Global Debt Extends Best Run Since Pre-Covid on China, Fed Bets

Finbarr Flynn
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global credit extended its longest rally since before the pandemic on Monday as investors cheered further reopening moves from Covid restrictions in China and stuck with bets for the Federal Reserve to down-shift rate hikes this month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yield premiums on Asian high-grade dollar bonds tightened at least 1 basis point Monday, according to credit traders, on track for a seventh consecutive session of tightening that would be the longest such run since June.

Globally, spreads including those for investment-grade and high-yield debt tightened for a seventh straight week to Friday, their best stretch since 2019, buoyed by signs that inflation in some parts of the globe including in the US may be cooling.

Chinese property developers’ dollar notes advanced as well Monday. The securities, most of which are high yield, climbed at least three cents on the dollar, traders said, lengthening their recent bounce amid additional support measures for the sector.

Still, global debt investors got a sharp reminder on Friday that the threat from inflation is far from over, with US wages surging by the most in nearly a year. That’s keeping pressure on the Fed to do more to subdue consumer price gains.

“Investment-grade credit should hold investors through as they take on more risk in other asset classes,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco on Bloomberg Television after the jobs report. “Investors should remain relatively defensive but recognize that we are likely to see an improvement and a more risk-on environment.”

The stronger-than-expected jobs figures prompted traders to increase their wagers on where rates will top out in the current tightening cycle, to just below 5% in the middle of next year. They still expect the Fed to hike by 50 basis points later this month, down from four straight 75 basis-point increases.

Also read: Goldman Expects Asia IG Total Return of 5%, for HY 8.8% in 2023

--With assistance from Dorothy Ma, Ameya Karve and Kyungji Cho.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Reaped $1 Billion of Wheat in Occupied Ukraine, NASA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine has lost at least $1 billion of wheat that was harvested in areas controlled by Russia, according to research using satellite imagery from NASA’s food security and agriculture program.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strate

  • Russia builds new army base in Mariupol

    Russia has built an army base in Mariupol in a sign that it’s consolidating power in the port city after capturing it earlier this year, according to satellite photos.

  • WATCH: Pollard caps off quick TD drive to give Cowboys lead

    The Cowboys capitalized on a short field with two chunk plays, followed by a touchdown run from Pollard to take the lead. | From @CDBurnett7

  • Saudi Refiner Luberef’s $1.32 Billion IPO Covered Within Hours

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeThe Riyadh initial public offering of Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., a refining unit of the state-owned oil producer, was covered within hours o

  • Dario Saric with an and one vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Dario Saric (Phoenix Suns) with an and one vs the San Antonio Spurs, 12/04/2022

  • Woman killed by machine gun fire while trying to cross Dnipro on a boat in Kherson

    In Kherson Oblast, a woman was killed by machine gunfire while crossing the Dnipro river with her husband on the way from their cottage. Source: Kherson City Council Quote: "On 4 December, a 65-year old woman was wounded by machine gunfire while trying to cross Dnipro river on the way from their cottage in Holoprystanskyi region.

  • Must Inflation Be Brought Down All the Way to 2%?

    The latest data suggest inflation isn’t spiraling uncontrollably, even if it remains high. It raises the question of why monetary policy should stick to an arbitrary 2% target.

  • 2.500 dead seals found on Russia's Caspian coast

    About 2,500 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday. Authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said it was unclear why the mass die-off happened but that it was likely due to natural causes. Regional officials initially reported Saturday that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but the Dagestan division of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment later raised the figure to about 2,500.

  • Malaysia Expects Budget Discussion Within Two Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s lawmakers are expected to discuss the budget of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in one or two months, his economy minister said.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5% Inflation for the Next DecadeUnde

  • How Morgan Stanley (MS) Makes Its Money

    Morgan Stanley shares a name, or part of a name, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and it is not a coincidence. The “Morgan” in Morgan Stanley is J.P. Morgan’s grandson. The company was founded by Henry S. Morgan, Harold Stanley, and others in 1935.

  • Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains

    The news helped oil prices firm as OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their output targets ahead of a European Union ban and price caps on Russian crude, which begin on Monday. The Group of Seven and European Union states are due on Monday to impose a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil, though it was not yet clear what impact this would have on global supply and prices.

  • Chiefs fans share thoughts and concerns after KC’s 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals

    Chiefs fans shared their frustrations about what went wrong in the 27-24 loss to the Bengals.

  • If China invades Taiwan

    After decades of threats, is China preparing to attack and annex the island nation?

  • Japan's service-sector activity growth hits 3-month low -PMI

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's service sector activity grew in November at the slowest pace in three months, as relentless inflation dampened a part of the economy that was benefiting from the return of domestic and foreign shoppers and easing COVID-19 restrictions. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.3 from October's 53.2, hitting the lowest since August. Behind the soft headline figure were inflationary pressures that "remained marked with rates of input cost and selling price inflation remaining well-above their respective historical averages," said economist Laura Denman at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

  • Taiwan export decline seen picking up pace in November: Reuters poll

    Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's leading exporters of technology goods. The export forecasts varied widely, suggesting a contraction of between 0.67% and 10.7%, reflecting uncertainties over the global economy, supply chain disruptions due to pandemic lockdowns and power shortages in China, as well as the fallout of Russia and Ukraine war.

  • Do Correspondent Banks Charge Fees?

    Chances are that you don't think about the banks involved when you're giving money to a friend. That can be especially true if you're using a service like Venmo or PayPal to transfer money. Just like you may use a … Continue reading → The post What Is a Correspondent Bank? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts

    Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefor

  • Lawsuits blame ChannelAdvisor for sales drop on Amazon, eBay

    A pair of lawsuits allege Morrisville company ChannelAdvisor's e-commerce software resulted in thousands of delistings for online retailers using Amazon and eBay.

  • With 47% ownership, Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited (JSE:CAT) insiders have a lot at stake

    A look at the shareholders of Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited ( JSE:CAT ) can tell us which group is...

  • Is ATOSS Software AG's (ETR:AOF) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

    ATOSS Software (ETR:AOF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 20% over the last...