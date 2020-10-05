Global Electric Traction Motors Market to Reach $43 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electric Traction Motors estimated at US$14. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.
New York, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Traction Motors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956648/?utm_source=GNW
1% over the period 2020-2027. AC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.6% CAGR and reach US$36.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DC segment is readjusted to a revised 14.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22% CAGR
The Electric Traction Motors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 15% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 282-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
ABB Ltd.
Alstom SA
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Crrc Corporation Ltd.
General Electric Company
Nidec Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Siemens AG
Skoda Electric AS
Toshiba Corporation
Traktionssysteme Austria
WEG SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956648/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Traction Motor Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Electric Traction Motors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Electric Traction Motors Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: AC (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: AC (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: AC (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: DC (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: DC (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: DC (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in
Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Railway (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Railway (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Railway (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Electric Vehicles (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Electric Vehicles (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Electric Vehicles (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Traction Motor Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Electric Traction Motors Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Electric Traction Motors Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Electric Traction Motors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Electric Traction Motors Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Electric Traction Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Electric Traction Motors Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 28: Canadian Electric Traction Motors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Electric Traction Motors Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Electric Traction Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Electric Traction Motors Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Traction Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Japanese Electric Traction Motors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Electric Traction Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Electric Traction Motors Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Electric Traction Motors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Demand for Electric Traction Motors in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Electric Traction Motors Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Traction Motor Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Electric Traction Motors Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Electric Traction Motors Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Electric Traction Motors Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Electric Traction Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Electric Traction Motors Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Electric Traction Motors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 50: Electric Traction Motors Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Electric Traction Motors Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Electric Traction Motors Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Electric Traction Motors Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Electric Traction Motors Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Electric Traction Motors Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Electric Traction Motors Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Electric Traction Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Electric Traction Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Electric Traction Motors Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Electric Traction Motors in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Electric Traction Motors Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Electric Traction Motors:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Electric Traction Motors Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Electric Traction Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: United Kingdom Electric Traction Motors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Electric Traction Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Spanish Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 78: Electric Traction Motors Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Spanish Electric Traction Motors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Electric Traction Motors Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Electric Traction Motors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Electric Traction Motors Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Russian Electric Traction Motors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Electric Traction Motors Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 89: Electric Traction Motors Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Motors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Electric Traction Motors Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Electric Traction Motors Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Electric Traction Motors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Electric Traction Motors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motors Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Electric Traction Motors Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Australian Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Electric Traction Motors Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Electric Traction Motors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Electric Traction Motors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Indian Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 111: Electric Traction Motors Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 112: Indian Electric Traction Motors Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Electric Traction Motors Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Electric Traction Motors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Electric Traction Motors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Electric Traction Motors Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Electric Traction Motors Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Traction
Motors: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Electric Traction Motors Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motors Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Electric Traction Motors in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Traction Motors Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Electric Traction Motors Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 128: Electric Traction Motors Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Electric Traction Motors Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Electric Traction Motors Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 131: Electric Traction Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Electric Traction Motors Marketby
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Demand for Electric Traction Motors
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Electric Traction Motors Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Electric Traction Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 137: Electric Traction Motors Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Argentinean Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Argentinean Electric Traction Motors Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 140: Electric Traction Motors Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 142: Electric Traction Motors Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Electric Traction Motors Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 148: Electric Traction Motors Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Mexican Electric Traction Motors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Electric Traction Motors Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Electric Traction Motors Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Motors
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 155: Electric Traction Motors Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Motors
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electric Traction Motors
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Electric Traction Motors Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 159: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Electric Traction Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 161: Electric Traction Motors Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: The Middle East Electric Traction Motors Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Electric Traction Motors Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: The Middle East Electric Traction Motors Historic
Marketby Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: Electric Traction Motors Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 166: The Middle East Electric Traction Motors Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 167: Electric Traction Motors Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Electric Traction Motors Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Electric Traction Motors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Electric Traction Motors Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Electric
Traction Motors in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Iranian Electric Traction Motors Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Electric Traction Motors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 176: Electric Traction Motors Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Israeli Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Israeli Electric Traction Motors Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 179: Electric Traction Motors Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Motors Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: Electric Traction Motors Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Motors Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electric Traction Motors in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Electric Traction Motors Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Electric Traction Motors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Electric Traction Motors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Electric Traction Motors Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electric Traction Motors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2012-2019
Table 192: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Electric Traction Motors Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Motors
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Motors Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Electric Traction Motors Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electric Traction Motors Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 199: African Electric Traction Motors Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Electric Traction Motors Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 201: African Electric Traction Motors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: African Electric Traction Motors Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Electric Traction Motors Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: Electric Traction Motors Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956648/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001