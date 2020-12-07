Global DevOps Market Report 2020-2027 - DevOps Evolves from Niche to Mainstream Market with Immense Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DevOps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Forced to Redefine Productivity in the Age of COVID-19, DevOps Gets an Unexpected 29.4% Boost in Demand

The global market for DevOps is expected to witness revenues spike by 29.4% in the year 2020 and thereafter continue to grow and reach a projected US$21.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.

DevOps is an emerging approach that brings together software development and IT operations to help organizations in developing proprietary software for staying competitive in the market. The approach streamlines software development with IT operations to make the entire process more efficient and expedite time-to-market. Collaborative efforts of a team with cross-functional individuals enable companies to optimize innovation, functionality and speed. DevOps reduces complexity and addresses issues to assist organizations in delivering software solutions. The approach breaks down inter-departmental silos and improves communication, transparency and integration required for effective decision making.

DevOps improves collaboration and ensures supportive operating environments for expediting delivery of innovative and new features. The concept ensures stable operating environments and allows timely detection and remediation of defects or errors. The practice supports continuous release, deployment, testing and monitoring for faster release cycles. In addition to driving employee engagement, DevOps improves productivity and offers avenues for professional development. By allowing companies to accelerate delivery times for best features and services, DevOps pushes ROI.

DevOps brings together software developers and operating teams for accelerated development and delivery of new solutions and features to end users. The approach encompasses multiple stages and involves the use of various tools for automation of these steps. The process starts with setting up of a plan to select a specific module and associated algorithm. The next step involves coding of the program and marking of a star in repository that holds the original code along with related versions. The code is fetched and prepared for execution in the build step.

Developers test the product for bugs before deployment. The deployed solution is continuously configured for desirable state. In addition, the product is monitored continuously in real working settings and the feedback is provided to planners. Codes proving their efficacy during the test are considered for deployment. The entire lifecycle also involves the use of different tools to automate stages. DevOps solutions are finding increasing adoption across various industries, with the telecom & ITES sector holding the leading share of the market due to increasing focus on faster delivery of services. These tools are widely used in the banking and financial service sector to improve the efficiency and customer service.

The ability of DevOps tools to reduce coding errors, increase efficiency of software development process and support business operations is likely to drive their demand in various industries. The market is anticipated to also benefit from ongoing digitalization along with the transition toward containerization and platform-as-a-service (PaaS). The growing popularity of cloud computing is driving various companies to embrace PaaS for supporting software development and testing processes.

The DevOps market is anticipated to receive a major impetus from increasing implementation of automated software. The trend is particularly evident across developing nations owing to rapid industrialization and positive macroeconomic scenario. Countries including India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Russia and Canada are likely to emerge as primary markets for automated software, prompting various companies to focus on product innovations.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Atlassian

  • CA Technologies, Inc.

  • Chef Software, Inc.

  • Cigniti Technologies Ltd.

  • Clarive Software, Inc.

  • CollabNet, Inc.

  • Docker Inc.

  • Electric Cloud, Inc.

  • GitlAB

  • Google LLC

  • HashiCorp, Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Micro Focus International PLC

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Northern.tech, Inc

  • Openmake Software

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Perforce Software, Inc.

  • Puppet, Inc.

  • Rackspace

  • RapidValue Solutions

  • Red Hat, Inc.

  • To The New

  • XebiaLabs, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • COVID-19 Crisis Encourage Adoption of DevOps in Europe

  • An Introduction to DevOps: Practices Redefining Software Development

  • DevOps Lifecycle: Planning through to Deployment Stages

  • Tapping DevOps for Numerous Advantages

  • DevOps Evolves from Niche to Mainstream Market with Immense Growth Potential

  • Key Drivers Propelling the Market

  • Key Challenge with DevOps: High Installation Cost Impedes Market Growth

  • Analysis by Vertical: Telecom & ITES Sector Holds Major Share

  • Regional Analysis: North America Maintains Strong Position

  • Organizations in Asia-Pacific Adopt DevOps Resources to Fast-Track Time-to-Market

  • Competitive Scenario: Market Remains Highly Fragmented

  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Select Global Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Innovation and Quality: Key to Growing Demand for DevOps

  • DevOps Tools and Services Facilitate Accelerating Time to Market

  • Role of DevOps in the COVID-19 Era

  • Shift Towards Virtualization Platforms Enhances Significance of DevOps for the Telecom Industry

  • Participants in Telecom Industry Eye on DevOps for 5G Technology

  • Opportunity Indicators

  • DevOps Aids in Faster Mobile App Development

  • Opportunity Indicators

  • DevOps Becoming Vital for IoT and Innovations

  • DevOps Practices Augurs Well for Implementation in 'Financial Services' Industry

  • DevOps Aids Digital Transformation for Retail Industry

  • Healthcare Industry Bets on DevOps to Exploit Data Goldmine

  • DevOps for Efficient Data Science Efforts

  • Enhanced Patient Satisfaction & Regulatory Compliance

  • Improving Healthcare & Lifescience Expenditure, A Critical Opportunity Indicator of Future Growth

  • DevOps Streamlines Communication & Improves Collaboration in Manufacturing Sector

  • Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Growth in DevOps Market

  • Select Popular Tools for Harnessing True Potential of DevOps

  • Popular DevOps Certifications Available for DevOps Professionals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 200

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cndb7l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

