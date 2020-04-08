Global Digital Asset Management Markets, 2020-2025

DUBLIN, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Asset Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital asset management market reached a value of US$ 3.4 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.5% during 2020-2025.
The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of cloud-based services across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing demand for workflow collaboration and automation, enterprises are increasingly utilizing DAM solutions to maintain transparency of operations, improve digital content and reduce overall operational costs.
Furthermore, the increasing organizational focus on digital marketing is providing a boost to the market growth. As consumers are spending more time on various social media platforms, enterprises are employing these solutions to reach the masses, improve customer engagement and integrate analytical tools to understand consumer behavioral patterns.
Additionally, cloud-based DAM solutions offer improved access to digital assets, higher scalability and operational speed. As a result, they are gaining rapid preference among consumers across the globe. Other factors, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Adam Software, Canto Inc., Celum, Cognizant Technology Solutions, OpenText Corporation, North Plains Systems, Oracle Corporation, QBank, Webdam Inc., Mediabeacon Inc., IBM Corporation, Widen Enterprises Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global digital asset management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global digital asset management market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Digital Asset Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Brand Asset Management Systems
6.2 Library Asset Management Systems
6.3 Production Asset Management Systems
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Solution
7.2 Services
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Sales and Marketing
8.2 Broadcast and Publishing
8.3 Others
9 Market Breakup by Deployment
9.1 On-premises
9.2 Cloud
10 Market Breakup by Organization Size
10.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
10.2 Large Enterprises
11 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
11.1 Media and Entertainment
11.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
11.3 Retail
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
11.6 Education
11.7 Travel and Tourism
11.8 Others
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.4 Latin America
12.5 Middle East and Africa
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Adam Software
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Canto Inc.
16.3.3 Celum
16.3.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions
16.3.5 IBM Corporation
16.3.6 MediaBeacon Inc.
16.3.7 North Plains Systems
16.3.8 OpenText Corporation
16.3.9 Oracle Corporation
16.3.10 QBank
16.3.11 Webdam Inc.
16.3.12 Widen Enterprises Inc.
