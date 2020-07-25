    Advertisement

    Global Diabetic Shoes Industry

    Global Diabetic Shoes Market to Reach $10. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Diabetic Shoes estimated at US$5. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

    New York, July 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
    5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.6% over the period 2020-2027. Online, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Offline segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR

    The Diabetic Shoes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 273-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Advanced Diabetic Solutions

    • Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

    • Apex Foot Health Industries, LLC

    • DARCO International, Inc.

    • Dr. Comfort LLC

    • Dr. Zen, Inc.

    • Drew Shoe Corporation

    • Etonic Worldwide LLC

    • Orthofeet, Inc.

    • Podartis Srl




    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 42
