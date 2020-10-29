    Advertisement

    Global Domain Names Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Domain Names Market to Reach 512. 3 Million Domain Names Registered by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Domain Names estimated at 343. 1 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 512.

    New York, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Domain Names Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069934/?utm_source=GNW
    3 Million Domain Names Registered by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach 309.3 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at 92.9 Million Domain Names Registered, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR

    The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 92.9 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 107.9 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 366-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • 1&1 Internet SE

    • 123 Reg, Ltd.

    • Afilias Ltd.

    • Domain.com, LLC

    • Donuts, Inc.

    • Enom, Inc.

    • GMO Internet, Inc.

    • GoDaddy, Inc.

    • Key-Systems GmbH

    • Melbourne IT Group

    • Minds + Machines Group Ltd.

    • Moniker Online Services, LLC

    • Namecheap, Inc.

    • NeuStar, Inc.

    • Nominet UK

    • Register.com

    • Rightside Group, Ltd.

    • Shopify, Inc.

    • Tucows, Inc.

    • United Domains AG

    • VeriSign, Inc.

    • Web.com Group, Inc.

    • Wix.com, Inc.

    • Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.




    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069934/?utm_source=GNW

    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Domain Names: Rapid Internet Penetration in Developing Regions
    Spurring Industry Growth
    Recent Market Activity
    Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth
    Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
    Urbanization: A Major Growth Driver
    Expanding Middle Class Population: Harbinger of Good Times for
    Domain Industry
    Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry
    Growth
    Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and
    Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
    Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of
    SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
    Market Outlook
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Domain Names Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
    2018 & 2029
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
    1&1 Internet AG (Germany)
    123 Reg, Ltd. (UK)
    Afilias Limited (Ireland)
    ARI Registry Services (Australia)
    Domain.com, LLC. (USA)
    Donuts, Inc. (USA)
    GMO Internet, Inc. (Japan)
    GoDaddy, Inc. (USA)
    Key-Systems GmbH (Germany)
    Melbourne IT Group (Australia)
    Minds + Machines Group Limited (British Virgin Islands)
    Moniker Online Services, LLC. (USA)
    Namecheap, Inc. (USA)
    NeuStar, Inc. (USA)
    Nominet UK (UK)
    Register.com (USA)
    Rightside Group, Ltd. (USA)
    Shopify, Inc. (Canada)
    Tucows, Inc. (Canada)
    Enom, Inc. (USA)
    United Domains AG (Germany)
    VeriSign, Inc. (USA)
    Web.com Group, Inc. (USA)
    Wix.com, Inc. (Israel)
    Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
    New gTLDS Bump up Registrations
    Increased Registrations from China Pushing Market Growth Globally
    New Domain Name Extensions Emerging As Relatively Inexpensive
    Option
    com Still Market Leader, But New gTLDs Fast Catching Up
    Introduction of New gTLDs could Potentially Tilt Balance
    towards Registrars
    Exclusive Registry Rights Stifling Competition
    Despite Hype, Pace of International Domain Names Registrations
    Yet to Pick Up
    Emoji Domain Name: A Long Road Lies Ahead
    Lack of Browser Support
    Need to Enter Domain Name in Browser
    Unavailability in Majority of Well-Known Domain Extensions
    Domain Hijacking - A Real Threat to Domain Name Industry
    Domain Name Hijacking
    Measures for Preventing Domain Name Hijacks

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Domain Names Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    Domain Names Registered by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Domain Names Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
    Domain Names Registered by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Domain Names Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
    Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Generic TLDs (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
    Domain Names Registered: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Generic TLDs (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in Domain Names Registered: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Generic TLDs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
    Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Country Code TLDs (Type) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in Domain Names Registered: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Country Code TLDs (Type) Historic Market Perspective
    by Region/Country in Domain Names Registered: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Country Code TLDs (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Domain Names Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 10: United States Domain Names Market Estimates and
    Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Domain Names Market in the United States by Type:
    A Historic Review in Domain Names Registered for 2012-2019

    Table 12: United States Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 13: Canadian Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Canadian Domain Names Historic Market Review by Type
    in Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019

    Table 15: Domain Names Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 16: Japanese Market for Domain Names: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 17: Domain Names Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
    in Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 18: Japanese Domain Names Market Share Analysis by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 19: Chinese Domain Names Market Growth Prospects in
    Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 20: Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in China in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 21: Chinese Domain Names Market by Type: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Domain Names Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
    (in %) for 2018 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 22: European Domain Names Market Demand Scenario in
    Domain Names Registered by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Domain Names Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in Domain Names Registered by Region/Country for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 24: European Domain Names Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 25: European Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 26: Domain Names Market in Europe in Domain Names
    Registered by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 27: European Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 28: Domain Names Market in France by Type: Estimates and
    Projections in Domain Names Registered for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 29: French Domain Names Historic Market Scenario in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 30: French Domain Names Market Share Analysis by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 31: Domain Names Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 32: German Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 33: German Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 34: Italian Domain Names Market Growth Prospects in
    Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 35: Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 36: Italian Domain Names Market by Type: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Domain Names: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Domain Names Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
    Sales Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 39: United Kingdom Domain Names Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 40: Spanish Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Spanish Domain Names Historic Market Review by Type
    in Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Domain Names Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 43: Russian Domain Names Market Estimates and Projections
    in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 44: Domain Names Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
    Review in Domain Names Registered for 2012-2019

    Table 45: Russian Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 46: Rest of Europe Domain Names Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 47: Domain Names Market in Rest of Europe in Domain Names
    Registered by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 48: Rest of Europe Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 49: Asia-Pacific Domain Names Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 50: Domain Names Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
    Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 51: Asia-Pacific Domain Names Market Share Analysis by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: Domain Names Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
    Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 53: Asia-Pacific Domain Names Historic Market Scenario in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 54: Asia-Pacific Domain Names Market Share Analysis by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 55: Domain Names Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 56: Australian Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 57: Australian Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 58: Indian Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 59: Indian Domain Names Historic Market Review by Type in
    Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019

    Table 60: Domain Names Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 61: Domain Names Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 62: South Korean Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 63: Domain Names Market Share Distribution in South Korea
    by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Domain Names: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered by
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: Domain Names Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Sales Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Domain Names Market Share
    Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 67: Latin American Domain Names Market Trends by
    Region/Country in Domain Names Registered: 2020-2027

    Table 68: Domain Names Market in Latin America in Domain Names
    Registered by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 69: Latin American Domain Names Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 70: Latin American Domain Names Market Growth Prospects
    in Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Latin American Domain Names Market by Type:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 73: Argentinean Domain Names Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 74: Domain Names Market in Argentina in Domain Names
    Registered by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 75: Argentinean Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by
    Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 76: Domain Names Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
    Projections in Domain Names Registered for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Brazilian Domain Names Historic Market Scenario in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 78: Brazilian Domain Names Market Share Analysis by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 79: Domain Names Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
    and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 80: Mexican Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in
    Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Mexican Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 82: Rest of Latin America Domain Names Market Estimates
    and Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 83: Domain Names Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
    A Historic Review in Domain Names Registered for 2012-2019

    Table 84: Rest of Latin America Domain Names Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 85: The Middle East Domain Names Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Region/Country:
    2020-2027

    Table 86: Domain Names Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019

    Table 87: The Middle East Domain Names Market Share Breakdown
    by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 88: The Middle East Domain Names Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: The Middle East Domain Names Historic Market by Type
    in Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019

    Table 90: Domain Names Market in the Middle East: Percentage
    Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

    IRAN
    Table 91: Iranian Market for Domain Names: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 92: Domain Names Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
    in Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 93: Iranian Domain Names Market Share Analysis by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 94: Israeli Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Domain Names Market in Israel in Domain Names
    Registered by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Israeli Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 97: Saudi Arabian Domain Names Market Growth Prospects in
    Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 98: Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
    in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 99: Saudi Arabian Domain Names Market by Type: Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 100: Domain Names Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Domain Names
    Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 101: United Arab Emirates Domain Names Historic Market
    Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 102: Domain Names Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 103: Domain Names Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
    Past, Current and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by
    Type for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 104: Rest of Middle East Domain Names Historic Market
    Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Rest of Middle East Domain Names Market Share
    Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 106: African Domain Names Market Estimates and
    Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027

    Table 107: Domain Names Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
    Review in Domain Names Registered for 2012-2019

    Table 108: African Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
    2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 228
    Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069934/?utm_source=GNW

    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

    __________________________

    CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.