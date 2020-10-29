Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Industry

Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market to Reach 540. 7 Million Households by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) estimated at 368.
8 Million Households in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 540.7 Million Households by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 99.9 Million Households, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market in the U.S. is estimated at 99.9 Million Households in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 113.4 Million Households by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Arelis Group
ARRIS International plc
GS Group
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd.
STRONG Ges.m.b.H.
Technicolor SA
TechniSat Digital GmbH
TELE System Digital Srl
Televes
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Digital Terrestrial TV: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Governmental Thrust towards Analog Switch Off Drives DTT
Deployment
Analog Switch-Off in Select Countries
TV Digitization Endeavors Trigger Parallel Expansion in DTT Domain
Evolution of DTT into a Core Transmission Platform Strengthens
Market Prospects
Participants in the DTT Ecosystem: An Overview
Uptrend in DTT Domain Enhances Market Demand for DTT Receivers
Global Competitor Market Shares
Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arelis Group (France)
ARRIS International plc (USA)
GS Group (Russia)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)
Sagemcom (France)
Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
STRONG Ges.m.b.H. (Switzerland)
Technicolor SA (France)
TechniSat Digital GmbH (Germany)
TELE System Digital Srl (Italy)
Televes (Spain)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Unmatched Superiority Over Analog TV Generates Substantial
Opportunities
Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Image Among Consumers
Broadcasters Bet on DTT for Transmission Efficiency
DTT Evolves into a Strategic Component for Broadcasters
DTT Enhances Flexibility & Efficiency of Broadcast Infrastructure
DTT: A Handy Tool for Implementation of Governmental Programs
Effective Transmission Standards Drive DTT Growth
Comparison of DVB-T, ISDB-T, ATSC and DTMB Standards
Worldwide Coverage of Various DTT Standards: A Snapshot
DVB-T: The Most Established DTT Standard
DVB-T2 Set to Make Massive Gains
Best-in-Class Modulation Made Possible by DTT
Support for Advanced Compression Technologies Augurs Well
Growing Penetration of Connected TV Drives Demand for Pay-DTT
Services
Soaring Demand for HD and UHD Content Underpins Volume Growth
Integrated Tuners Give Stiff Competition to Standalone DTT
Receivers
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Rising Living Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Households by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households: 2020
to 2027
Table 5: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in the
United States: A Historic Review in Thousand Households for
2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
Market Review in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Digital Terrestrial Television
(DTT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Households for the Period
2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Households for the Period
2020-2027
Table 11: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic Market
Analysis in China in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Demand Scenario in Thousand Households by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 13: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Thousand Households by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
France: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
Market Scenario in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Growth Prospects in Thousand Households for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Digital Terrestrial
Television (DTT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Households
for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
Market Review in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Russia: A Historic Review in Thousand Households for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households:
2020-2027
Table 28: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Rest
of Europe in Thousand Households: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households
by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
Market Review in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Terrestrial
Television (DTT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
Thousand Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Households
for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Households:
2020-2027
Table 41: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Latin
America in Thousand Households by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households:
2020-2027
Table 44: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Argentina in Thousand Households: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Brazil: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand
Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic
Market Analysis in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Digital Terrestrial Television
(DTT) Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households:
2020 to 2027
Table 50: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Rest
of Latin America: A Historic Review in Thousand Households for
2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Digital Terrestrial Television
(DTT): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand
Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 55: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Households for the Period
2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Households: 2020-2027
Table 57: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Israel
in Thousand Households: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT)
Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Households for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Households: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in Thousand Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Digital Terrestrial Television
(DTT) Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households:
2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
Thousand Households for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Digital Terrestrial Television
(DTT) Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Households:
2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market
Estimates and Projections in Thousand Households: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market in
Africa: A Historic Review in Thousand Households for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 26
