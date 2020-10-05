    Advertisement

    Global Electric Traction Motors Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Electric Traction Motors Market to Reach $43 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Traction Motors estimated at US$14. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.

    New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Traction Motors Industry"
    1% over the period 2020-2027. AC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.6% CAGR and reach US$36.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DC segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22% CAGR

    The Electric Traction Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • ABB Ltd.

    • Alstom SA

    • CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

    • Crrc Corporation Ltd.

    • General Electric Company

    • Nidec Corporation

    • Robert Bosch GmbH

    • Siemens AG

    • Skoda Electric AS

    • Toshiba Corporation

    • Traktionssysteme Austria

    • WEG SA




    IV. COMPETITION
    Total Companies Profiled: 48
    About Reportlinker
    ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

