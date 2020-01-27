Global Distributed Generation (DG) Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Distributed Generation (DG) is projected to reach US$183.

2 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus shed on decarbonizing power generation and transmission. Ambitious clean energy targets aimed at increasing the share of renewables in the energy mix is also helping bring DG into the spotlight as the energy architecture of the future. Defined as energy generated close to the point of consumption by independent or grid connected microgrids, DG offers a host of benefits that promise to accelerate the pace of the global energy transition to a cleaner future. DG systems are rapidly proliferating the residential as well as commercial and industrial sectors in the form of solar photovoltaic panels, small wind turbines, natural-gas-fired fuel cells, emergency backup generators, municipal solid waste incineration, biomass combustion or cofiring and combined heat and power systems, among others. Few of the advantages of DG include lower CAPEX as it eliminates the need for long-distance transmission and distribution lines; reduced electricity losses along transmission and distribution lines; being small-scale electricity generation plants they are cost effective and easy to establish; increased ability to integrate renewable energy sources; help increase the reliability and performance of renewable energy; fulfills the role of backup power when the utility grid is down; features a flexible modular structure; and environmentally sustainable as it reduces the emissions while increasing power quality and reliability.

- Given that localized renewables as compared to centralized generation of utility scale thermal power is the only way to decarbonize our energy systems, DG offers an attractive way to integrate increasing volumes of renewable energy into the energy mix. This is primarily because centralized, top-down power grid with its one-way flow of power is unsuited for generating and managing renewable energy. Decentralized system of power generation and ownership will be the energy structure of tomorrow, while 20th century paradigm of always-on, baseload power from fossil fuel will gradually fade. Recent advancements in developing interconnection standards and grid codes are helping boost DG. The rise of microgrids will emerge as a disruptive force breaking the once centralized electricity infrastructure into a more distributed system. Microgrids are localized groups of small, self-contained electricity grids with their own electricity source primarily renewables such as solar or wind. With deregulation of the electricity sector gaining momentum worldwide, alternatives to centrally planned power grids are emerging as attractive investments for private investors. An example is the growing interest in private microgrid implementation. Private deployment of microgrids is growing with companies building their own microgrids as power interruptions and blackouts become increasingly common and frequent as a result of extreme weather conditions compounded by aging energy infrastructure. Distributed energy has the potential to become consistently cheaper as compared to conventional power which is saddled by fixed costs of the massive centralized infrastructure. The price differentials, in the coming years, will result in increasing number of consumers migrating to alternative grids, leaving centralized utility grids to collapse under their own weight. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 70.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period as the country opens its electricity markets to competition and increased DR investments.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Limited, AES Distributed Energy, Ameresco Inc., Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., Bergey WindPower Company, Canadian Solar Inc., Capstone Turbine Corporation, Clarke Energy, Cummins Inc., E.ON SE, FuelCell Energy Inc., GE Power, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, SMA Solar Technology AG, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Wartsila Corporation, XZERES Wind Corp.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Distributed Generation: A Prelude

Types of Distributed Generation Resources

Major Distributed Generation Technologies with Typical Installed Capacity Range

Categorization of Distributed Generation Technologies by Capacity Installations

Reciprocating Engines

Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells Distributed Wind Turbines

Gas Turbines

Microturbines

Microhydroelectric Generators

Distributed Power Generation: A Game Changer for the Electric Power Industry

Solar Photovoltaic Technology Leading the Growth Run

Commercial Segment: A High Growth End Use Market

Europe: The Largest Regional Market

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Distributed Generation Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Distributed Generation Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Europe, USA, Rest of World, Latin America, Canada and Japan

Myriad Benefits of Distributed Generation Drives Widespread Adoption

Major Factors Driving Deployment of Distributed Generation in Developed and Developing Economies

Environmental Benefits

Utility Benefits

Reliability and Energy Security Benefits

Grid Expansion and Equipment Benefits

Favorable Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Global Economic Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Reciprocating Combustion Engines (RCEs): The largest Segment

Distributed Solar: The High Growth Segment

Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by End-Use for the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24

Distributed Wind Power Becoming a More Accessible Option for Farmers in the US

US Distributed Wind Annual Capacity in MW for 2014-2018

Growing Interest in Distributed Fuel Cell Generation Systems to Benefit Stationary Fuel Cells

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Growing Prominence of Distributed Power Generation Benefits Market Prospects for Combustion Turbines

Distributed Power Technologies: Brief Details on Power Technology, Size Range, Power Efficiency Range, Fuel Options and Applications

Micro Turbines Witness Increasing Deployment in Distributed Energy Generation

Global Competitive Landscape





ABB Limited (Switzerland)

AES Distributed Energy (USA)

Ameresco, Inc. (USA)

Ansaldo Energia S.p.A. (Italy)

Bergey WindPower Company (USA)

Bloom Energy Corporation (USA)

Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada)

Capstone Turbine Corporation (USA)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

Clarke Energy (UK)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

E.ON SE (Germany)

Flex Energy Solutions (USA)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (USA)

GE Power (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark)

Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)

XZERES Wind Corp. (USA)





Robust Demand for Electricity Closer to the Point of Consumption Drives Proliferation of DG Technologies

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030

Inefficiencies in Traditional Power Generation Model: Foundation for Market Growth

High DG Penetration in the Long Run to Lead to Utility Companies' 'Death Spiral'

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy: A Strong Growth Driver

Leading Wind Power Countries Worldwide (2018): Ranking Based on Key Wind Power Facts

Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable Energy by Source: 2018

World Installed Base of Wind Energy (in Megawatts) by Geographic Region: 2018, 2021 & 2024

Smart Grids to Complement Integration of DG Resources in Electric Utility Network

Innovative Application of Smart Grid in Enabling Energy Security

Distributed Generation: A Key Enabler of Smart Cities

Microgrids and Distributed Generation Transform Electricity Management Forever

Global Distributed Generation Capacity in Microgrids by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity Installations for Diesel Generators, Fuel cells, Natural Gas Generators, Small Wind Turbines, Solar PV Systems, and Others

DG Prosumers Continue to Depend on Utility Grids, Equitable Cost Sharing a Major Priority

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): The DG Technology with Tremendous Growth Potential

Affordable, Efficient Energy Storage Technologies to Magnify the Disruptive Effect of DG

Commercialization of Stationary Fuel Cells to Revolutionize DG Market

Solar PV Attains Grid Parity: A Major Milestone for DG

Surging Demand from Telecom Network Operators Augurs Well for the DG Market

Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Distributed Generation

World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Key Challenges Hampering Large Scale Deployment of Distributed Generation

Technical Barriers

Lower Energy-Efficiency, Higher Costs of DG Equipment





Table 1: Distributed Generation (DG) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Reciprocating Combustion Engines (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Reciprocating Combustion Engines (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Fuel Cells (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Fuel Cells (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Solar Photovoltaic (PV) (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Solar Photovoltaic (PV) (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Wind (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Wind (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/ Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Gas Turbines (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Gas Turbines (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Micro Turbines (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Micro Turbines (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: On-Grid (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: On-Grid (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Off-Grid (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Off-Grid (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Challenging Times Ahead for US Utilities as Distributed Generation Market Surges Ahead

US Distributed Generation Capacity by Technology Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity for Coal, Natural Gas, Renewable Energy Resources, and Others

Mixed Prospects for Distributed Wind Power Market in the US

US Distributed Wind Systems Market with 2014 and 2030 Targets for Levelized Cost of Energy, Capacity Factor, and Average Installed Cost

High CAPEX Continues to Constrain Fuel Cells Market

US Manufacturers to Leverage Innovation to Capture a Slice of the Global Distributed Wind Market

DERMS Market to Grow in Sync with DG Penetration

Market Analytics

Table 27: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 28: United States Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: United States Distributed Generation (DG) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Distributed Generation (DG) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Brief Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 33: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 34: Canadian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Canadian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Canadian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Canadian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Focus on Renewable Power to Spur Growth of Japan's Distributed Wind Power Market

Market Analytics

Table 39: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Distributed Generation (DG) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 40: Japanese Distributed Generation (DG) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by Application: 2

to 2025

Table 42: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 45: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: Chinese Demand for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 48: Chinese Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Chinese Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Germany: Biggest Electricity as well as Distributed Energy Market in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 51: European Distributed Generation (DG) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: European Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Distributed Generation (DG) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 54: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: European Distributed Generation (DG) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Distributed Generation (DG) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 59: French Distributed Generation (DG) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 60: French Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Distributed Generation (DG) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: French Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 63: Distributed Generation (DG) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 64: French Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 65: German Distributed Generation (DG) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 66: German Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 71: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 72: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 73: Italian Demand for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Italian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Italian Demand for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 76: Italian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 77: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Distributed Generation (DG) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 78: United Kingdom Distributed Generation (DG) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by Application: 2

to 2025

Table 80: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Distributed Generation (DG) Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 84: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 85: Rest of Europe Distributed Generation (DG) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Europe Distributed Generation (DG) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Developing Asian Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Indonesia: Strong Business Case for Small Scale Distributed Power Generation

Thailand: Government Support Pivotal in Driving Adoption of DG Technologies

Market Analytics

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation (DG) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation (DG) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation (DG) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Distributed Generation (DG) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: Distributed Generation (DG) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 97: Australian Distributed Generation (DG) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Australian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 99: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 100: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 101: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 102: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 103: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Indian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 105: Indian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 106: Indian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 107: Indian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 108: Indian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Distributed Generation (DG) Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific Distributed Generation (DG) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 112: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 114: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 115: Latin American Distributed Generation (DG) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 116: Latin American Distributed Generation (DG) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025

Table 117: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 118: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in Latin America: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 119: Latin American Demand for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 120: Latin American Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Latin American Demand for Distributed Generation (DG) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Latin American Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 123: Brazilian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 124: Brazilian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 125: Distributed Generation (DG) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 126: Brazilian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 127: Distributed Generation (DG) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 128: Brazilian Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 129: Distributed Generation (DG) Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 130: Rest of Latin America Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 131: Rest of Latin America Distributed Generation (DG) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 132: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Latin America Distributed Generation (DG) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 135: Distributed Generation (DG) Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 136: Rest of World Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 137: Rest of World Distributed Generation (DG) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 138: Rest of World Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of World Distributed Generation (DG) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of World Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



Total Companies Profiled : 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 52)

