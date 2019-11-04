Is Global Dominion Access, S.A.'s (BME:DOM) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Global Dominion Access, S.A.'s (BME:DOM), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. What is Global Dominion Access's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 19.31. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying €19.31 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Global Dominion Access:

P/E of 19.31 = €3.71 ÷ €0.19 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Global Dominion Access Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.4) for companies in the it industry is roughly the same as Global Dominion Access's P/E.

BME:DOM Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 4th 2019 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that Global Dominion Access shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if Global Dominion Access actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Global Dominion Access saw earnings per share decrease by 7.7% last year. But EPS is up 7.8% over the last 5 years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Global Dominion Access's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Global Dominion Access has net cash of €38m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Global Dominion Access's P/E Ratio

Global Dominion Access trades on a P/E ratio of 19.3, which is above its market average of 16.7. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If fails to eventuate, the current high P/E could prove to be temporary, as the share price falls.

