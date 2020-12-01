GLOBAL DISPOSABLE PATIENT POSITIONING PRODUCTS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028

KEY FINDINGS The global disposable patient positioning products market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3. 21%, during the forecast years of 2021 to 2028. The primary market growth drivers include the growing volume of surgeries, the rise in the geriatric population, and the surging investments across the healthcare sector.

MARKET INSIGHTS
Patient positioning is essential for ensuring an effective and safe surgical procedure. Proper patient positioning primarily depends on the length and type of operations, the products, and devices required, as well as the patient’s access to anesthesia, among other factors.
The number of surgical procedures performed across the world, is on a constant rise, mainly due to the surging geriatric population.Surgical care is important for managing numerous medical conditions like, cardiovascular diseases, injuries, infections, cancers, mental illnesses, malignancy, and cerebrovascular diseases.

Besides, unhealthy dietary habits and changing lifestyles significantly contribute to the increased prevalence of chronic conditions, thereby raising the demand for surgical procedures.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global disposable patient positioning products market growth analysis includes assessing North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. North America is set to dominate the global market, owing to factors such as, the increased surgery volume, the growing geriatric populace, reduced healthcare costs, and the improved quality and efficacy of surgical care.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
Manufacturers across the global disposable patient positioning products market strive to raise their revenue share by improving existing products and developing newer devices.The market share is distributed among several top enterprises that concentrate on innovative and advanced products in order to harbor the maximum stake.

As a result, competitive rivalry is anticipated to be high over the forecast period.
Key companies operating in the market include, Cardinal Health, Xodus Medical, Ansell Ltd, Symmetry Surgical, Steris PLC, Aspen Surgical, etc.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ANSELL LTD
2. ASPEN SURGICAL
3. CARDINAL HEALTH
4. SYMMETRY SURGICAL
5. XODUS MEDICAL
6. UNIVERSAL MEDICAL
7. STERIS PLC
8. GENEVA HEALTHCARE
9. SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
10. PRIME MEDICAL LLC
