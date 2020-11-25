Global Digital Marketing Software Market to Reach US$146,8 Billion by the Year 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Marketing Software estimated at US$55 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$146.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.4% CAGR to reach US$103.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Digital Marketing Software market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 31.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Digital Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 31.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Act-On Software, Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Hubspot Inc.

IBM Corporation

Marketo, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

SimplyCast



