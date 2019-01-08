Global Dominion Access, S.A. (BME:DOM): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

Based on Global Dominion Access, S.A.’s (BME:DOM) earnings update in June 2018, analysts seem fairly confident, as upcoming earnings growth is expected to be 25% next year, similar to the range of average earnings growth for the past five years of 28% per year. Currently with trailing-twelve-month earnings of €26m, we can expect this to reach €32m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Global Dominion Access. For those interested in more of an analysis of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Global Dominion Access in the longer term?

The view from 4 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of DOM’s earnings growth over these next few years.

This results in an annual growth rate of 14% based on the most recent earnings level of €26m to the final forecast of €43m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of €0.28 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of €0.15. With a current profit margin of 3.1%, this movement will result in a margin of 5.1% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Global Dominion Access, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

