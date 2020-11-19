Global Diabetes Diagnostics Industry

Diabetes is the Largest Epidemic in Human History Surpassing Even the Black Death of the 14th Century. Diabetes Diagnostics to Reach a Colossal $45. 6Billion. The global market for Diabetes Diagnostics is projected to reach US$45.

6billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Wiping out over 20% of the world’s population in the 14th century, "Black Death" was the most devastating pandemics in human history. Today type 2 diabetes is gradually emerging into an epidemic much bigger than Black Death. The disease will continue to grow driven by the growing incidence of diabetes in parallel to obesity and the ensuing rise of "diabesity" as a global epidemic; improper lifestyle patterns and the resulting increase in risk factors even among non-obese population. The diagnosis and treatment of diabetes have always been challenging for both the healthcare providers and the patients. Keeping up with regular exercises, diabetic meal plans, medications, and check on blood sugar levels are never easy. Diabetic patients need continuous self-management on a regular basis. It is also a tedious task for the doctors to analyze blood sugar fluctuations and other factors involved in diabetes care. Further in developing economies, managing diabetes and the complications associated with it is a big challenge due to issues such as lack of healthcare professionals, limited access to healthcare facilities, lack of awareness among people and lack of information that enables therapeutic decision-making.



All these problems contribute to missed diagnosis and delayed visits to the clinics. However, technological advancements are anticipated to solve these problems to a great extent. Advancements in the food and information technologies have revolutionized the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation, technology seems to be provided with a chance to prove its worth more than ever before. With the latest technologies in healthcare sector such as food trackers, health apps, glucometers and pedometers, tracking of data has become easy to manage. Technology is expected to bring latest developments particularly during the COVID-19 times, where social distancing is the new norm. Introduction of glucometers, EMRs, mobile apps and digital clinics has made data tracking and lifestyle change much easier. Other technologies such as social media educate and motivate the diabetic patients to bring a change in their lifestyle. The market especially stands to benefit from the rapid advances being made in the field of continuous glucose monitoring such as smart predictive algorithms for automated control; growing understanding of diabetes pathophysiology and the resulting development of more potent disease prevention, control and management strategies; focus on diabetes self-management and research interest in the development of diabetes tracking wearable devices; growing revenue opportunity for mHealth solutions for diabetes diagnosis; launch of implantable continuous glucose monitor and cloud-enabled CGM devices; rising popularity of near patient testing and the resulting demand for HbA1c devices and encouraging research breakthroughs in "artificial pancreas".



Another worrisome trend positively influencing growth in the market is the increasing incidence of diabetes in children and the resulting focus on shed on timely screening, diagnosis and therapy administration among pediatric patients. Mainstream adoption universal screening for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) will also drive revenue opportunities in the market. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market led by grim risk population analysis attributable to rapid urbanization, growing affluence and nutrition transition, less physically demanding lifestyles, high prevalence of smoking, alcohol abuse, heavy consumption of refined carbohydrates, lack of exercise and over nutrition. India and China represent the epicenter of the diabetes epidemic with both the countries recording the highest number of diabetics in the region. For long, genes, lifestyle & behavioral change have been in the spotlight as risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes. Currently, epigenetic changes are emerging to be forefront as a possible reason for the rising incidence of type 2 diabetes. While treatment regimes are evolving, routine testing has and will continue to remain vital in effective diabetes management. There is an acute need for easy-to-use, efficient, accurate and affordable solutions for effective management of the disease; and technology innovation and development of non-invasive techniques to simplify regular glucose testing. The most popular home diagnostic device is the blood glucose monitor that assists in detecting the amount of glucose present in blood. A special coated strip containing blood sample is inserted into the machine, which consequently yields results on a digital display. Certain blood glucose monitors are also equipped with a memory component capable of holding multiple test results. Analog glucose monitors are traditional blood glucose meters that uses a blood sample drawn from pricking a patient’s finger.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Story continues

A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

Abbott Diabetes Care Inc.

Acon Laboratories Inc.

AgaMatrix Inc.

Apex Biotechnology Corporation

ARKRAY Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BIONIME Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corporation

DexCom Inc.

Diazyme Laboratories Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

HemoCue® AB

LifeScan, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Nova Biomedical Corporation

OSANG Healthcare Co. Ltd.

PTS Diagnostics

Sanofi S.A.

Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Sinocare Inc.

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Trividia Health Inc.

Ypsomed AG







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Technologies Come to the Aid for Diabetes Diagnosis, Monitoring

and Management II-2

Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder II-3

An Introduction to Diabetes Diagnostics II-4

Diabetes Diagnostics: Easier, Economic, and Efficient

Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic II-6

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth II-7

Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs

Well for Market in Developing Regions II-9

Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand

for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices II-10

Exhibit 1: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045) II-11

Exhibit 2: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045 II-12

Exhibit 3: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019) II-13

Exhibit 4: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045 II-14

Exhibit 5: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045 II-14

Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality II-15

Exhibit 6: Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in

Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019 II-15

Competition II-16

Exhibit 7: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

Breakdown (in %) by Leading Competitors for 2019 II-17

Exhibit 8: Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share

(in %) by Company for 2019 II-17

Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the

Marketplace II-18

SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move II-18

World Brands II-19

Recent Market Activity II-20



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-21



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-23

High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population

Benefit Market Expansion II-23

Exhibit 9: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050 II-24

Exhibit 10: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030 II-24

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics &

Testing Market II-25

Exhibit 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 II-26

Exhibit 12: Diabetes-Related Health Expenditure: Average

Spending Per Person (in US$) by Region for 2010 and 2019 II-27

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth II-27

Exhibit 13: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In

US$) due to Obesity II-29

Exhibit 14: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P II-30

Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring

Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market II-30

Exhibit 15: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market

by Component for 2020E II-33

Exhibit 16: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market

by End-Use (in %) for 2020E II-33

CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic II-34

CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption II-34

Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring &

Management of Diabetes II-35

Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c

Devices Market II-35

Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives

Widespread Adoption II-36

Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c II-38

Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management II-38

HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues

Related to Hemoglobin Variants II-39

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage

Diabetes Diagnosis II-41

Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices,

BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth II-41

Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market II-43

Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand II-44

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth II-44

Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market II-45

Exhibit 17: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2020 II-45

Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products II-46

Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market II-47

Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin II-48

Smart Insulin Pens II-48

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management II-49

Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors II-49

Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems II-50

Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain II-50

Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge,

Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics

Market II-51

Exhibit 18: Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years)

by Region for the Year 2019 II-52

Exhibit 19: Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79

Years) by Region for the Year 2019 II-53

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health

Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices II-53

Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors II-57

Focus on Development of Wearable Devices II-58

An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring

Techniques II-59

Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives II-60

mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis II-61

Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices II-62

Innovations in Insulin Pumps II-62



