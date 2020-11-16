Global Die Bonder Equipment Report 2020-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Die Bonder Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Die Bonder Equipment market accounted for $820.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,258.44 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Growing demand for miniature electronic components and increasing adoption of stacked die technology in IOT devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of ownership is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for 3D semiconductor assembly and packaging may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Die bonding, alternatively known as die attaching is the process of bonding or attaching a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, die bonder equipment is used extensively in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. Die bonder equipment performs various functions including picking the die from waffle tray or wafer and attaching it to the substrate. The most commonly used technique of die bonding is to push the targeted die from the tape with the help of a pin.



Based on application, the consumer electronics segment is likely to have a huge demand. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for miniaturized consumer electronic products, such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods that provide advantages such as compactness and durability.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of OSAT companies in the region. These OSAT companies use die bonding equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process. Additionally, an increasing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Supply Chain Participant

5.1 Introduction

5.2 IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers) Firms

5.3 OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Companies



6 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fully Automatic Die Bonders

6.3 Manual Die Bonders

6.4 Semiautomatic Die Bonders



7 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 MEMS and MOEMS

7.3 Optoelectronics

7.4 Power Devices



8 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Bonding Technique

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Epoxy

8.3 Eutectic

8.4 Flip Chip Die Bonder

8.5 Soft Solder



9 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 High Speed Placement Machine

9.3 Medium Speed Placement Machine

9.4 Ultra High Speed Placement Machine



10 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Aerospace & Defense

10.3 Automotive

10.4 Consumer Electronics

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Industrial

10.7 Telecommunications



11 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Anza Technology Inc

13.2 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd

13.3 Be Semiconductor Industries N.V.

13.4 Dias Automation (Hk) Ltd

13.5 Dr. Tresky Ag

13.6 Fasford Technology Co Ltd

13.7 Finetech GmbH & Co Kg

13.8 Four Technos Co Ltd

13.9 Hybond Inc

13.10 Kulicke & Soffa

13.11 Microassembly Technologies Ltd

13.12 Mycronic AB

13.13 Palomar Technologies Inc

13.14 Paroteq GmbH

13.15 Shibuya Corporation

13.16 Shinkawa Ltd

13.17 Smart Equipment Technology

13.18 Tpt Wire Bonder GmbH & Co Kg

13.19 Tresky GmbH

13.20 Unitemp GmbH

13.21 West Bond Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36aoe1

