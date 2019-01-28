Are Global Education Limited’s (NSE:GLOBAL) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we’ll evaluate Global Education Limited (NSE:GLOBAL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Global Education:

0.32 = ₹81m ÷ (₹289m – ₹37m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Global Education has an ROCE of 32%.

Does Global Education Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Using our data, we find that Global Education’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 4.0% average in the Consumer Services industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Global Education’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Global Education’s current ROCE of 32% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 54%, 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Global Education has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Global Education’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Global Education has total assets of ₹289m and current liabilities of ₹37m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 13% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Global Education’s ROCE

The Bottom Line On Global Education's ROCE

With low current liabilities and a high ROCE, Global Education could be worthy of further investigation.