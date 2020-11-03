Global Data Center Security Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Security estimated at US$6. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.

New York, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549662/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the period 2020-2027. Threat & Application Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Data Protection & Infrastructure Security segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Data Center Security market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 278-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bosch Security and Safety Systems North America

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Trend Micro, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549662/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Security Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Data Center Security Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Data Center Security Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Data Center Security Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Threat & Application Security (Logical Security) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Threat & Application Security (Logical Security)

Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012

to 2019



Table 6: Threat & Application Security (Logical Security)

Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Data Protection & Infrastructure Security (Logical

Security) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million:

2020 to 2027



Table 8: Data Protection & Infrastructure Security (Logical

Security) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Data Protection & Infrastructure Security (Logical

Security) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Perimeter Security (Physical Security) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Perimeter Security (Physical Security) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Perimeter Security (Physical Security) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Facility Security (Physical Security) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Facility Security (Physical Security) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Facility Security (Physical Security) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Computer Room Security (Physical Security) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Computer Room Security (Physical Security) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Computer Room Security (Physical Security) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Rack-Level Security (Physical Security) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Rack-Level Security (Physical Security) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Rack-Level Security (Physical Security) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Data Center Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Data Center Security Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Data Center Security Market in the United States by

Logical Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Data Center Security Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Data Center Security Market in the United States by

Physical Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Data Center Security Historic Market Review

by Logical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Data Center Security Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Logical Security for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Data Center Security Historic Market Review

by Physical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 33: Data Center Security Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Physical Security for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Data Center Security: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Logical

Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Data Center Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Data Center Security Market Share Analysis

by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Market for Data Center Security: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Physical

Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Data Center Security Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Data Center Security Market Share Analysis

by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Data Center Security Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Data Center Security Market by Logical

Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Chinese Data Center Security Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Data Center Security Market by Physical

Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Data Center Security Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Data Center Security Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Data Center Security Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Data Center Security Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020-2027



Table 50: Data Center Security Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Logical Security: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020-2027



Table 53: Data Center Security Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Physical Security: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Data Center Security Market in France by Logical

Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Data Center Security Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Data Center Security Market Share Analysis by

Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Data Center Security Market in France by Physical

Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Data Center Security Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Data Center Security Market Share Analysis by

Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Data Center Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown by

Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Data Center Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown by

Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Data Center Security Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Data Center Security Market by Logical

Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 70: Italian Data Center Security Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Data Center Security Market by Physical

Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Security:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Data Center Security Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Data Center Security Market Share

Analysis by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Data Center Security:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Data Center Security Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Data Center Security Market Share

Analysis by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Data Center Security Historic Market Review

by Logical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Data Center Security Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Logical Security for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Data Center Security Historic Market Review

by Physical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 84: Data Center Security Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Physical Security for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Data Center Security Market in Russia by Logical

Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Data Center Security Market in Russia by Physical

Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Data Center Security Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020-2027



Table 92: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Logical Security: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Data Center Security Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020-2027



Table 95: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Physical Security: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Data Center Security Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Data Center Security Market in Asia-Pacific by

Logical Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market Share

Analysis by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Data Center Security Market in Asia-Pacific by

Physical Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market Share

Analysis by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Data Center Security Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Logical

Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Data Center Security Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Data Center Security Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Physical

Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Data Center Security Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Data Center Security Historic Market Review

by Logical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Data Center Security Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Logical Security for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 115: Indian Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Data Center Security Historic Market Review

by Physical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 117: Data Center Security Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Physical Security for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Data Center Security Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Logical

Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Data Center Security Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 120: Data Center Security Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Data Center Security Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Physical

Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Data Center Security Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 123: Data Center Security Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Data Center

Security: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market

Share Analysis by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Data Center

Security: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Data Center Security Market

Share Analysis by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Data Center Security Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Data Center Security Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Data Center Security Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Data Center Security Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Data Center Security Market by

Logical Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Data Center Security Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Data Center Security Market by

Physical Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Data Center Security Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020-2027



Table 140: Data Center Security Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Logical Security: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Data Center Security Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020-2027



Table 143: Data Center Security Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Physical Security: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Data Center Security Market in Brazil by Logical

Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Data Center Security Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Data Center Security Market Share Analysis

by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Data Center Security Market in Brazil by Physical

Security: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Data Center Security Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Data Center Security Market Share Analysis

by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Data Center Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Data Center Security Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Data Center Security Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Data Center Security Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Data Center Security Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Logical Security:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Latin America

by Logical Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Data Center Security Market

Share Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Data Center Security Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Physical Security:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Latin America

by Physical Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Data Center Security Market

Share Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Data Center Security Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Data Center Security Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Data Center Security Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Data Center Security Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security:

2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Data Center Security Historic Market

by Logical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Data Center Security Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Logical Security for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Data Center Security Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: The Middle East Data Center Security Historic Market

by Physical Security in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Data Center Security Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Physical Security for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Data Center Security: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Logical

Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Data Center Security Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Data Center Security Market Share Analysis

by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Market for Data Center Security: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Physical

Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Data Center Security Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Data Center Security Market Share Analysis

by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020-2027



Table 179: Data Center Security Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Logical Security: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020-2027



Table 182: Data Center Security Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Physical Security: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Data Center Security Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Logical Security for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Data Center Security Market by Logical

Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Data Center Security Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Physical Security for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Data Center Security Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Data Center Security Market by

Physical Security: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,

2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Data Center Security Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Data Center Security Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 192: Data Center Security Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Data Center Security Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Data Center Security Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 195: Data Center Security Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Logical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Data Center Security Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Data Center Security Market

Share Breakdown by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Data Center Security Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Physical Security for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Data Center Security Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Data Center Security Market

Share Breakdown by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Logical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Data Center Security Market in Africa by Logical

Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Logical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Data Center Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Physical Security: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Data Center Security Market in Africa by Physical

Security: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Data Center Security Market Share Breakdown

by Physical Security: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03549662/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



