Global Diabetes Diagnostics Industry

Diabetes is the Largest Epidemic in Human History Surpassing Even the Black Death of the 14th Century. Diabetes Diagnostics to Reach a Colossal $45. 6Billion. The global market for Diabetes Diagnostics is projected to reach US$45.

6billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. Wiping out over 20% of the world’s population in the 14th century, "Black Death" was the most devastating pandemics in human history. Today type 2 diabetes is gradually emerging into an epidemic much bigger than Black Death. The disease will continue to grow driven by the growing incidence of diabetes in parallel to obesity and the ensuing rise of "diabesity" as a global epidemic; improper lifestyle patterns and the resulting increase in risk factors even among non-obese population. The diagnosis and treatment of diabetes have always been challenging for both the healthcare providers and the patients. Keeping up with regular exercises, diabetic meal plans, medications, and check on blood sugar levels are never easy. Diabetic patients need continuous self-management on a regular basis. It is also a tedious task for the doctors to analyze blood sugar fluctuations and other factors involved in diabetes care. Further in developing economies, managing diabetes and the complications associated with it is a big challenge due to issues such as lack of healthcare professionals, limited access to healthcare facilities, lack of awareness among people and lack of information that enables therapeutic decision-making.

All these problems contribute to missed diagnosis and delayed visits to the clinics. However, technological advancements are anticipated to solve these problems to a great extent. Advancements in the food and information technologies have revolutionized the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation, technology seems to be provided with a chance to prove its worth more than ever before. With the latest technologies in healthcare sector such as food trackers, health apps, glucometers and pedometers, tracking of data has become easy to manage. Technology is expected to bring latest developments particularly during the COVID-19 times, where social distancing is the new norm. Introduction of glucometers, EMRs, mobile apps and digital clinics has made data tracking and lifestyle change much easier. Other technologies such as social media educate and motivate the diabetic patients to bring a change in their lifestyle. The market especially stands to benefit from the rapid advances being made in the field of continuous glucose monitoring such as smart predictive algorithms for automated control; growing understanding of diabetes pathophysiology and the resulting development of more potent disease prevention, control and management strategies; focus on diabetes self-management and research interest in the development of diabetes tracking wearable devices; growing revenue opportunity for mHealth solutions for diabetes diagnosis; launch of implantable continuous glucose monitor and cloud-enabled CGM devices; rising popularity of near patient testing and the resulting demand for HbA1c devices and encouraging research breakthroughs in "artificial pancreas".

Another worrisome trend positively influencing growth in the market is the increasing incidence of diabetes in children and the resulting focus on shed on timely screening, diagnosis and therapy administration among pediatric patients. Mainstream adoption universal screening for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) will also drive revenue opportunities in the market. Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market led by grim risk population analysis attributable to rapid urbanization, growing affluence and nutrition transition, less physically demanding lifestyles, high prevalence of smoking, alcohol abuse, heavy consumption of refined carbohydrates, lack of exercise and over nutrition. India and China represent the epicenter of the diabetes epidemic with both the countries recording the highest number of diabetics in the region. For long, genes, lifestyle & behavioral change have been in the spotlight as risk factors for developing type 2 diabetes. Currently, epigenetic changes are emerging to be forefront as a possible reason for the rising incidence of type 2 diabetes. While treatment regimes are evolving, routine testing has and will continue to remain vital in effective diabetes management. There is an acute need for easy-to-use, efficient, accurate and affordable solutions for effective management of the disease; and technology innovation and development of non-invasive techniques to simplify regular glucose testing. The most popular home diagnostic device is the blood glucose monitor that assists in detecting the amount of glucose present in blood. A special coated strip containing blood sample is inserted into the machine, which consequently yields results on a digital display. Certain blood glucose monitors are also equipped with a memory component capable of holding multiple test results. Analog glucose monitors are traditional blood glucose meters that uses a blood sample drawn from pricking a patient’s finger.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

  • Abbott Diabetes Care Inc.

  • Acon Laboratories Inc.

  • AgaMatrix Inc.

  • Apex Biotechnology Corporation

  • ARKRAY Inc.

  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Beckman Coulter Inc.

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company

  • BIONIME Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • DexCom Inc.

  • Diazyme Laboratories Inc.

  • EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc

  • HemoCue® AB

  • LifeScan, Inc.

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Nova Biomedical Corporation

  • OSANG Healthcare Co. Ltd.

  • PTS Diagnostics

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co Ltd.

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Sinocare Inc.

  • TaiDoc Technology Corporation

  • Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Tosoh Bioscience Inc.

  • Trinity Biotech plc

  • Trividia Health Inc.

  • Ypsomed AG




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1
Technologies Come to the Aid for Diabetes Diagnosis, Monitoring
and Management II-2
Diabetes: A Chronic Body Disorder II-3
An Introduction to Diabetes Diagnostics II-4
Diabetes Diagnostics: Easier, Economic, and Efficient
Management of the Global Diabetes Epidemic II-6
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth II-7
Increase in Number of Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers Augurs
Well for Market in Developing Regions II-9
Alarming Levels of Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand
for Diabetes Diagnostic Devices II-10
Exhibit 1: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045) II-11
Exhibit 2: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030
and 2045 II-12
Exhibit 3: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019) II-13
Exhibit 4: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045 II-14
Exhibit 5: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045 II-14
Diabetes Emerges as One of the Leading Causes of Mortality II-15
Exhibit 6: Diabetes-Related Deaths as % of Total Deaths in
Below 60 Years Population by Region: 2019 II-15
Competition II-16
Exhibit 7: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market
Breakdown (in %) by Leading Competitors for 2019 II-17
Exhibit 8: Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Share
(in %) by Company for 2019 II-17
Quality Products at Low Prices: Mantra for Success in the
Marketplace II-18
SMBG Makers Turn to Mobile Devices to Woo Users on the Move II-18
World Brands II-19
Recent Market Activity II-20

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-21

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-23
High Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population
Benefit Market Expansion II-23
Exhibit 9: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050 II-24
Exhibit 10: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030 II-24
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Aids Diabetes Diagnostics &
Testing Market II-25
Exhibit 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 II-26
Exhibit 12: Diabetes-Related Health Expenditure: Average
Spending Per Person (in US$) by Region for 2010 and 2019 II-27
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth II-27
Exhibit 13: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity II-29
Exhibit 14: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P II-30
Rising Importance of Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring
Drive Robust Growth in Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices Market II-30
Exhibit 15: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
by Component for 2020E II-33
Exhibit 16: Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market
by End-Use (in %) for 2020E II-33
CGM Demand Benefits from the COVID-19 Pandemic II-34
CGM Market Breaks through Barriers to Witness Growing Adoption II-34
Growing Role of HbA1c Testing Devices in Monitoring &
Management of Diabetes II-35
Rising Popularity of Near Patient Testing Benefits HbA1c
Devices Market II-35
Myriad Benefits of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests Drives
Widespread Adoption II-36
Glycated Albumin: A Potential Threat to HbA1c II-38
Role of HbA1c Testing in Diabetes Diagnosis and Management II-38
HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis Need to Address Issues
Related to Hemoglobin Variants II-39
Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage
Diabetes Diagnosis II-41
Despite Competition from CGM Systems and HbA1c Testing Devices,
BGM Devices Continues to Witness Demand Growth II-41
Blood Glucose Strips: Low Cost Advantage Augurs Drives Market II-43
Blood Sugar Lancets Market: Sustained Growth in Demand II-44
Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose Sustains Market Growth II-44
Rising Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for SMBG Market II-45
Exhibit 17: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2020 II-45
Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products II-46
Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market II-47
Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity for Administering Insulin II-48
Smart Insulin Pens II-48
Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management II-49
Prefilled Syringe Pen Injectors II-49
Human Factors Influence the Design of Self Injection Systems II-50
Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain II-50
Undiagnosed Diabetes Emerges as a Major Healthcare Challenge,
Translates into Untapped Potential for Diabetes Diagnostics
Market II-51
Exhibit 18: Number of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79 Years)
by Region for the Year 2019 II-52
Exhibit 19: Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-79
Years) by Region for the Year 2019 II-53
Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health
Complications Boosts Demand for Diagnostic Devices II-53
Innovations & Product Advancements: Prime Focus Area for Vendors II-57
Focus on Development of Wearable Devices II-58
An Insight into Intriguing Advances in Blood Glucose Monitoring
Techniques II-59
Companies Develop Innovative Needle-Free Alternatives II-60
mHealth Solutions for Diabetes Diagnosis II-61
Non-invasive Wearable Glucose Testing Devices II-62
Innovations in Insulin Pumps II-62

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-63
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-63

Table 2: World Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-64

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-65

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Test Strips by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-66

Table 5: World Historic Review for Test Strips by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-67

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Test Strips by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-68

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Lancets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-69

Table 8: World Historic Review for Lancets by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-70

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Lancets by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-71

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Analog Glucose
Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-72

Table 11: World Historic Review for Analog Glucose Monitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-73

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Analog Glucose Monitors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-74

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Continuous
Glucose Monitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-75

Table 14: World Historic Review for Continuous Glucose Monitors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-76

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Continuous Glucose
Monitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027 II-77

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Syringes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-78

Table 17: World Historic Review for Syringes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-79

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Syringes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-80

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Pens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-81

Table 20: World Historic Review for Pens by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-82

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pens by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-83

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-84

Table 23: World Historic Review for Pumps by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-85

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pumps by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-86

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Injectors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-87

Table 26: World Historic Review for Injectors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-88

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Injectors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-89

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-90

Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-91

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-92

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-93

Table 32: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-94

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-95

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 II-96

Table 35: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-97

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Centers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-98

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-99

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-100

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-101

III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1

UNITED STATES III-1
With Diabetes Emerging as a Major Lifestyle Disease, Diabetes
Diagnostics Market Poised for Growth in the US III-1
Exhibit 20: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America
and Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045) III-2
Exhibit 21: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity: 2019 III-3
Aging Demographics: A Factor Driving Diabetes Prevalence III-3
Exhibit 22: Population of 65+ Age Group (in Thousands) in the
US for 2019 and 2030 III-4
Exhibit 23: North American Aging Population (in Thousands) by
Age Group: 1975-2050 III-4
Exhibit 24: Diabetes Prevalence in the US: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Age Group for 2019 III-5
Rising Significance of Wearable and Non-Invasive Glucose
Monitoring Devices III-5
Regulatory Guidance for Glucose Meter Companies III-6
Insulin Syringes Dominate the Insulin Delivery Devices Market III-6
Emerging Grey Market for Testing Strips III-6
Competition III-7
Companies Focus on Research for Better Diabetes Diagnostics III-7
Market Analytics III-8
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-8

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-9

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-10

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-11

Table 44: USA Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-12

Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-13

CANADA III-14
Rising Diabetes Incidence in Canada: Opportunity for Diabetes
Diagnostics Market III-14
Exhibit 25: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2019): Number of
Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National
Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (?000s), and
Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in ?000s) III-14
Market Analytics III-15
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-15

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-16

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-17

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-18

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-19

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-20

JAPAN III-21
Aging Population Drives Diabetes Diagnostics Market III-21
Exhibit 26: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2019): Number of
Adults with Diabetes (in ?000s), Adults with Undiagnosed
Diabetes (in ?000s), Diabetes age-adjusted (20-79)
Comparative Prevalence (%), and Number of Diabetes-Related
Deaths (in ?000s) III-21
Market Analytics III-22
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-22

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-23

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-24

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-25

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-26

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-27

CHINA III-28
Increasing Diabetes Incidence Drives Market Growth III-28
Exhibit 27: Diabetes Statistics in China for 2019 III-29
Lower Penetration Offers High Growth Potential III-29
Exhibit 28: Chinese Glucose Meters Breakdown of Revenues by
Leading Companies for 2019 III-30
Market Analytics III-31
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31

Table 59: China Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-33

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34

Table 62: China Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care, Diagnostic Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36

EUROPE III-37
Diabetes Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Promising Outlook III-37
Exhibit 29: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2019,
2030 & 2045) III-37
Exhibit 30: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2019): Adults with
Diabetes (20-79) in 1,000s, Diabetes Age-Adjusted (20-79)
Comparative Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes
(20-79) in 1,000s, and Diabetes Related Deaths (20-79 years)
for Select Countries III-38
Reimbursement Scenario III-39
Market Analytics III-40
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-40

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog
Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens,
Pumps and Injectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-43

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Diabetes Diagnostics by
Product Type - Test Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors,
Continuous Glucose Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and
Injectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Diabetes Diagnostics
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Test
Strips, Lancets, Analog Glucose Monitors, Continuous Glucose
Monitors, Syringes, Pens, Pumps and Injectors for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Diabetes
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care, Diagnostic
Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

