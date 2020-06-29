Global distributed antenna system market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The report predicts the global distributed antenna system market to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on distributed antenna system market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on distributed antenna system market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global distributed antenna system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global distributed antenna system market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• Rising demand of consumers to the continuous cellular network connectivity in various sectors like hospitals, healthcare and enterprise distributed antenna system should meet these requirements

• Increased demand for public safety connectivity and increase in commercial space

2) Restraints

• Complexities involved in installation

3) Opportunities

• Growing adoption of das solutions in developing countries offering in-building wireless solutions



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources.Each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global distributed antenna system market is segmented on the basis of technology, ownership, and application.



The Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Technology

• Active

• Passive

• Hybrid



The Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Ownership

• Carrier Ownership

• Neutral-Host Ownership

• Enterprise Ownership



The Global Distributed Antenna System Market by Application

• Healthcare

• Airport & Transportation

• Education Sector & Corporate Offices

• Industrial

• Others



Company Profiles

• American Tower Corporation

• SOLiD Technologies

• AT&T Inc.

• Advanced RF Technologies

• Westell Technologies

• TESSCO Technologies, Inc.

• Dali Wireless

• Cobham Wireless

• CommScope Inc.

• Corning Incorporated



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the distributed antenna system market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the distributed antenna system market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global distributed antenna system market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



