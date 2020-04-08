The Global Data Center Power Market to Generate Revenues of Around $1 Billion During the Period 2020 −2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% during the period 2019−2025. This market research report includes data-driven and deep market insights on the impact of COVID-19 across geographies, segments, and vendor landscape. Leverage Arizton's market analysis to take real-time strategic business decisions and enhance your product portfolios.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In data center power market, COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the supply chain and affected sales of many infrastructure providers in Q1 2020 and it is likely to continue till Q2 2020. Natron Energy's Prussian Blue Sodium-ion battery can emerge as a possible substitute for OPEX-intensive VRLA and CAPEX-high lithium-ion batteries in the data center industry. The US market continues to dominate with around 50 data center facilities being developed with power capacity of over 15 MW. Western Europe contribution has increased with over 100 data center projects, where Germany contributes to over 20% of installed capacity. >2 MW generator contributes to over 50% of the overall data center generator investments in the market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by infrastructure, UPS systems generators, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 6 key vendors and 33 other vendors

Data Center Power Market – Segmentation

UPS systems is the largest revenue contributor to the power backup systems market, followed by generators, transfer switches and switchgears, and PDUs. Due to the wide adoption of modular, scalable, and lithium-ion powered systems, the revenue from UPS systems is likely to rise during the forecast period.

Vendors are offering multiple UPS systems with a capacity of <=500 kVA. These systems are mostly adopted at the rack level with high implementation among small and medium-sized facilities. The growth of <=500 kVA UPS systems will be higher among prefabricated operators than traditional brick-and-mortar facilities.

DRUPS solutions are likely to witness an increased demand among data centers with multiple modules having a total capacity of over 1 MW in N+N redundant configurations. The increasing deployment of hyperscale facilities will continue to increase the demand for greater than 2 MW generators during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDU

Other Electrical Infrastructures

Market Segmentation by UPS Systems

<=500kVA

500–1000 kVA

1000kVA

Market Segmentation by Generators

<=1MW

1–2MW

>2MW

Market Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I &II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Power Market – Dynamics

In recent years, power systems that occupy significant space in facilities and those that are inefficient and emit high carbon emissions are being replaced by compact modular units. The installation of modular power systems with multiple power modules are being carried out at room and rack levels in modern data center environments. For instance, Facebook's design involves the use of 48V DC UPS rack modular systems that support its infrastructure operating in six adjacent racks and are capable of supporting over 30 kW of IT load. The advantage of adding UPS power modules as the IT load grows is that it significantly reduces the initial investment cost. The use of multiple UPS power modules equipped in a single rack to support multiple adjacent IT racks will continue to grow in the data center environment.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Colocation Investments Boosts Power Infrastructure Procurement

Hyperscale Data Center Contribution Grows YOY

Use of Lithium-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Use of Fuel Cells in Data Centers

Data Center Power Market – Geography

The US is the leading market for data center power infrastructure. In terms of investment, Virginia, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, California, Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Iowa, and North Carolina have received more than $500 million of investment. Colocation and hyperscale self-built facilities are the major contributors to the market. The US is among the major contributor to the >2 MW data center generator investments segment. In Canada, multiple facilities have adopted 500 kVA UPS systems. North America is among the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. Organizations in this region are currently involved in building high- performance computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. The growth of the digital economy in the US is around 10% year-over-year. Such factors are will drive growth in the global data center power market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Nordic

Central & Eastern Europe

Middle East

Africa

APAC

Major Vendors

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Other vendors include - AEG Power Solutions, Artesyn Embedded Technologies (Aligned Energy), Black Box Network Services (AGC Networks), Bloom Energy (Fuel Cells), Chatsworth Products, Cisco Systems, Controlled Power Company, Crenlo, Cyber Power Systems, Delta Group, Euro-Diesel (KINOLT), Fuji Electric, Generac Power Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, Hitech Power Protection, Hitzinger, KOEL (Kirloskar Group), KOHLER (SDMO), Legrand, Mitsubishi, MTU On Site Energy (Rolls Royce Power Systems AG), Natron Energy, Panduit, Piller Power Systems, Pramac, Riello UPS, Rittal, Shenzhen KSTAR Science And Technology, Socomec, Toshiba, Virtual Power Systems, Yanmar Group, ZAF Energy System and ZincFive.