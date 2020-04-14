Global DPP-IV Inhibitors Industry

NEW YORK, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DPP-IV Inhibitors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 2.6%. DPP-IV Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 2.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.4 Billion by the year 2025, DPP-IV Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$93.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$79.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, DPP-IV Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$747.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$287.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AstraZeneca Plc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Novartis AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Outlook for DPP-IV Therapies Remains Moderate Due to CVD Risks

Major DPP-4 Inhibitors on the Market: List of Brand,

Preparation, Manufacturer, Daily Treatment Cost, FDA Approval

Date and Patent Expiration Date

Recent Market Activity

TECOS Results Prove No Link of Januvia with CVD Events;

However, FDA Adds Heart Failure Warning to Label

Management of T2DM with DPP-4 Combination Therapy

FDA Approves Merck?s First SGLT-2 and DPP4 Combination Drug On

Basis of Benefits over DPP-4 Inhibitor Monotherapy

Global Competitor Market Shares

DPP-IV Inhibitors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: DPP-IV Inhibitors Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 3: United States DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

CANADA

Table 4: Canadian DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

JAPAN

Table 5: Japanese Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

CHINA

Table 6: Chinese DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 7: European DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: European DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 9: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

GERMANY

Table 10: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

ITALY

Table 11: Italian DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 12: United Kingdom Market for DPP-IV Inhibitors: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 13: Rest of Europe DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 14: DPP-IV Inhibitors Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 15: Rest of World DPP-IV Inhibitors Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 14

