Global Domain Names Market to Reach 512. 3 Million Domain Names Registered by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Domain Names estimated at 343. 1 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 512.
New York, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Domain Names Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069934/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million Domain Names Registered by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Generic TLDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach 309.3 Million Domain Names Registered by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Country Code TLDs segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 92.9 Million Domain Names Registered, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Domain Names market in the U.S. is estimated at 92.9 Million Domain Names Registered in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 107.9 Million Domain Names Registered by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 366-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1&1 Internet SE
123 Reg, Ltd.
Afilias Ltd.
Domain.com, LLC
Donuts, Inc.
Enom, Inc.
GMO Internet, Inc.
GoDaddy, Inc.
Key-Systems GmbH
Melbourne IT Group
Minds + Machines Group Ltd.
Moniker Online Services, LLC
Namecheap, Inc.
NeuStar, Inc.
Nominet UK
Register.com
Rightside Group, Ltd.
Shopify, Inc.
Tucows, Inc.
United Domains AG
VeriSign, Inc.
Web.com Group, Inc.
Wix.com, Inc.
Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069934/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Domain Names: Rapid Internet Penetration in Developing Regions
Spurring Industry Growth
Recent Market Activity
Key Indicators Impacting Domain Name Industry Growth
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Urbanization: A Major Growth Driver
Expanding Middle Class Population: Harbinger of Good Times for
Domain Industry
Mobile Workforce Provides Fertile Ground for Domain Industry
Growth
Smartphone Adoption, High-Speed Internet Penetration and
Bandwidth Expansion Provide the Foundation for Growth
Mass Adoption of Cloud Based Apps among the Growing Base of
SMBs Worldwide Emerges as a Powerful Driver of Growth
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Domain Names Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
1&1 Internet AG (Germany)
123 Reg, Ltd. (UK)
Afilias Limited (Ireland)
ARI Registry Services (Australia)
Domain.com, LLC. (USA)
Donuts, Inc. (USA)
GMO Internet, Inc. (Japan)
GoDaddy, Inc. (USA)
Key-Systems GmbH (Germany)
Melbourne IT Group (Australia)
Minds + Machines Group Limited (British Virgin Islands)
Moniker Online Services, LLC. (USA)
Namecheap, Inc. (USA)
NeuStar, Inc. (USA)
Nominet UK (UK)
Register.com (USA)
Rightside Group, Ltd. (USA)
Shopify, Inc. (Canada)
Tucows, Inc. (Canada)
Enom, Inc. (USA)
United Domains AG (Germany)
VeriSign, Inc. (USA)
Web.com Group, Inc. (USA)
Wix.com, Inc. (Israel)
Znet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New gTLDS Bump up Registrations
Increased Registrations from China Pushing Market Growth Globally
New Domain Name Extensions Emerging As Relatively Inexpensive
Option
com Still Market Leader, But New gTLDs Fast Catching Up
Introduction of New gTLDs could Potentially Tilt Balance
towards Registrars
Exclusive Registry Rights Stifling Competition
Despite Hype, Pace of International Domain Names Registrations
Yet to Pick Up
Emoji Domain Name: A Long Road Lies Ahead
Lack of Browser Support
Need to Enter Domain Name in Browser
Unavailability in Majority of Well-Known Domain Extensions
Domain Hijacking - A Real Threat to Domain Name Industry
Domain Name Hijacking
Measures for Preventing Domain Name Hijacks
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Domain Names Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Domain Names Registered by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Domain Names Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
Domain Names Registered by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Domain Names Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Generic TLDs (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
Domain Names Registered: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Generic TLDs (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Domain Names Registered: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Generic TLDs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Country Code TLDs (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in Domain Names Registered: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Country Code TLDs (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in Domain Names Registered: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Country Code TLDs (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Domain Names Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Domain Names Market Estimates and
Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Domain Names Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in Domain Names Registered for 2012-2019
Table 12: United States Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 13: Canadian Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Canadian Domain Names Historic Market Review by Type
in Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019
Table 15: Domain Names Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 16: Japanese Market for Domain Names: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 17: Domain Names Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 18: Japanese Domain Names Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 19: Chinese Domain Names Market Growth Prospects in
Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in China in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 21: Chinese Domain Names Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Domain Names Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Domain Names Market Demand Scenario in
Domain Names Registered by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Domain Names Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Domain Names Registered by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: European Domain Names Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: European Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020-2027
Table 26: Domain Names Market in Europe in Domain Names
Registered by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: European Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 28: Domain Names Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Domain Names Registered for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: French Domain Names Historic Market Scenario in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: French Domain Names Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Domain Names Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: German Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: German Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Domain Names Market Growth Prospects in
Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: Italian Domain Names Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Domain Names: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Domain Names Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 39: United Kingdom Domain Names Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Spanish Domain Names Historic Market Review by Type
in Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019
Table 42: Domain Names Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 43: Russian Domain Names Market Estimates and Projections
in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Domain Names Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in Domain Names Registered for 2012-2019
Table 45: Russian Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Domain Names Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Domain Names Market in Rest of Europe in Domain Names
Registered by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Domain Names Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 50: Domain Names Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Domain Names Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Domain Names Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Domain Names Historic Market Scenario in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Domain Names Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Domain Names Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Australian Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Australian Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 58: Indian Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Indian Domain Names Historic Market Review by Type in
Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019
Table 60: Domain Names Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Domain Names Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: South Korean Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Domain Names Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Domain Names: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Domain Names Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Domain Names Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 67: Latin American Domain Names Market Trends by
Region/Country in Domain Names Registered: 2020-2027
Table 68: Domain Names Market in Latin America in Domain Names
Registered by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 69: Latin American Domain Names Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Latin American Domain Names Market Growth Prospects
in Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Latin American Domain Names Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Domain Names Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020-2027
Table 74: Domain Names Market in Argentina in Domain Names
Registered by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Argentinean Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 76: Domain Names Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in Domain Names Registered for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Brazilian Domain Names Historic Market Scenario in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: Brazilian Domain Names Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 79: Domain Names Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Mexican Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in
Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Mexican Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Domain Names Market Estimates
and Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: Domain Names Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in Domain Names Registered for 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Latin America Domain Names Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 85: The Middle East Domain Names Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 86: Domain Names Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019
Table 87: The Middle East Domain Names Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: The Middle East Domain Names Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: The Middle East Domain Names Historic Market by Type
in Domain Names Registered: 2012-2019
Table 90: Domain Names Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Market for Domain Names: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Domain Names Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Iranian Domain Names Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Domain Names Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Domain Names Market in Israel in Domain Names
Registered by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Israeli Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Domain Names Market Growth Prospects in
Domain Names Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: Domain Names Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Domain Names Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Domain Names Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Domain Names
Registered by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Domain Names Historic Market
Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 102: Domain Names Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Domain Names Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Domain Names Registered by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Domain Names Historic Market
Analysis in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Middle East Domain Names Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 106: African Domain Names Market Estimates and
Projections in Domain Names Registered by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Domain Names Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in Domain Names Registered for 2012-2019
Table 108: African Domain Names Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 228
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05069934/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001