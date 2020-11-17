    Advertisement

    Global Digital Freight Brokerage Industry

    Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market to Reach US$10. 9 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Freight Brokerage estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.

    9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 37.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Roadway, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 38% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Seaway segment is readjusted to a revised 42.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.9% share of the global Digital Freight Brokerage market.

    The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 43.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

    The Digital Freight Brokerage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$341 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.7% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 43.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 31.3% and 35.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 33.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.

    Airway Segment Corners a 18.2% Share in 2020

    In the global Airway segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$162.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 32.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Cargocentric, Inc.

    • Cargomatic, Inc.

    • Convoy

    • Coyote Logistics LLC

    • Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

    • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

    • TGMatrix Limited

    • Transfix LLC

    • Trucker Path, Inc.

    • Uber Freight LLC




