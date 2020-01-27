Global Drone Identification Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Drone Identification Systems is projected to reach US$45.

4 billion by 2025, driven by the growing need for new rules, safety and security protocols as drones begin to swarm the modern skies. The era of small flying objects is close at hand with commercial applications of drones gaining new ground and momentum. Few of the emerging applications for commercial drone include use of drones for generating video tours for customers in real estate; drone based surveillance; drones for environmental monitoring; drones for oil & gas pipeline inspections; agricultural drones for crop spraying; drone based same-day delivery of e-commerce orders; drones for land surveying, search and rescue; drones for emergency response services; and drones for road construction and other infrastructure projects. Few of the factors helping make these applications a commercial reality include developments in drone hardware; rise of drones-as-a-service business models; new innovations in drone camera, vision systems and sensors; drone software platform development, data analytics and data management; and increased venture capital investments in drone technology. With falling costs, commercial and recreation uses of drones will grow further. As the number of drones flying in the sky, dangers and risks also rise in parallel. These include increased risk of collision with other aircraft; drones alias UAVs have a small form factor and low profile electromagnetic signature escapes traditional radar detection; increased use of drones for smuggling drugs across borders and for other illegal activities; development of weaponized drones and rise in drone terrorism and for reconnaissance which is already becoming a reality. Even for legalized uses, drone traffic management, drone flight permissions and monitoring system is paramount to safety.

- To counter all of these risks, drone identification is becoming increasingly importance. Ability to remotely identify drones will ensure drones remain a safe addition to airspace; validate the purpose of drones and mitigate security concerns over anonymous flying; and for drone operators it will allow improved airspace access. Traditional technologies like acoustic sensors and radars are ineffective in detecting the low speed and low electromagnetic signature of small UAVs, and therefore need advanced technologies like infrared, radio frequency (RF) radars, optical surveillance, high power microwave (HPM) devices, and laser sensors fusion for detection and location positioning. Of late, increased frequency of security breaches by drones has pushed up the urgency of effective drone identification. In the year 2015, a drone crashed in front of the White House in Washington causing a security panic; in 2018, Londons Gatwick airport came to a grinding halt after several airplanes were grounded due to unauthorized drones flying over the airfield. Unauthorized landing of drones has also been reported on critical infrastructures all over the world i.e. the Prime Minister of Japans office, the Golden Gate Bridge, nuclear sites in France, and prison facilities, among others. Technologies capable of finding, tracking and alerting will score the highest gains in the coming years. Direct Drone-to-Phone is an interesting area of innovation in remote identification where smartphone users can track of airborne drones with the help of an app and W-Fi connection. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 76% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 76.1% over the analysis period supported by the countrys cutting edge use of drones for transforming farming and pollution management. As the country cracks down on drone usage with new regulations, drone identification systems will grow in popularity.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aaronia AG, Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.O., Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone Inc., Drone Labs LLC, DroneShield Ltd., HENSOLDT UK, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rheinmetall AG, Rinicom Ltd., Thales Group.







2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Protection Systems Sp. Z O.O. (Poland)

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd. (UK)

Dedrone, Inc. (USA)

Drone Labs LLC (USA)

DroneShield Ltd. (Australia)

HENSOLDT UK (UK)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Rinicom Ltd. (UK)

Thales Group (France)





Rapid Proliferation of Drones Triggers a Parallel Increase in Investments in the Development of Drone Countermeasure Technologies

Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type for the Years 2010 & 2019

Global Market for Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Drone Traffic Supported by Increased Commercial/Civil Applications to Step Up Drone Traffic Management Needs: Global UAS Traffic Management (UTM) System Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

Growing Commercial Applications of Drones: A Review of Existing and Emerging Use Cases in Commercial Space

Rise in Illegal Use of Drones Strengthens the Business Case for Drone Identification Solutions

Increased Frequency of Security Breaches by Drones Drive Demand for Drone Detection Systems

Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Drones & Counter Drone Technologies in Defense Applications

Healthy Defense Spending With Especially Expanding Budgets for Drones to Amplify the Need for Drone Identification Capabilities: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Drone Spending in the US: Breakdown of Expenditure (in $ Billion) by Department for FY2018 and FY2019E

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increase in Global Terrorism & the Ensuing Growing Security Concerns to Drive Deployment of Drone Identification Technologies

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in'000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007 - 2017

Global Number of Fatalities from Terrorism: 2017

Imposition for Stricter Regulations for Drone Identification Provides Regulatory Driven Stability to Growth in the Market

Remote Identification of Unmanned Aircraft Systems - A Notable Development

High Growth Potential in Store for the Remote Drone ID System Market

Drone Surveillance Radar: A Widely Used Drone Identification Technology

Radar Systems for Small or Micro Drones

Drone Detection as a Service (DSaaS) Rises in Popularity Supported by the Benefits Offered by Cloud Based Service Models

Emergence of Network-Based Intrusion Detection & Prohibition Systems: Major Market Opportunity

Market Stands to Gain from Increased Penchant for Sensor-Driven Smart Detection Systems

Developments in Advanced Network-Based Detection Systems to Drive Market Growth

Tamper-Resistant Solution for Drone Identification & Tracking

Co-Locating Additional Systems for Safe Drone Operations

Technology Innovations, the Key to Sustained Growth in the Market

Use of 3D Technology

Counter-UAV Protection System Project for Airport

Fraunhofer Develops Modular Drone Detection and Assistance System (MODEAS)

Other Notable Developments

Promising Startups in Counter Drone Systems Market





Table 1: Drone Identification Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Drone Mounting (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Drone Mounting (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Ground Station (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Ground Station (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Identification & Detection (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Identification & Detection (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Countermeasures (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Countermeasures (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Military (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: Military (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Commercial (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Homeland Security (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Homeland Security (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



UNITED STATES

Table 17: United States Drone Identification Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Drone Identification Systems Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 20: United States Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Drone Identification Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 23: Canadian Drone Identification Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Canadian Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Drone Identification Systems Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: Canadian Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: Canadian Drone Identification Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Canadian Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 29: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone Identification Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone Identification Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Drone Identification Systems Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone Identification Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 35: Chinese Demand for Drone Identification Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Chinese Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Drone Identification Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Drone Identification Systems Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Chinese Demand for Drone Identification Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Chinese Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 41: European Drone Identification Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Drone Identification Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Drone Identification Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 44: European Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Drone Identification Systems Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 46: Drone Identification Systems Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 47: European Drone Identification Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 49: Drone Identification Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 50: French Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: French Drone Identification Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 52: French Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Drone Identification Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 54: French Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 55: Drone Identification Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: German Drone Identification Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 58: German Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Drone Identification Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 61: Italian Demand for Drone Identification Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Italian Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Drone Identification Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 64: Drone Identification Systems Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025

Table 65: Italian Demand for Drone Identification Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 66: Italian Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone Identification Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Drone Identification Systems Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Drone Identification Systems Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drone Identification Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 72: Drone Identification Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Drone Identification Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Rest of Europe Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Rest of Europe Drone Identification Systems Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 76: Drone Identification Systems Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2

and 2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Drone Identification Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Drone Identification Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2

and 2025

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Drone Identification Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Drone Identification Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Drone Identification Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Rest of World Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Drone Identification Systems Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of World Drone Identification Systems Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Drone Identification Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Rest of World Drone Identification Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025



Total Companies Profiled : 78 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 82)

