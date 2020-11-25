Global Digital Health Market Report 2020: Market is Expected to Witness a 37.1% Spike in Growth in 2021 and will Continue to Grow and Reach US$508.8 Billion by 2027
The Pandemic Removes All Barriers to Digital Healthcare Including Patient Behavior. Market to Race Ahead With an 18.8% CAGR
The global Digital Health market is expected to witness a 37.1% spike in growth in the year 2021 and thereafter will continue to grow and reach US$508.8 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027.
Non-COVID-19 healthcare has massively migrated to digital platforms over the last 8 months. From telemedicine to remote patient monitoring & management, new service delivery platforms have been adopted at lightning speeds.
With the only available defense against COVID-19 being personal hygiene & mass physical distancing, digital technologies are coming into the spotlight to bridge the forced physical divide between doctor & patients. In several countries worldwide, searches for Doctor near me declined by 60%, while online consultations have risen by 350% in the same period and online pharmacy sales have skyrocketed 600%. Technology is helping the development of remote medical monitoring platforms to assist healthcare service providers to address the medical needs of patients located in remote areas and suffering from diverse health issues.
The COVID-19 crisis is compelling government organizations and hospitals to swiftly adopt other models such as telemedicine as an alternative for delivering healthcare. In the era of COVID-19, when people are skeptical to leave their homes for treatments a follow-up, telehealth services are playing an important role. Online video conferencing platforms such as face-time and Zoom are used for virtual medical consultation by patients for all kind of services including emergencies, initial diagnosis and subsequent follow ups and even coronavirus testing.
Service and technology providers are increasing efforts to demonstrate the advantages of virtual care solutions and telemedicine to healthcare delivery enterprises. Physical appointments and visits to the clinics and hospitals for diagnosis and treatment have become difficult in the time of stay-at-home and social distancing norms. Hence, hospitals are adopting digital platforms to reach out to patients for better medical solutions.
Technologies such as 'digital front door' are being used to provide virtual patient access. System has the benefits of a satisfying experience and improved service efficiency and increased revenue. This strategy leverages technology to engage patients at all touch-points throughout their journey from initial diagnosis to final treatment and recovery. Healthcare related apps are developed on smartphones and websites to provide an interface for medical service providers and patients to interact. Predictive analysis, healthcare analytics,3-D printing, tele-medicine, digital front door, AI chat bots are some areas of technological intervention in the field of medicine that are gaining prominence.
Predictive analysis is being widely used to predict the number of COVID cases in affected areas. Unprecedented and unpredicted rise in number of COVID infected patients have stressed the healthcare infrastructure capacities resulting in shortage of medicines, beds and even required medical equipment. Certain hospitals are applying predictive analytics to identify the patient location and intensity of infection.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
AT&T, Inc.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Cisco Systems, Inc.
eClinicalWorks LLC
Epic Systems Corporation
General Electric Company
Koninklijke Philips NV
McKesson Corporation
Qualcomm, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Digital Healthcare Gains Spotlight Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Digital Technologies Gaining Adoption Amid COVID-19
List of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps
Digital Penetration Aids in Controlling COVID-19
Telemedicine Adoption Reaches New Heights Amid the Pandemic
Digital Health Investments Record Strong Growth in 2020 1H
Mobile Health Apps Gain Interest Amid the Pandemic
Digital Health: An Introduction
Market Outlook
Geographic Landscape
mHealth: Holds the Largest Share
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Remote Monitoring of Patients and Telemedicine to become Mainstream
Growing Role of Telemedicine Apps During COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Augments Demand for Health Analytics
Digital Health Leverages Predictive Analytics
Introduction of 5G to Speed up Market Penetration
AI and Chatbots Make Significant Contribution to Triage Patients
Robots Provide Patientcare Releasing the Burden on Medical staff Amid the Pandemic
Wearable Gadgets Bring in Healthcare Disruption
Partnering with Technology Majors to Spur Innovation
Impact of Digital Technology on Radiology Sector
mHealth Care: A Prominent Trend in Digital Healthcare Market
Rise in Integration of AI in Mobile Health Apps
Patient Generated Health Data: An Important Resource for Medical Training and Research
Cloud Computing: An Expanding Paradigm
Artificial Intelligence to Play a Significant Role in Improving Clinical Outcomes
The Internet of Things (IoT) to Increase Accessibility
Need to Improve Transparency to Drive Blockchain Technology Adoption
Augmented Reality Transforms Medical Treatment
Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications
Eminence of Cloud-based apps in the Mobile Health Care Industry
Inclination of Young Consumers Towards Digital Health Technology: Opportunity in Store
Faster Processing of Payments through Mobile Payment Apps Encourage Use of MHealth Apps
Surgeons Use Video-Conferencing as an Educational Tool
Rising Healthcare Costs Drive Significance of Digital Health
Chronic Diseases Management and Associated Costs Drive Medical Apps Adoption
Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Shortage of Medical Professionals: Mobile Medical Apps Come to the Rescue
ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
Protecting Patient Integrity and Building Trust: A Major Challenge
Cyber Security, and Maintaining Regulatory Compliance
Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the Best Talent
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Health
COVID-19 Impact on Digital Health Venture Funding
Outlook
Telemedicine to Witness Increased Adoption
Virtual Clinical Trials And AI Technology Gains Interest
Healthcare Facilities Turn to Mobile Technologies to Reduce Costs
On-body Devices and Wearables Gain Traction
Data Analytics Find Wider Adoption in Healthcare
Changing Demographics Accelerate the Invasion of Digital Health Technologies
Advances in Digital Health Policies
Value-Based Care (VBC) Reimbursement Models Gain Focus
Market Analytics
CANADA
Adoption of Digital Health e-Services Increases in Canada Benefiting Both Patients and Healthcare System
Market Analytics
JAPAN
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
EUROPE
Market Overview
Opportunities and Trends in Digital Health
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
Pandemic Drives Tele Health
Market Analytics
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Market Analytics
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 115
