Global Demand for Biofuel Offers Opportunity for Australia

Sybilla Gross
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Strong growth in global demand for renewable fuels offers a great opportunity for suppliers in Australia, the second-largest exporter of canola seed, according to one of the country’s biggest crop shippers.

While the US is the largest market, “we are seeing very strong growth across Asian markets and into China, and I think it creates a great opportunity for Australia given our geographic proximity,” Robert Spurway, chief executive officer of GrainCorp Ltd., said in an interview.

GrainCorp is not only one of Australia’s largest wheat exporters. It’s also Australasia’s top crusher of canola seed to produce vegetable oil, which can be used in renewable fuel, said Spurway. The oils and processing business, including recycling of used oil, is seeing strong growth and margins, he said.

Crop demand for biofuels is currently a hot topic at a time of global food shortages and rising inflation. If governments reduce the requirement to use plant-based fuels, more of the world’s crops would be available for food, some experts say. Others argue that it’s just a question of increasing production.

Cargill Inc. Chief Executive Officer David MacLennan, for example, says it’s not a question of having to choose between food or fuel because regenerative farm practices, better yields and new technology mean production can increase sufficiently to meet demand from both sectors.

For Spurway, it boils down to the interplay between “eating and heating.” He says “you can have a cold shower for a few days, but going without a meal is much more uncomfortable.” He says “eating will always win and the market will set the price to ensure the world is secure on food first and foremost.”

Spurway cited data from the International Energy Agency showing a more than doubling of demand for sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel by 2026.

Growers have responded to the increase in usage by boosting their production area, yields and varieties of canola they cultivate, he said.

Even with historically high prices, he saw strong global demand for grains, with a growing world population, more focus on plant-based foods, urbanization and replenishment of low global inventories driving demand.

(Updates to add Spurway comment in penultimate graph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

