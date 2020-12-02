Global Dry Type Transformer Market Projected to Generate Revenue of $6556.7 million in the 2020-2027 timeframe - Exclusive Report [253 pages] by Research Dive

- The dry type transformer market will grow in forecast period. The converter transformer sub-segment will generate the highest revenue and North American region will dominate the market

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive website has published a latest report titled, 'Dry Type Transformer Market, by Type (Rectifier Transformer, Converter Transformer), Technology (Vacuum Pressure Impregnated, Cast Resin,), Phase (Three-Phase, Single-Phase), Voltage Range (Medium, Low), End-Use (Commercial, Industrial, and others) , Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027'.

The Dry Type Transformer Market accounted for $4822.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach up to $6556.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to expand the dry type transformer market and is predicted to harbor revenue of $1,708.0 million by 2027 from a significant market size of $1,210.4 million in 2019. The incline in investments by the vital market players and adoption of advanced technologies will boost the market growth in the estimated forecast period.

Key Segment Findings of the Market

The report divides the market into segments based on type, technology, phase, voltage range, end-use, and regional outlook.

The converter transformer type is expected to generate the highest revenue of $3,999.0 million in the forecast period. The demand for HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) technology that can transmit high voltages over long distances between generation and consumption centers has augmented the market growth. Moreover, the usage of dry type transformer in renewable energy will also enhance the market.

Cost resin sub-segment will be the most lucrative as this is projected to garner substantial revenue of $4,438.2 million in the estimated timeframe. The major reasons that are driving the market forward are ability to resist fire, numerous applications, and reduced maintenance costs.

Single phase sub-segment will be the most profitable as this is expected to generate market size of $5,913.5 million by 2027 due to its applications in power supply for running motors, homes, and businesses. Furthermore, technical growth in the dry type transformers is also enhancing the market. These all features are fueling the market growth.

Low voltage sub-segment will garner huge revenue and is accounted to produce significant revenue of $4,665.2 million by 2027 due to the concept of go-green goods. Apart from this, applications of low voltage in sectors like institutional industries, commercial, and residential industries will also drive the market. All these faucets will push the market forward.

The industrial sub-segment will dominate the market and propel the market growth with a CAGR of 6.4% and garner revenue of $3,590.1 million in the analyzed timeframe. Technological inventions and applications in areas like automobile, oil, gas, and electrochemical industry are considered are the major drivers of the market.

Covid-19 impact on the Dry Type Transformer Market

The Coronavirus tragedy led to the lockdown of several countries that resulted in the shutdown of various industries. This has also affected the demand and supply chain of the products and several projects have been delayed as well. This scenario has impacted the biofuel investments and the renewable heat projects. All these factors have affected the dry type transformer market at a global level.

Market Dynamics

The dry type transformer market will witness a growth due to the expansion in electricity distribution and industrialization around the world. The small- and large-scale industries need specific voltage supply and dry type transformers fulfill this demand. Moreover, transformers are distributed to the customers according to the demand with added safety and voltage features. There all aspects are considered as the major drivers of the dry type transformer market.

High costs and complex construction of the dry type transformers will restraint the growth of the market. On the other hand, wide range of applications and technological advancements will open up various opportunities for the dry type transformer market.

Top 10 Key Players of the Dry Type Market

Some of the leading dry type transformer players include

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited ABB Limited Eaton Corporation General Electric Schneider Electric CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd Siemens AG Toshiba Corporation Raychem RPG. Instrument Transformer Equipment Corporation

