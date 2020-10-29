Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Industry

Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market to Reach 540. 7 Million Households by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) estimated at 368.

8 Million Households in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 540.7 Million Households by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 99.9 Million Households, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market in the U.S. is estimated at 99.9 Million Households in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 113.4 Million Households by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Digital Terrestrial TV: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Governmental Thrust towards Analog Switch Off Drives DTT

Deployment

Analog Switch-Off in Select Countries

TV Digitization Endeavors Trigger Parallel Expansion in DTT Domain

Evolution of DTT into a Core Transmission Platform Strengthens

Market Prospects

Participants in the DTT Ecosystem: An Overview

Uptrend in DTT Domain Enhances Market Demand for DTT Receivers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arelis Group (France)

ARRIS International plc (USA)

GS Group (Russia)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Sagemcom (France)

Sichuan Changhong Network Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

STRONG Ges.m.b.H. (Switzerland)

Technicolor SA (France)

TechniSat Digital GmbH (Germany)

TELE System Digital Srl (Italy)

Televes (Spain)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unmatched Superiority Over Analog TV Generates Substantial

Opportunities

Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Image Among Consumers

Broadcasters Bet on DTT for Transmission Efficiency

DTT Evolves into a Strategic Component for Broadcasters

DTT Enhances Flexibility & Efficiency of Broadcast Infrastructure

DTT: A Handy Tool for Implementation of Governmental Programs

Effective Transmission Standards Drive DTT Growth

Comparison of DVB-T, ISDB-T, ATSC and DTMB Standards

Worldwide Coverage of Various DTT Standards: A Snapshot

DVB-T: The Most Established DTT Standard

DVB-T2 Set to Make Massive Gains

Best-in-Class Modulation Made Possible by DTT

Support for Advanced Compression Technologies Augurs Well

Growing Penetration of Connected TV Drives Demand for Pay-DTT

Services

Soaring Demand for HD and UHD Content Underpins Volume Growth

Integrated Tuners Give Stiff Competition to Standalone DTT

Receivers

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Augur Well

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Rising Living Standards



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 26

