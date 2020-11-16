    Advertisement

    Global Die Bonder Equipment Report 2020-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

    Dublin, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Die Bonder Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    Global Die Bonder Equipment market accounted for $820.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,258.44 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

    Growing demand for miniature electronic components and increasing adoption of stacked die technology in IOT devices are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of ownership is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand for 3D semiconductor assembly and packaging may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

    Die bonding, alternatively known as die attaching is the process of bonding or attaching a chip either to a package or to some substrate. Thus, die bonder equipment is used extensively in the fabrication process of semiconductor devices. Die bonder equipment performs various functions including picking the die from waffle tray or wafer and attaching it to the substrate. The most commonly used technique of die bonding is to push the targeted die from the tape with the help of a pin.

    Based on application, the consumer electronics segment is likely to have a huge demand. The growth of this segment is attributed to the high demand for miniaturized consumer electronic products, such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods that provide advantages such as compactness and durability.

    By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of OSAT companies in the region. These OSAT companies use die bonding equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process. Additionally, an increasing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

    What the report offers:

    • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

    • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

    • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

    • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

    • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

    • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

    • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Executive Summary

    2 Preface
    2.1 Abstract
    2.2 Stake Holders
    2.3 Research Scope
    2.4 Research Methodology
    2.5 Research Sources

    3 Market Trend Analysis
    3.1 Introduction
    3.2 Drivers
    3.3 Restraints
    3.4 Opportunities
    3.5 Threats
    3.6 Product Analysis
    3.7 Application Analysis
    3.8 Emerging Markets
    3.9 Impact of Covid-19

    4 Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
    4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
    4.3 Threat of substitutes
    4.4 Threat of new entrants
    4.5 Competitive rivalry

    5 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Supply Chain Participant
    5.1 Introduction
    5.2 IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturers) Firms
    5.3 OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) Companies

    6 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Type
    6.1 Introduction
    6.2 Fully Automatic Die Bonders
    6.3 Manual Die Bonders
    6.4 Semiautomatic Die Bonders

    7 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Device
    7.1 Introduction
    7.2 MEMS and MOEMS
    7.3 Optoelectronics
    7.4 Power Devices

    8 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Bonding Technique
    8.1 Introduction
    8.2 Epoxy
    8.3 Eutectic
    8.4 Flip Chip Die Bonder
    8.5 Soft Solder

    9 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Product
    9.1 Introduction
    9.2 High Speed Placement Machine
    9.3 Medium Speed Placement Machine
    9.4 Ultra High Speed Placement Machine

    10 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Application
    10.1 Introduction
    10.2 Aerospace & Defense
    10.3 Automotive
    10.4 Consumer Electronics
    10.5 Healthcare
    10.6 Industrial
    10.7 Telecommunications

    11 Global Die Bonder Equipment Market, By Geography
    11.1 Introduction
    11.2 North America
    11.2.1 US
    11.2.2 Canada
    11.2.3 Mexico
    11.3 Europe
    11.3.1 Germany
    11.3.2 UK
    11.3.3 Italy
    11.3.4 France
    11.3.5 Spain
    11.3.6 Rest of Europe
    11.4 Asia Pacific
    11.4.1 Japan
    11.4.2 China
    11.4.3 India
    11.4.4 Australia
    11.4.5 New Zealand
    11.4.6 South Korea
    11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
    11.5 South America
    11.5.1 Argentina
    11.5.2 Brazil
    11.5.3 Chile
    11.5.4 Rest of South America
    11.6 Middle East & Africa
    11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
    11.6.2 UAE
    11.6.3 Qatar
    11.6.4 South Africa
    11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    12 Key Developments
    12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
    12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
    12.3 New Product Launch
    12.4 Expansions
    12.5 Other Key Strategies

    13 Company Profiling
    13.1 Anza Technology Inc
    13.2 ASM Pacific Technology Ltd
    13.3 Be Semiconductor Industries N.V.
    13.4 Dias Automation (Hk) Ltd
    13.5 Dr. Tresky Ag
    13.6 Fasford Technology Co Ltd
    13.7 Finetech GmbH & Co Kg
    13.8 Four Technos Co Ltd
    13.9 Hybond Inc
    13.10 Kulicke & Soffa
    13.11 Microassembly Technologies Ltd
    13.12 Mycronic AB
    13.13 Palomar Technologies Inc
    13.14 Paroteq GmbH
    13.15 Shibuya Corporation
    13.16 Shinkawa Ltd
    13.17 Smart Equipment Technology
    13.18 Tpt Wire Bonder GmbH & Co Kg
    13.19 Tresky GmbH
    13.20 Unitemp GmbH
    13.21 West Bond Inc

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36aoe1

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

