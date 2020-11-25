Global Digital Marketing Software Market to Reach US$146,8 Billion by the Year 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Marketing Software estimated at US$55 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$146.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the period 2020-2027.Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.4% CAGR to reach US$103.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.4% share of the global Digital Marketing Software market.


The U.S. Accounts for Over 31.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 18.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Digital Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 31.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Act-On Software, Inc.

  • Adobe Systems, Inc.

  • Hubspot Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Marketo, Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Salesforce.com, Inc.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute, Inc.

  • SimplyCast


I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1

1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1
Covid-19 Pandemic Upends the Marketing Landscape II-1
Exhibit 1: COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending: March 2020 II-3
Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times II-4
Exhibit 2: Percentage of Internet Users Using Social Media by
Gender: April 2020 II-5
Exhibit 3: Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time by
Media Type: April 2020 II-5
Exhibit 4: Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time
Using Each Device: April 2020 II-6
Marketing Strategies as Companies Face Economic Hardships II-6
Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence II-7
Digital Marketing: A Prelude II-7
Digital Marketing Channels II-8
Exhibit 5: Global Advertising Spending by Platform: 2020 II-9
Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied
Parameters II-10
Digital Marketing Software: An Introduction II-10
Key Trends in the Digital Marketing Software Market II-11
Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits II-12
Outlook II-12
Cloud Computing Dominates the Market II-13
By End-Use II-13
By Region II-13
Market Challenges II-13
By Component II-14
Competition II-14
Exhibit 6: Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer
Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2020E II-15
Recent Market Activity II-16
World Brands II-20

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-21

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-22
Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software II-22
Digital Marketing Trends II-23
Artificial Intelligence Gains Focus II-23
Machine learning (ML) Aids in Quicker Insights II-23
Augmented Reality (AR) Emerges as a Leading Marketing Trend II-23
Automation Technology Enables Time Optimization II-24
Chatbots Continue to Dominate Customer Communication II-24
New Opportunities for Influencers II-25
Growth in Micro-Moments II-26
Personalization Becomes Critical for the Success of Content
Marketing II-26
Browser Push Notifications II-26
Data Enrichment Facilitates More Personalized Services II-26
Email Marketing Gets Smarter II-27
Multi-touch Attribution Model Witnesses Growth II-27
Businesses to Opt for Multiple Social Messaging Channels II-27
Marketers Opt for Marketing Automation Software to Bring in
Efficient Optimization II-28
Social Media Marketing Software Leverages on Social Networks II-29
Exhibit 7: Digital Ad Revenue Growth by Company 2020 II-30
Exhibit 8: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active
Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019 II-31
Exhibit 9: Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions):
April 2020 II-32
Millennials and Generation Z Change the Social Media Landscape II-33
Exhibit 10: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation II-35
Rise of Social Media Stories to Continue II-35
SEO Software Designed to Optimize Online Presence II-36
Personalization Goals Popularize Email Marketing II-36
Voice Searches Gain Popularity II-37
Shoppable Posts to Contribute Significantly in Increasing
Ecommerce Sales II-38
Predictive Marketing to Gain Wider Popularity II-38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798364/?utm_source=PRN

