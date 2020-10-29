Global Domain Names Industry

Global Domain Names Market to Reach 512. 3 Million Domain Names Registered by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Domain Names estimated at 343. 1 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 512.

3 Million Domain Names Registered by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach 309.3 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 92.9 Million Domain Names Registered, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 92.9 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 107.9 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 366-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

1&1 Internet SE

123 Reg, Ltd.

Afilias Ltd.

Domain.com, LLC

Donuts, Inc.

Enom, Inc.

GMO Internet, Inc.

GoDaddy, Inc.

Key-Systems GmbH

Melbourne IT Group

Minds + Machines Group Ltd.

Moniker Online Services, LLC

Namecheap, Inc.

NeuStar, Inc.

Nominet UK

Register.com

Rightside Group, Ltd.

Shopify, Inc.

Tucows, Inc.

United Domains AG

VeriSign, Inc.

Web.com Group, Inc.

Wix.com, Inc.

Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Domain Names: Rapid Internet Penetration in Developing Regions

Spurring Industry Growth

Recent Market Activity

Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Urbanization: A Major Growth Driver

Expanding Middle Class Population: Harbinger of Good Times for

Domain Industry

Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry

Growth

Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and

Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth

Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of

SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Domain Names Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New gTLDS Bump up Registrations

Increased Registrations from China Pushing Market Growth Globally

New Domain Name Extensions Emerging As Relatively Inexpensive

Option

com Still Market Leader, But New gTLDs Fast Catching Up

Introduction of New gTLDs could Potentially Tilt Balance

towards Registrars

Exclusive Registry Rights Stifling Competition

Despite Hype, Pace of International Domain Names Registrations

Yet to Pick Up

Emoji Domain Name: A Long Road Lies Ahead

Lack of Browser Support

Need to Enter Domain Name in Browser

Unavailability in Majority of Well-Known Domain Extensions

Domain Hijacking - A Real Threat to Domain Name Industry

Domain Name Hijacking

Measures for Preventing Domain Name Hijacks



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 228

