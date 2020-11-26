Global Decorative Flat Glass Suppliers Leadership and Strategic Benchmarking Report 2021: AGC, SaintGobain, NSG Pilkington, Vitro Architectural, Sisecam, Guardian Industries, Bendheim, and SCHOTT

Dublin, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Decorative Flat Glass Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as as AGC, SaintGobain, NSG Pilkington, Vitro Architectural, Sisecam, Guardian Industries, Bendheim, and SCHOTT were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for decorative flat glass.



The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



The decorative flat glass manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in the the the the the decorative flat glass market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the decorative flat glass market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for decorative flat glass has increased due to growth in residential construction and increasing demand for glass that offers great design flexibility while also being highly durable and requiring minimal maintenance. Decorative flat glass is used for a variety of end use markets, such as residential building, commercial building, and furniture and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4%. The major growth drivers for this market are growth in construction activities and increasing demand for home decor glass products.



Firms that produce decorative flat glass are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global decorative flat glass suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, "Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of Decorative Flat Glass Suppliers". Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the decorative flat glass market and rates each decorative flat glass producer.







This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in residential building, commercial building, and furniture market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have the ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions

3. AGC Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: AGC Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: AGC Company Statistics

3.2: Decorative Flat Glass Business Overview

3.2.1: Decorative Flat Glass Business Segment

3.2.2: Global Decorative Flat Glass Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: Decorative Flat Glass Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global Decorative Flat Glass Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. SaintGobain Profile



5. NSG Pilkington Profile



6. Vitro Architectural Profile



7. Sisecam Profile



8. Guardian Industries Profile



9. Bendheim Profile



10. SCHOTT Profile



