    Advertisement

    Global Driver Alert Systems Market to 2027: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.0%

    Research and Markets

    Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Driver Alert Systems - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    Global Driver Alert Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period

    Growing concern of driver safety due to the increasing number of the accident and adoption of the advanced safety technologies in the automotive industry are the major factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the system is restraining the market growth. Moreover, advent of semi-autonomous vehicles would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

    Driver alert system is designed to reduce the drowsy or fatigued of the driver to avoid the road accident. Both fatal and non-fatal crashes take place during the night time and early morning hours when the driver is less alert for which driver alert systems are required.

    Based on alert, the steering and seat vibration segment is likely to have a huge demand as it is an emerging technology among vehicles, and the penetration of this alert system is expected to increase in super luxury vehicles, as it is an expensive technology as compared to sound alert and other available systems. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high production of vehicles, and rising demand for premium and luxury vehicles in developing countries across the region.

    What the report offers:

    • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

    • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

    • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

    • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

    • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

    • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

    • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Executive Summary

    2 Preface
    2.1 Abstract
    2.2 Stake Holders
    2.3 Research Scope
    2.4 Research Methodology
    2.5 Research Sources

    3 Market Trend Analysis
    3.1 Introduction
    3.2 Drivers
    3.3 Restraints
    3.4 Opportunities
    3.5 Threats
    3.6 Emerging Markets
    3.7 Impact of Covid-19

    4 Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
    4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
    4.3 Threat of substitutes
    4.4 Threat of new entrants
    4.5 Competitive rivalry

    5 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Alert
    5.1 Introduction
    5.2 Sound Alert/ Audible Alarm
    5.3 Steering & Seat Vibration

    6 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Component
    6.1 Introduction
    6.2 Cameras
    6.3 Sensors

    7 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Type
    7.1 Introduction
    7.2 Drowsiness
    7.3 Drunk Driving
    7.4 Fatigue

    8 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Propulsion
    8.1 Introduction
    8.2 Diesel
    8.3 Electric
    8.4 Gasoline
    8.5 Hybrid

    9 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Vehicle
    9.1 Introduction
    9.2 Passenger Vehicles
    9.3 Commercial Vehicles
    9.3.1 Buses & Coaches
    9.3.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
    9.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

    10 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Supplier
    10.1 Introduction
    10.2 Aftermarket
    10.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

    11 Global Driver Alert Systems Market, By Geography
    11.1 Introduction
    11.2 North America
    11.2.1 US
    11.2.2 Canada
    11.2.3 Mexico
    11.3 Europe
    11.3.1 Germany
    11.3.2 UK
    11.3.3 Italy
    11.3.4 France
    11.3.5 Spain
    11.3.6 Rest of Europe
    11.4 Asia Pacific
    11.4.1 Japan
    11.4.2 China
    11.4.3 India
    11.4.4 Australia
    11.4.5 New Zealand
    11.4.6 South Korea
    11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
    11.5 South America
    11.5.1 Argentina
    11.5.2 Brazil
    11.5.3 Chile
    11.5.4 Rest of South America
    11.6 Middle East & Africa
    11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
    11.6.2 UAE
    11.6.3 Qatar
    11.6.4 South Africa
    11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    12 Key Developments
    12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
    12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
    12.3 New Product Launch
    12.4 Expansions
    12.5 Other Key Strategies

    13 Company Profiling
    13.1 Continental AG
    13.2 Daimler AG
    13.3 Delphi
    13.4 Denso Corporation
    13.5 Faurecia
    13.6 Ford Motor Company
    13.7 Infineon Technologies AG
    13.8 Johnson Controls Inc
    13.9 Magna International Inc
    13.10 Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
    13.11 Nissan Motor Co Ltd
    13.12 Robert Bosch GmbH
    13.13 Tata Elxsi
    13.14 Valeo SA
    13.15 Visteon Corporation
    13.16 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr9z91

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.