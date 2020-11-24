Global Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2020-2030: Current Market Landscape and Likely Adoption of Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices

The "Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of diabetes drug delivery devices, over the next decade. The study features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future growth opportunities for diabetes drug delivery devices. Based on multiple parameters, such as the number of commercialized devices, number of devices under development, price of the device and the annual adoption rate, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2020-2030.

The report also features sales forecasts for the overall diabetes drug delivery devices market with a detailed market segmentation on the [A] type of device (pen-injectors, insulin pumps, conventional syringes and others), [B] route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous and others), [C] diabetes type (type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes), [D] device usability (disposable and reusable) and [E] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry's evolution.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

  • An overview of the current market landscape of diabetes drug delivery devices available for delivery of insulin and non-insulin drugs, including information on device specifications, such as type of device (insulin pump, pen-injector/autoinjector, jet injector, microneedle patch, nasal delivery system, insulin port, oral delivery system and inhalation device), stage of development (marketed, clinical and preclinical), route of administration (subcutaneous, intramuscular, transdermal, oral, intranasal and others), mode of drug delivery (invasive, minimally invasive and non-invasive), needle attributes (needleless, detachable needle, cannula, hidden needle and fixed needle), type of drug delivery system (mechanical method and electrical method), drug administration speed (fast and slow), device usability (disposable, reusable and reusable (disposable components)), diabetes type (type I diabetes, type II diabetes and diabetes type (unspecified)) and type of drug (insulin and non-insulin). In addition, the report present the details of the companies developing these devices, including information on type of developer (industry and non-industry), year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

  • A detailed competitiveness analysis of diabetes drug delivery devices based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience/expertise of the developer) and product specifications (type of device, route of administration, diabetes type, needle attributes, availability of needle safety system, self-administration potential, mode of drug delivery, device usability, drug administration speed and development stage).

  • An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by the stakeholders in this domain, during the period between 2015 and 2020, covering technology integration agreements, product development agreements, distribution agreements, acquisitions, product commercialization agreements, supply agreements, licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements and other relevant types of deals.

  • Elaborate profiles of the prominent players developing diabetes drug delivery devices. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • A review of recent initiatives undertaken by big pharma players engaged in this domain. It also features a benchmark analysis of top 10 big pharma players (in terms of annual revenues of 2019), based on their initiatives related to diabetes drug delivery devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. An Overview of Diabetes
3.2.1. Classification of Diabetes
3.2.1.1. Type 1 Diabetes
3.2.1.2. Type 2 Diabetes
3.3. Route of Administration for Diabetes Drugs
3.3.1. Buccal Route
3.3.2. Inhalation Route
3.3.3. Intradermal Route
3.3.4. Intramuscular Route
3.3.5. Intranasal Route
3.3.6. Oral Route
3.3.7. Subcutaneous Route
3.4. Key Challenges Associated with Delivery of Diabetes Drugs
3.5. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices
3.5.1. Implants
3.5.2. Inhalation Devices
3.5.3. Insulin Ports
3.5.4. Insulin Pumps
3.5.5. Jet Injectors
3.5.6. Microneedle Patches
3.5.7. Nasal Delivery Devices
3.5.8. Pen-Injectors/Autoinjectors
3.6. Concluding Remarks

4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Device
4.2.2. Analysis by Stage of Development
4.2.3. Analysis by Route of Administration
4.2.4. Analysis by Mode of Drug Delivery
4.2.5. Analysis by Needle Attributes
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Drug Delivery System
4.2.7. Analysis by Drug Administration Speed
4.2.8. Analysis by Device Usability
4.2.9. Analysis by Diabetes Type
4.2.10. Analysis by Type of Drug
4.3. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices: List of Developers
4.3.1. Analysis by Type of Developer
4.3.2. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.3. Analysis by Company Size
4.3.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.3.5. Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products

5. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Assumptions and Methodology
5.2.1. Product Competitive Analysis: Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices

6. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Partnership Models
6.3. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices: List of Partnerships and Collaborations
6.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
6.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
6.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership
6.3.4. Analysis by Type of Device
6.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
6.3.6. Geographical Analysis
6.3.6.1. Region-wise Distribution
6.3.6.2. Country-wise Distribution

7. COMPANY PROFILES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Bigfoot Biomedical
7.2.1. Company Overview
7.2.2. Diabetes Drug Delivery Device Portfolio
7.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7.3. Debiotech
7.4. Haselmeier
7.5. Medtronic
7.6. Novo Nordisk
7.7. Roche
7.8. SOOIL
7.9. Ypsomed

8. DIABETES DRUG DELIVERY DEVICES RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Scope and Methodology
8.3. Initiatives of Big Pharma Players
8.3.1. Analysis by Diversity in Device Portfolio
8.3.2. Analysis by Phase of Development
8.3.3. Analysis by Diabetes Type
8.3.4. Analysis by Type of Drug
8.3.5. Analysis by Number of Partnerships
8.4. Benchmark Analysis of Big Pharma Players

9. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
9.3. Overall Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030
9.3.1. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Type of Device
9.3.2. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Route of Administration
9.3.3. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Diabetes Type
9.3.4. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Distribution by Device Usability
9.3.5. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2020-2030: Geographical Distribution
9.3.5.1. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market in North America, 2020-2030
9.3.5.2. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market in Europe, 2020-2030
9.3.5.3. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market in Asia Pacific, 2020-2030
9.3.5.4. Diabetes Drug Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the World, 2020-2030

10. CONCLUDING REMARKS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Key Takeaways

11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

