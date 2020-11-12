    Advertisement

    Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market Outlook Report 2019-2020 & 2027 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

    Research and Markets

    Dublin, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

    Global Electric Vehicle Battery market accounted for $35.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $151.69 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

    Increase in the global awareness regarding climate change, decrease in the cost of the electric vehicle battery system and rise in the demand for zero-emission vehicles are the major factors driving the market growth. However, stringent lead pollution norms in electric vehicle battery, high import taxes on EV batteries and instability in raw material prices are restraining the market growth. Moreover, evolution of lithium-ion technology in EV battery and growth in public charging infrastructure would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

    A battery is used as a secondary power source in automobiles. An electric vehicle battery is a secondary (rechargeable) battery. It uses chemical energy stored in rechargeable battery packs for power and therefore does not require any combustion engine for propulsion. An electric vehicle battery or traction battery powers the propulsion of battery electric vehicles.

    Based on type, the lithium-ion battery segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its high energy density, fast recharging capability, and high discharge power, owing to which, the lithium-ion batteries are the only available technology that are capable of meeting OEM requirements for vehicle driving range and charging time.

    By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing deployment of electric vehicles in countries, such as China and India, and the high demand for vehicles with urbanization and increasing power purchase parity.

    Some of the key players profiled in the Electric Vehicle Battery Market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Boston-Power, BYD Company Limited, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, Crown Battery Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Company, Johnson Controls International, LG Chem Ltd, Narada Power Source, Panasonic Corporation, Quallion, Samsung SDI Co Ltd and Tianneng Power International.

    What the report offers:

    • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

    • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

    • Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

    • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

    • Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

    • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

    • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

    • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

    • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

    Key Topics Covered:

    1 Executive Summary

    2 Preface
    2.1 Abstract
    2.2 Stake Holders
    2.3 Research Scope
    2.4 Research Methodology
    2.5 Research Sources

    3 Market Trend Analysis
    3.1 Introduction
    3.2 Drivers
    3.3 Restraints
    3.4 Opportunities
    3.5 Threats
    3.6 End User Analysis
    3.7 Emerging Markets
    3.8 Impact of Covid-19

    4 Porters Five Force Analysis
    4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
    4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
    4.3 Threat of substitutes
    4.4 Threat of new entrants
    4.5 Competitive rivalry

    5 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Power Source
    5.1 Introduction
    5.2 On Board Electric Generator
    5.3 Stored Electricity

    6 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Powertrain
    6.1 Introduction
    6.2 Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicle
    6.3 Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicle
    6.4 Series Hybrid Electric Vehicle

    7 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Battery Capacity
    7.1 Introduction
    7.2 Less Than 20 kWh
    7.3 21-40 kWh
    7.4 More Than 41 kWh

    8 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Voltage Type
    8.1 Introduction
    8.2 12 Volt
    8.3 14 Volt
    8.4 24 Volt
    8.5 48+ Volt

    9 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Propulsion Type
    9.1 Introduction
    9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
    9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
    9.4 Plug-In Electric Vehicles
    9.5 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

    10 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Type
    10.1 Introduction
    10.2 Lead-Acid Battery
    10.3 Lithium-Ion Battery
    10.4 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery
    10.5 Sodium-Ion
    10.6 Zebra Batteries
    10.7 Ultra Capacitors Batteries
    10.8 Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries
    10.9 Metal Air Batteries

    11 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Vehicle Type
    11.1 Introduction
    11.2 Two Wheeler
    11.3 Passenger Car
    11.4 Commercial Vehicle
    11.4.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
    11.4.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
    11.5 Other Vehicle Types (Golf Cart)

    12 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By End User
    12.1 Introduction
    12.2 Aftermarket
    12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer's (OEM)

    13 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market, By Geography
    13.1 Introduction
    13.2 North America
    13.2.1 US
    13.2.2 Canada
    13.2.3 Mexico
    13.3 Europe
    13.3.1 Germany
    13.3.2 UK
    13.3.3 Italy
    13.3.4 France
    13.3.5 Spain
    13.3.6 Rest of Europe
    13.4 Asia Pacific
    13.4.1 Japan
    13.4.2 China
    13.4.3 India
    13.4.4 Australia
    13.4.5 New Zealand
    13.4.6 South Korea
    13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
    13.5 South America
    13.5.1 Argentina
    13.5.2 Brazil
    13.5.3 Chile
    13.5.4 Rest of South America
    13.6 Middle East & Africa
    13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
    13.6.2 UAE
    13.6.3 Qatar
    13.6.4 South Africa
    13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    14 Key Developments
    14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
    14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
    14.3 New Product Launch
    14.4 Expansions
    14.5 Other Key Strategies

    15 Company Profiling
    15.1 Automotive Energy Supply Corporation
    15.2 Boston-Power
    15.3 BYD Company Limited
    15.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd
    15.5 Crown Battery Corporation
    15.6 East Penn Manufacturing Company
    15.7 GS Yuasa Corporation
    15.8 Hitachi Chemical Company
    15.9 Johnson Controls International
    15.10 LG Chem Ltd
    15.11 Narada Power Source
    15.12 Panasonic Corporation
    15.13 Quallion
    15.14 Samsung SDI Co Ltd
    15.15 Tianneng Power International

    For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbcam7

    Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

    CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.