    Global Data Center Security Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Data Center Security Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Security estimated at US$6. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.

    New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549662/?utm_source=GNW
    6% over the period 2020-2027. Threat & Application Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Data Protection & Infrastructure Security segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR

    The Data Center Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Bosch Security and Safety Systems North America

    • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

    • Cisco Systems, Inc.

    • Fortinet, Inc.

    • Honeywell International, Inc.

    • Intel Corporation

    • Schneider Electric SA

    • Siemens AG

    • Trend Micro, Inc.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549662/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Data Center Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2028
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Data Center Security Global Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Data Center Security Global Retrospective Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Data Center Security Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Threat & Application Security (Logical Security) World
    Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Threat & Application Security (Logical Security)
    Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
    to 2019

    Table 6: Threat & Application Security (Logical Security)
    Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Data Protection & Infrastructure Security (Logical
    Security) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Data Protection & Infrastructure Security (Logical
    Security) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$
    Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Data Protection & Infrastructure Security (Logical
    Security) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
    Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Perimeter Security (Physical Security) Geographic
    Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Perimeter Security (Physical Security) Region Wise
    Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
    2019

    Table 12: Perimeter Security (Physical Security) Market Share
    Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
    2027

    Table 13: Facility Security (Physical Security) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 14: Facility Security (Physical Security) Market Historic
    Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Facility Security (Physical Security) Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Computer Room Security (Physical Security) World
    Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Computer Room Security (Physical Security) Historic
    Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Computer Room Security (Physical Security) Market
    Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
    2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Rack-Level Security (Physical Security) World Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 20: Rack-Level Security (Physical Security) Market
    Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
    2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Rack-Level Security (Physical Security) Market
    Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
    VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Data Center Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
    2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: United States Data Center Security Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 23: Data Center Security Market in the United States by
    Logical Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 24: United States Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: United States Data Center Security Market Estimates
    and Projections in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 26: Data Center Security Market in the United States by
    Physical Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 27: United States Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 28: Canadian Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Canadian Data Center Security Historic Market Review
    by Logical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 30: Data Center Security Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Logical Security for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 31: Canadian Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Canadian Data Center Security Historic Market Review
    by Physical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Data Center Security Market in Canada: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Physical Security for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 34: Japanese Market for Data Center Security: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Logical
    Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Data Center Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 36: Japanese Data Center Security Market Share Analysis
    by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 37: Japanese Market for Data Center Security: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Physical
    Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Data Center Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 39: Japanese Data Center Security Market Share Analysis
    by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 40: Chinese Data Center Security Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 41: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Chinese Data Center Security Market by Logical
    Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 43: Chinese Data Center Security Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in
    China in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Data Center Security Market by Physical
    Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Data Center Security Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 46: European Data Center Security Market Demand Scenario
    in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Data Center Security Market in Europe: A Historic
    Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: European Data Center Security Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 49: European Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Data Center Security Market in Europe in US$ Million
    by Logical Security: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: European Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Data Center Security Market in Europe in US$ Million
    by Physical Security: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 54: European Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 55: Data Center Security Market in France by Logical
    Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: French Data Center Security Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 57: French Data Center Security Market Share Analysis by
    Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 58: Data Center Security Market in France by Physical
    Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 59: French Data Center Security Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Data Center Security Market Share Analysis by
    Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 61: Data Center Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: German Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 63: German Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown by
    Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 64: Data Center Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 66: German Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown by
    Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 67: Italian Data Center Security Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Italian Data Center Security Market by Logical
    Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 70: Italian Data Center Security Market Growth Prospects
    in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in
    Italy in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Data Center Security Market by Physical
    Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Security:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 74: Data Center Security Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: United Kingdom Data Center Security Market Share
    Analysis by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Security:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
    Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Data Center Security Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: United Kingdom Data Center Security Market Share
    Analysis by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 79: Spanish Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: Spanish Data Center Security Historic Market Review
    by Logical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Data Center Security Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Logical Security for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 82: Spanish Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Spanish Data Center Security Historic Market Review
    by Physical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Data Center Security Market in Spain: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Physical Security for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 85: Russian Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Data Center Security Market in Russia by Logical
    Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 87: Russian Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 88: Russian Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Data Center Security Market in Russia by Physical
    Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Russian Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 91: Rest of Europe Data Center Security Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020-2027

    Table 92: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Logical Security: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 93: Rest of Europe Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 94: Rest of Europe Data Center Security Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Million by Physical Security: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 97: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Data Center Security Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 99: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market Share
    Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 100: Data Center Security Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Logical Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market Share
    Analysis by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Data Center Security Market in Asia-Pacific by
    Physical Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market Share
    Analysis by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 106: Data Center Security Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Logical
    Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 107: Australian Data Center Security Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Australian Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 109: Data Center Security Market in Australia: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Physical
    Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Data Center Security Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Australian Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 112: Indian Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 113: Indian Data Center Security Historic Market Review
    by Logical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Data Center Security Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Logical Security for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 115: Indian Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian Data Center Security Historic Market Review
    by Physical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Data Center Security Market in India: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Physical Security for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 118: Data Center Security Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Logical
    Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 119: South Korean Data Center Security Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 120: Data Center Security Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 121: Data Center Security Market in South Korea: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Physical
    Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Data Center Security Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Data Center Security Market Share Distribution in
    South Korea by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Data Center
    Security: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market
    Share Analysis by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Data Center
    Security: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
    by Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market
    Share Analysis by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 130: Latin American Data Center Security Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

    Table 131: Data Center Security Market in Latin America in US$
    Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 132: Latin American Data Center Security Market
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 133: Latin American Data Center Security Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 134: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Data Center Security Market by
    Logical Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
    and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Data Center Security Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 137: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in
    Latin America in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Data Center Security Market by
    Physical Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 139: Argentinean Data Center Security Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020-2027

    Table 140: Data Center Security Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Logical Security: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 141: Argentinean Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 142: Argentinean Data Center Security Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Data Center Security Market in Argentina in US$
    Million by Physical Security: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 145: Data Center Security Market in Brazil by Logical
    Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 146: Brazilian Data Center Security Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 147: Brazilian Data Center Security Market Share Analysis
    by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 148: Data Center Security Market in Brazil by Physical
    Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Data Center Security Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Data Center Security Market Share Analysis
    by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 151: Data Center Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 152: Mexican Data Center Security Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Mexican Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 154: Data Center Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Data Center Security Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Mexican Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 157: Rest of Latin America Data Center Security Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Logical Security:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 158: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Latin America
    by Logical Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 159: Rest of Latin America Data Center Security Market
    Share Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Data Center Security Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Physical Security:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 161: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Latin America
    by Physical Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
    2012-2019

    Table 162: Rest of Latin America Data Center Security Market
    Share Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 163: The Middle East Data Center Security Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 164: Data Center Security Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 165: The Middle East Data Center Security Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 166: The Middle East Data Center Security Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 167: The Middle East Data Center Security Historic Market
    by Logical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 168: Data Center Security Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Logical Security for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Data Center Security Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 170: The Middle East Data Center Security Historic Market
    by Physical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Data Center Security Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Physical Security for
    2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 172: Iranian Market for Data Center Security: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Logical
    Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 173: Data Center Security Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 174: Iranian Data Center Security Market Share Analysis
    by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 175: Iranian Market for Data Center Security: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Physical
    Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Data Center Security Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 177: Iranian Data Center Security Market Share Analysis
    by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 178: Israeli Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020-2027

    Table 179: Data Center Security Market in Israel in US$ Million
    by Logical Security: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 180: Israeli Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 181: Israeli Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Data Center Security Market in Israel in US$ Million
    by Physical Security: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 184: Saudi Arabian Data Center Security Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 185: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 186: Saudi Arabian Data Center Security Market by Logical
    Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
    2027

    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Data Center Security Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 188: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in
    Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Data Center Security Market by
    Physical Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 190: Data Center Security Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 191: United Arab Emirates Data Center Security Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Data Center Security Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 193: Data Center Security Market in the United Arab
    Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
    Million by Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Data Center Security Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Data Center Security Market Share Distribution in
    United Arab Emirates by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 196: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: Rest of Middle East Data Center Security Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Rest of Middle East Data Center Security Market
    Share Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 199: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
    Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Data Center Security Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Middle East Data Center Security Market
    Share Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 202: African Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 203: Data Center Security Market in Africa by Logical
    Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 204: African Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 205: African Data Center Security Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Data Center Security Market in Africa by Physical
    Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

    Table 207: African Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown
    by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 41
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549662/?utm_source=GNW

