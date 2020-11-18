The global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0%

during the forecast period. The DAM market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the increasing digitalization of content and the need for effective collaboration of corporate assets, the emergence of cloud-based delivery options, and growing need for controlled access and better security of digital assets to avoid copyright issues.

Solution segment to hold a larger market size in 2020

The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market.This growth of solution segment is supported by the rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions along with the growing need for creating curated digital assets, enabling its centralized storage, and optimizing inter-department and intra-department collaboration.



Factors such as rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions have also contributed to the high adoption of the DAM solution. The services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for hassle-free and proper deployment and integration of the DAM solutions along with need of organizations to understand changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, or service inconveniences.



By vertical, media and entertainment industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period

The media and entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the DAM market. As media and entertainment companies deal with large number of media assets, such as movies and podcasts, movie clips, interactive images, posters, and e-content that are regularly needed to be stored and delivered to the customers and transferred within the departments for making edits and achieving approvals, the demand for DAM solutions in the industry is the highest.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Steady income growth, dynamic consumer demands, and significant consumer spending have compelled organizations across APAC to improve their business processes with high-technology diffusion. Owing to this, companies in the region are expected to increasingly adopt DAM solutions to manage their ever-increasing media and other digital assets and to gain holistic visibility into brand value.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 29%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 26%

• By Designation: C-level executives– 30%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, Rest of World (RoW) – 5%



Major vendors offering DAM solutions are Adobe (US), OpenText (Canada), Cognizant (US), Aprimo (US), Bynder (US), Sitecore (US), Widen (US), MediaBeacon (US), CELUM (Austria), Nuxeo (US), Canto (US), Wedia (France), Digizuite (Denmark), censhare (Germany), Cloudinary (US), MediaValet (Canada), Northplains (Canada), BrandMaker (Germany), Brandfolder (US), Bright (UK), MarcomCentral (US), Extensis (US), IntelligenceBank (Australia), and Filecamp (Switzerland).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the DAM market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of the market across segments by component, business function, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall DAM market and its subsegments.The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



