on Monday to describe how South Dakota hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients -- and yet some of them don't believe the virus they have is real. While many patients are "grateful for the care they receive" from nurses, some COVID-19 patients spend their last moments refusing to call family and friends because they're convinced they're going to be fine, Doering said. "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real,'" Doering recalled. In some cases, patients even insist they have the flu or lung cancer to avoid acknowledging the coronavirus.> A South Dakota ER nurse @JodiDoering says her Covid-19 patients often "don't want to believe that Covid is real."> > "Their last dying words are, 'This can't be happening. It's not real.' And when they should be... Facetiming their families, they're filled with anger and hatred." pic.twitter.com/tgUgP6znAT> > -- New Day (@NewDay) November 16, 2020Doering went on to mention how more people have died of COVID-19 in South Dakota -- 644 -- than live in the town where she's from. South Dakota has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of almost anywhere in the world -- only North Dakota and the entire countries of Belgium and the Czech Republic rank higher. Without a mask mandate and with low rates of mask wearing, the Dakotas have seen coronavirus cases spike over the past few months. > North Dakota is waaaayyy beyond just merely "hit hard". It ranks as the 1 hotspot for COVID19 mortality rate ***in entire world***. South Dakota, Cook County (Chicago), Wisconsin and Montana not far behind. (HT @greg_travis and @VanGennepD) https://t.co/1dSpAQIz75 pic.twitter.com/X3VZ6sYKC5> > -- Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Case dismissed against lawmaker accused of damaging monument

    A judge in Virginia dismissed charges on Monday that were filed against a prominent Black state senator after police said that she and others conspired to damage a Confederate monument in the city of Portsmouth. The Virginian-Pilot reports the charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas were dismissed at the request of Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales. Judge Claire Cardwell, who was brought in from Richmond because local judges recused themselves, dismissed the case.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • Georgia's Republican secretary of state says railing against absentee ballots cost Trump the state

    Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger isn't holding back at this point.Raffensperger has been at the forefront of an intra-party feud in Georgia over his handling of the election, which he has defended ardently, and over unfounded claims of voter fraud. On Tuesday, in an interview with Atlanta's WSB-TV, the secretary reportedly took the fight straight to President Trump, who he suggested had no one to blame but himself for his defeat.Trump repeatedly railed against absentee voting leading up to the election, and Raffensperger believes that if he didn't sow distrust in the system, he could've picked up Georgia's 16 electoral votes, arguing that 24,000 Republicans who voted absentee in Georgia's GOP primaries did not vote in the general election. Raffensperger went so far as to say that Trump incidentally "suppressed" his own base with his complaints. > In new intv with me, @GaSecofState says 24,000 GOPs who voted absentee in primary did not vote in General - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by sowing distrust in absentee: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base"> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Retirees protest Belarus leader on 100th day since vote

    Crowds of retirees marched Monday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, marking 100 days since mass protests began and became an almost-daily feature of life in the country after authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won his sixth term in a widely disputed election. More than 2,000 pensioners were estimated to have taken part in the rally, demanding the resignation of Lukashenko and a halt to the government's violent crackdown on dissent. “Lukashenko, you and my children will remember this disgrace,” said one of the banners the retirees carried.

  • Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' husband is quitting his job, and future first lady Jill Biden plans to continue teaching. It signals a new era of political spouses.

    Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff are both defying the stereotypical gender roles of political spouses in historic ways.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes