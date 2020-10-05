    Advertisement

    Global Edible Packaging Industry

    Global Edible Packaging Market to Reach $1. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Edible Packaging estimated at US$809. 5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

    2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lipids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$550.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polysaccharides segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

    The Edible Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$247.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

    Proteins Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR

    In the global Proteins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$159.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$239.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$159.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • Devro PLC

    • JRF Technology, LLC

    • Kuraray America, Inc.

    • Watson Inc.




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Edible Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
    (in %): 2019 & 2025
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
    Table 1: Edible Packaging Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 2: Edible Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 3: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
    Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 4: Lipids (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
    Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 5: Lipids (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 6: Lipids (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
    Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 7: Polysaccharides (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
    Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 8: Polysaccharides (Segment) Historic Market Perspective
    by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 9: Polysaccharides (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
    Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 10: Proteins (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
    in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 11: Proteins (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 12: Proteins (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
    Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 13: Surfactants (Segment) World Market Estimates and
    Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 14: Surfactants (Segment) Market Historic Review by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 15: Surfactants (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 16: Composite Films (Segment) World Market by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

    Table 17: Composite Films (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

    Table 18: Composite Films (Segment) Market Share Distribution
    in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
    through 2027

    Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
    in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

    Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share
    Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 22: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Opportunity
    Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 23: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

    Table 24: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
    of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    III. MARKET ANALYSIS

    GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

    UNITED STATES
    Market Facts & Figures
    US Edible Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 25: United States Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 26: Edible Packaging Market in the United States by
    Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 27: United States Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown
    by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 28: United States Edible Packaging Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 29: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
    United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 30: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the United
    States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CANADA
    Table 31: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 32: Canadian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 33: Edible Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 34: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 35: Edible Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 36: Canadian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    JAPAN
    Table 37: Japanese Market for Edible Packaging: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 38: Edible Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 39: Japanese Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Edible
    Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 41: Japanese Edible Packaging Market in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 42: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    CHINA
    Table 43: Chinese Edible Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 44: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China in
    US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 45: Chinese Edible Packaging Market by Segment:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 46: Chinese Demand for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand
    by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 47: Edible Packaging Market Review in China in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 48: Chinese Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    EUROPE
    Market Facts & Figures
    European Edible Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
    Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
    Market Analytics
    Table 49: European Edible Packaging Market Demand Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 50: Edible Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
    Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 51: European Edible Packaging Market Share Shift by
    Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 52: European Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

    Table 53: Edible Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
    Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 54: European Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 55: European Edible Packaging Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 56: Edible Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 57: European Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    FRANCE
    Table 58: Edible Packaging Market in France by Segment:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 59: French Edible Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
    US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 60: French Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 61: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 62: French Edible Packaging Historic Market Review in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 63: French Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    GERMANY
    Table 64: Edible Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 65: German Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 66: German Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 67: Edible Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 68: German Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 69: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Germany
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ITALY
    Table 70: Italian Edible Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
    US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 71: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
    US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 72: Italian Edible Packaging Market by Segment:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 73: Italian Demand for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand
    by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 74: Edible Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 75: Italian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED KINGDOM
    Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Edible Packaging: Annual
    Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for
    the Period 2020-2027

    Table 77: Edible Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 78: United Kingdom Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
    by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
    Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 80: United Kingdom Edible Packaging Market in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 81: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
    Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SPAIN
    Table 82: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 83: Spanish Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 84: Edible Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 85: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 86: Edible Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 87: Spanish Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    RUSSIA
    Table 88: Russian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 89: Edible Packaging Market in Russia by Segment:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 90: Russian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 91: Russian Edible Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 92: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
    by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 93: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF EUROPE
    Table 94: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

    Table 95: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
    Thousand by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 96: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 97: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 98: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
    Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    the Period 2012-2019

    Table 99: Rest of Europe Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 100: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 101: Edible Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 102: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
    by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 103: Edible Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 104: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Historic Market
    Scenario in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 105: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
    by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 106: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 107: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Historic Market Review
    in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 108: Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    AUSTRALIA
    Table 109: Edible Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 110: Australian Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis
    in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 111: Australian Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown
    by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 112: Edible Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 113: Australian Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 114: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in
    Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    INDIA
    Table 115: Indian Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 116: Indian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review by
    Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 117: Edible Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
    Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 118: Indian Edible Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 119: Edible Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
    Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
    2012-2019

    Table 120: Indian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SOUTH KOREA
    Table 121: Edible Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 122: South Korean Edible Packaging Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 123: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 124: Edible Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 125: South Korean Edible Packaging Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 126: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
    Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
    Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Edible Packaging:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
    Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 128: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
    Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market Share
    Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
    for Edible Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Edible Packaging Market in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 132: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
    Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    LATIN AMERICA
    Table 133: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Trends by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

    Table 134: Edible Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
    Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
    Period 2012-2019

    Table 135: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Percentage
    Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 136: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 137: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
    America in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 138: Latin American Edible Packaging Market by Segment:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 139: Latin American Demand for Edible Packaging in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 140: Edible Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 141: Latin American Edible Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ARGENTINA
    Table 142: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

    Table 143: Edible Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
    by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 144: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown
    by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 145: Argentinean Edible Packaging Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 146: Edible Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization
    of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 147: Argentinean Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    BRAZIL
    Table 148: Edible Packaging Market in Brazil by Segment:
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
    2020-2027

    Table 149: Brazilian Edible Packaging Historic Market Scenario
    in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 150: Brazilian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 151: Edible Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
    Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 152: Brazilian Edible Packaging Historic Market Review in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 153: Brazilian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis:
    A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    MEXICO
    Table 154: Edible Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
    Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 155: Mexican Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
    US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 156: Mexican Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 157: Edible Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 158: Mexican Edible Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 159: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Mexico
    by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF LATIN AMERICA
    Table 160: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Market
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to
    2027

    Table 161: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
    Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 162: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 163: Rest of Latin America Edible Packaging Latent Demand
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 164: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
    Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 165: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
    Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    MIDDLE EAST
    Table 166: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

    Table 167: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East by
    Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 168: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 169: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Estimates
    and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 170: The Middle East Edible Packaging Historic Market by
    Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

    Table 171: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East:
    Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
    and 2027

    Table 172: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Quantitative
    Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 173: Edible Packaging Market in the Middle East:
    Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for 2012-2019

    Table 174: The Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share
    Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IRAN
    Table 175: Iranian Market for Edible Packaging: Annual Sales
    Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the
    Period 2020-2027

    Table 176: Edible Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 177: Iranian Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Edible
    Packaging in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 179: Iranian Edible Packaging Market in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 180: Edible Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    ISRAEL
    Table 181: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027

    Table 182: Edible Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
    Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

    Table 183: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 184: Israeli Edible Packaging Addressable Market
    Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027

    Table 185: Edible Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of
    Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
    2012-2019

    Table 186: Israeli Edible Packaging Market Share Analysis by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    SAUDI ARABIA
    Table 187: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market Growth
    Prospects in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 188: Edible Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
    Arabia in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 189: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market by Segment:
    Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

    Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Edible Packaging in US$
    Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 191: Edible Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 192: Saudi Arabian Edible Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
    Table 193: Edible Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 194: United Arab Emirates Edible Packaging Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 195: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 196: Edible Packaging Market in the United Arab Emirates:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    End-Use for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 197: United Arab Emirates Edible Packaging Historic
    Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 198: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in United
    Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    REST OF MIDDLE EAST
    Table 199: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
    Segment for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 200: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Historic Market
    Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019

    Table 201: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Market Share
    Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 202: Edible Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
    Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
    for the Period 2020-2027

    Table 203: Rest of Middle East Edible Packaging Market in
    Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019

    Table 204: Edible Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest
    of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    AFRICA
    Table 205: African Edible Packaging Market Estimates and
    Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027

    Table 206: Edible Packaging Market in Africa by Segment:
    A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 207: African Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
    Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    Table 208: African Edible Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
    US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

    Table 209: Edible Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
    by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

    Table 210: Edible Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
    End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 41
