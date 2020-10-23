Global Defence Outlook Report 2020: COVID-19 Induced Economic Recession will Severely Restrict Defence Budgets

Dublin, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Defence Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The defence outlook for 2020 will be driven primarily by a period of instability and high levels of tension due to various factors, including a global pandemic (Coronavirus 2019 or COVID-19), which will be explored by region in this research.
The effects of COVID-19 on the defence industry are still to be fully understood. The impact will predominantly be on the supply chain. There are several major points of interest that could have an impact on geopolitical relations and a cascading effect on the wider defence industry, specifically with regards to supply chains and competition.
Such points of interest include the upcoming US presidential election, the ramifications of Brexit, China's economic expansion through the "one belt one road" project, North Korean nuclear armament and missile testing, Iran-US tensions, Turkish-Syrian conflict, the ceasefire agreement with the Taliban in Afghanistan, and political instability in Venezuela.
Major drivers within the defence industry are the arms race between the United States, Russia, and China, as well as the looming threats that China and Russia are perceived to pose. The tripartite arms race is predominantly central to the development of hypersonic technology, with both Russia and China claiming to have functioning weapons in production. The threat from Russia will continue to be the major driver of the defence spending of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), especially amongst the Eastern European nations. However, the recent NATO conference in London established China as a growing adversary.
This report identifies six key emerging concepts of operations: counterterrorism, cyberwarfare, hybrid warfare, urban warfare, advancing ballistic missile capabilities, and conflicts over resources. These changing operational environments will drive defence requirements and procurement over the year - examples are counterterrorism operations driving the procurement of mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) and armoured personnel vehicle (APV) vehicle programmes; and advancing ballistic missile capabilities, such as hypersonics, driving air defence requirements. Terrorism is on the rise around the world with the proliferation of non-state actors such as Islamic State (IS) related organisations and other separatist movements.
As digitisation increases around the world, states and non-state actors are utilising the technology to spread their influence and presence, as well as wage cyberwarfare, thereby opening up a new front. War is no longer fought only on the battlefield against a known adversary but is increasingly against non-state actors and guerrilla-style tactics. It is waged in conjunction with diplomatic, economic, and technological means.
This defence outlook breaks down the defence environment into the air, land, and maritime domains. It analyses trends and drivers of these markets, as well as highlights current major programmes and the competitive environment in each domain. It also briefly discusses major technological areas and their respective impact on the defence industry.
A total of 27 such areas are covered ranging from cloud computing and neuro-electronics to swarm robotics. Regional outlooks are also provided, detailing opportunities and on-going procurements. Each regional outlook covers the major geopolitical issues of the region, the defence outlook and economic standing of the top five countries in each region, the major procurement programmes, and the defence industry landscape amongst the top 100 defence industries (by revenue).
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Geopolitical Overview
Growing Impact of COVID-19
Changing Concepts of Operation
Key Takeaways
2. Research Objectives and Methodology
Research Scope
Research Objectives and Questions
3. Geopolitics
Major Events in The Last 12 Months
General Global Trends
Spheres of Political Influence of the "Major" Powers
General Global Trends
Summary
4. COVID-19 Crisis
COVID-19 Overview
Impact to the Defence Industry - Supply Chains
Impact to the Defence Industry - Other
Key Action Points for the Industry
5. Global Economy
General Overview
COVID-19 Impact on the Economy
6. Changing Concepts of Operation
Change in Nature and Characteristics of Various Threats
Counterterrorism
Cyberwarfare and Cybersecurity
Hybrid Warfare
Urban Warfare
Advancing Ballistic Missile Capabilities
Conflicts Over Resources
7. Air
The Last 12 Months - Highlights
Air Domain - Generational Trends
Major Programmes Driving the Market
8. Land
The Last 12 Months - Highlights
Combat Vehicle - Generational Trends
Major Programmes Driving the Market
9. Maritime
The Last 12 Months - Highlights
Surface Vessel - Generational Trends and Drivers
Submarine - Generational Trends and Drivers
Technology Trends
10. Regional Analysis - Africa
Geopolitics Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Defence Spending
Operational Requirements
Industry
Strategic Conclusions
11. Asia-Pacific
Geopolitics Trends and Issues
Conflicts and Threats
Defence Spending
Operational Requirements
Changing Shape of the Defence Technology Industrial Base (DTIB)
Strategic Conclusions
12. Central & South Asia
13. Europe
14. Middle East
15. North America
16. South America
17. Technology
Technology Overview
18. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Mergers & Acquisitions
Growth Opportunity 2 - Automation & Robotics
Strategic Imperatives for Growth
19. The Last Word
