Global Digital Asset Management Markets, 2020-2025

The global digital asset management market reached a value of US$ 3.4 billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.5% during 2020-2025.

The emerging trend of digitization, along with the increasing adoption of cloud-based services across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Owing to the growing demand for workflow collaboration and automation, enterprises are increasingly utilizing DAM solutions to maintain transparency of operations, improve digital content and reduce overall operational costs.



Furthermore, the increasing organizational focus on digital marketing is providing a boost to the market growth. As consumers are spending more time on various social media platforms, enterprises are employing these solutions to reach the masses, improve customer engagement and integrate analytical tools to understand consumer behavioral patterns.



Additionally, cloud-based DAM solutions offer improved access to digital assets, higher scalability and operational speed. As a result, they are gaining rapid preference among consumers across the globe. Other factors, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key player being Adam Software, Canto Inc., Celum, Cognizant Technology Solutions, OpenText Corporation, North Plains Systems, Oracle Corporation, QBank, Webdam Inc., Mediabeacon Inc., IBM Corporation, Widen Enterprises Inc., etc.



