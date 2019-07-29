Global EcoPower Société Anonyme (EPA:ALGEP): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock?

The latest earnings announcement Global EcoPower Société Anonyme (EPA:ALGEP) released in April 2019 confirmed that the company turned profitable again after experiencing negative earnings in the previous financial year. Below, I've laid out key numbers on how market analysts predict Global EcoPower Société Anonyme's earnings growth outlook over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for the upcoming year seems buoyant, with earnings growing by a robust 30%. This growth seems to continue into the following year with rates arriving at double digit 93% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting €8.1m by 2022.

Although it’s useful to understand the growth rate each year relative to today’s figure, it may be more valuable gauging the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The advantage of this method is that we can get a bigger picture of the direction of Global EcoPower Société Anonyme's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I put a line of best fit through analyst consensus of forecasted earnings. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 37%. This means that, we can anticipate Global EcoPower Société Anonyme will grow its earnings by 37% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Global EcoPower Société Anonyme, there are three relevant factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is ALGEP worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALGEP is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of ALGEP? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

