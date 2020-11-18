Global Diabetes Devices Industry

·21 min read

Global Diabetes Devices Market to Reach $36.7 Billion by 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diabetes Devices estimated at US$24.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$26.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Insulin Delivery Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960876/?utm_source=PRN

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

The Diabetes Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 180-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • Sanofi SA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960876/?utm_source=PRN

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Diabetes Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Monitoring and Diagnostic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monitoring and
Diagnostic Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Insulin Delivery
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Insulin Delivery Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Insulin Delivery Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Diabetes Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 11: USA Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: China Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Diabetes Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 29: France Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: UK Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 59: India Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetes Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices
and Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetes Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices
and Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Diabetes Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of
Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 92: Iran Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 95: Israel Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes Devices
by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 101: UAE Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by Segment -
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery
Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Diabetes Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices
and Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Devices by Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and
Insulin Delivery Devices - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 107: Africa Historic Review for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin
Delivery Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Devices by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Monitoring
and Diagnostic Devices and Insulin Delivery Devices for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960876/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-diabetes-devices-industry-301175894.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Rage, tweets and TV: A vision of a Trump post-presidency begins to emerge

    President Trump will probably not concede the election, according to former advisers, but he undoubtedly has his eye on what's next.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • ‘What is the matter with them?’: Biden hits back at Trump’s coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas

    ‘What are they doing? It’s totally irresponsible’

  • British diplomat praised for saving drowning woman in China

    A British diplomat is being praised for saving a drowning woman in southwestern China. Stephen Ellison jumped into a stream to rescue the woman after she fell into the water in a village on the outskirts of Chongqing. Ellison is the British consul general in the Chinese city.

  • The story of the first special-ops mission deep inside Afghanistan just weeks after 9/11, from troops who were there

    A few weeks after the September 11 attacks, the Army's Delta Force, Rangers, and "Night Stalkers" went deep behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan.

  • Virginia police chief fired as felony charges dropped in Confederate vandalism case

    Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene was fired as felony charges were dismissed against Sen. Louise Lucas, Virginia's most senior Black legislator, and 18 others.

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • California voters do not overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action

    The proposition seemed tailor-made for one of the nation’s most diverse and liberal states. California officials asked voters to overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in education, employment and contracting.

  • Special Report: A cop shoots a Black man, and a police union flexes its muscle

    By the time Officer Joseph Ferrigno shot a Black man from behind, court records show, the Rochester cop had drawn at least 23 misconduct complaints in nearly nine years on the force. One came from a woman who said Ferrigno, a burly hockey player, slammed her to the ground and broke one of her ribs. Another was from a one-legged man dumped from his wheelchair at a bus stop and roughed up by Ferrigno and two other officers.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Biden and Harris met with the CEOs of Microsoft, Gap, General Motors, and Target to discuss the COVID-19 economic recovery. 'I'm a union guy,' Biden said.

    "Unions are going to have increased power" once President-elect Joe Biden comes to office in January, he told CEOs and labor leaders.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Madeleine McCann suspect taken to hospital with broken ribs after incident in holding cell

    The chief suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann was reportedly rushed to hospital having suffered two broken ribs in a courthouse holding cell on Monday. It is understood that convicted paedophile Christian Brückner was taken away under armed guard and placed in handcuffs and leg restraints after the incident. The injuries are believed to have been suffered while the 43-year-old career criminal was in a holding cell awaiting a court appearance in connection with another offence. One source at the complex said there was “rioting” on site. The hearing in the northern German city of Braunschweig had to be delayed while he underwent treatment.

  • Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses rare Trump legal victory

    One of the rare legal victories President Trump's campaign picked up in its election challenge was taken away, dealing another blow to the increasingly long-shot effort.Pennsylvania's Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a court order that required Philadelphia election officials to let observers within six feet of vote counters after the Trump campaign alleged observers were being kept too far away at 15 to 18 feet. The state's high court, in a 5-2 decision (two of the justices preferred to rule it as moot), said Pennsylvania law gives Philadelphia officials a lot of leeway to decide the rules for observers.Plus, even the two conservative justices who dissented acknowledged that the Trump campaign's argument that legitimate votes should be invalidated because of improper observation practices was "misguided," The Guardian reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.