    Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market to Reach 540. 7 Million Households by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) estimated at 368.

    8 Million Households in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 540.7 Million Households by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at 99.9 Million Households, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

    The Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market in the U.S. is estimated at 99.9 Million Households in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 113.4 Million Households by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Arelis Group

    • ARRIS International plc

    • GS Group

    • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

    • Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd.

    • STRONG Ges.m.b.H.

    • Technicolor SA

    • TechniSat Digital GmbH

    • TELE System Digital Srl

    • Televes




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Digital Terrestrial TV: An Introductory Prelude
    Recent Market Activity
    Governmental Thrust towards Analog Switch Off Drives DTT
    Deployment
    Analog Switch-Off in Select Countries
    TV Digitization Endeavors Trigger Parallel Expansion in DTT Domain
    Evolution of DTT into a Core Transmission Platform Strengthens
    Market Prospects
    Participants in the DTT Ecosystem: An Overview
    Uptrend in DTT Domain Enhances Market Demand for DTT Receivers
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Competitor Market Share
    Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    Arelis Group (France)
    ARRIS International plc (USA)
    GS Group (Russia)
    Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
    Sagemcom (France)
    Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
    STRONG Ges.m.b.H. (Switzerland)
    Technicolor SA (France)
    TechniSat Digital GmbH (Germany)
    TELE System Digital Srl (Italy)
    Televes (Spain)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    Unmatched Superiority Over Analog TV Generates Substantial
    Opportunities
    Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Image Among Consumers
    Broadcasters Bet on DTT for Transmission Efficiency
    DTT Evolves into a Strategic Component for Broadcasters
    DTT Enhances Flexibility & Efficiency of Broadcast Infrastructure
    DTT: A Handy Tool for Implementation of Governmental Programs
    Effective Transmission Standards Drive DTT Growth
    Comparison of DVB-T, ISDB-T, ATSC and DTMB Standards
    Worldwide Coverage of Various DTT Standards: A Snapshot
    DVB-T: The Most Established DTT Standard
    DVB-T2 Set to Make Massive Gains
    Best-in-Class Modulation Made Possible by DTT
    Support for Advanced Compression Technologies Augurs Well
    Growing Penetration of Connected TV Drives Demand for Pay-DTT
    Services
    Soaring Demand for HD and UHD Content Underpins Volume Growth
    Integrated Tuners Give Stiff Competition to Standalone DTT
    Receivers
    Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
    Rapid Growth in Urban Households
    Burgeoning Middle Class Population
    Rising Living Standards

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Global Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Global
    Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Households by
    Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market Share
    Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    Market Analytics
    Table 4: United States Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households: 2020
    to 2027

    Table 5: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in the
    United States: A Historic Review in Thousand Households for
    2012-2019

    CANADA
    Table 6: Canadian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027

    Table 7: Canadian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
    Market Review in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    JAPAN
    Table 8: Japanese Market for Digital Terrestrial Television
    (DTT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
    Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 9: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Japan:
    Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Households for the Period
    2012-2019

    CHINA
    Table 10: Chinese Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Growth Prospects in Thousand Households for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 11: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic Market
    Analysis in China in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    Market Analytics
    Table 12: European Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Demand Scenario in Thousand Households by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 13: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Households by
    Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 14: European Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 15: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    France: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 16: French Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
    Market Scenario in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    GERMANY
    Table 17: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
    Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 18: German Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
    Market Analysis in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    ITALY
    Table 19: Italian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Growth Prospects in Thousand Households for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 20: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic Market
    Analysis in Italy in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Digital Terrestrial
    Television (DTT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
    Thousand Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 22: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in the
    United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Households
    for the Period 2012-2019

    SPAIN
    Table 23: Spanish Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027

    Table 24: Spanish Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
    Market Review in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    RUSSIA
    Table 25: Russian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand Households for 2012-2019

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 27: Rest of Europe Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households:
    2020-2027

    Table 28: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Rest
    of Europe in Thousand Households: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 29: Asia-Pacific Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 30: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households
    by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 31: Asia-Pacific Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 32: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
    Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 33: Australian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    INDIA
    Table 34: Indian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Indian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
    Market Review in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 36: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in South
    Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
    Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 37: South Korean Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Terrestrial
    Television (DTT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
    Thousand Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 39: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Rest
    of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Households
    for the Period 2012-2019

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 40: Latin American Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Households:
    2020-2027

    Table 41: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Latin
    America in Thousand Households by Region/Country: A Historic
    Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 42: Latin American Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
    2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 43: Argentinean Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households:
    2020-2027

    Table 44: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Argentina in Thousand Households: A Historic Review for the
    Period 2012-2019

    BRAZIL
    Table 45: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Brazil: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 46: Brazilian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    MEXICO
    Table 47: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
    Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 48: Mexican Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
    Market Analysis in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 49: Rest of Latin America Digital Terrestrial Television
    (DTT) Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households:
    2020 to 2027

    Table 50: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Rest
    of Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Households for
    2012-2019

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 51: The Middle East Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households by
    Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 52: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in the
    Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    Table 53: The Middle East Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 54: Iranian Market for Digital Terrestrial Television
    (DTT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
    Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 55: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Iran:
    Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Households for the Period
    2012-2019

    ISRAEL
    Table 56: Israeli Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households: 2020-2027

    Table 57: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Israel
    in Thousand Households: A Historic Review for the Period
    2012-2019

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 58: Saudi Arabian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
    Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Households for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 59: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic Market
    Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Households: 2012-2019

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 60: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in the
    United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
    in Thousand Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 61: United Arab Emirates Digital Terrestrial Television
    (DTT) Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households:
    2012-2019

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 62: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Rest
    of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
    Thousand Households for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 63: Rest of Middle East Digital Terrestrial Television
    (DTT) Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households:
    2012-2019

    AFRICA
    Table 64: African Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
    Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027

    Table 65: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
    Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand Households for 2012-2019

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 26
