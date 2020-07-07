Global E-Paper Display Industry (2019 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Paper Display - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the E-Paper Display market worldwide will grow by a projected US$14.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.6%. e-Reading Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 30.2% and reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



The global analysis and forecast periods covered within the report are 2020-2027 (Current & Future Analysis) and 2012-2019 (Historic Review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The e-Reading Devices market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 29% CAGR. Within Europe, Germany will add over US$520.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$496.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the e-Reading Devices segment will reach a market size of US$176.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the E-Paper Display market.



Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 42.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing E-Paper Display market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Display Innovations

Displaydata Ltd.

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Kent Displays Inc.

LANCOM Systems GmbH

Liquavista B.V.

Pervasive Displays Inc.

Plastic Logic Germany

Xerox Corporation

Zikon Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



e-Paper Display: A Prelude

e-Paper Display End-Use Segment and Application

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Insights

e-Readers Market Remains Stable

Select e-Readers Available in the Market

Availability of e-readers with Full Color in 2018

Newer Applications to Drive the Global EPD Market

The Evolution of e-Paper Technology

High Potential Applications of e-Paper

Digital Signage

Price Labels

Wearable Technology

Smart Cards

Luggage Tags

Car Number Plates

Portable Devices

Novel Applications of E-paper Displays

e-paper Displays in Some of the Most Unusual Places

Levelling Off Digital Publishing - A Boon to Traditional Publishing Industry

Electronic Ink Displays Vs Conventional LCD Screens

Custom Designs vs. Off-the-Shelf

e-Ink to Aid Retail Sector

Digital Signage - A Potential Sector for e-Ink

E-Inks in Digital Paper Tablets and Checkout Divider

Interconnecting Multiple e-Ink Displays for Creating Large Signs

Global Competitor Market Shares

E-Paper Display Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Key Trends in the E-readers Market

Growing Preference for Linux-based E-Readers

Audiobooks Available on e-Readers

Shift towards Larger Screen Size

e-Paper Technology to Witness Broader Adoption in Education Sector

Increasing Demand for EPDs in Electronic Shelf Tags, Mobiles and Digital Signage



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bjegjb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

