    Global Electronic Data Capture Industry

    ReportLinker

    Global Electronic Data Capture Market to Reach $1. 2 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Data Capture estimated at US$508. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

    2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 13% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.2% CAGR and reach US$587.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 12.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

    The U.S. Market is Estimated at $137 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.1% CAGR

    The Electronic Data Capture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$137 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$269 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 387-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

    Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

    • BioClinica

    • Clinipace Worldwide

    • DATATRAK International, Inc.

    • Medidata Solutions, Inc.

    • Merge Healthcare, Inc.

    • OmniComm Systems, Inc.

    • OpenClinica LLC

    • Oracle Corporation

    • PAREXEL International Corporation




    I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

    II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    1. MARKET OVERVIEW
    Global Competitor Market Shares
    Electronic Data Capture Competitor Market Share Scenario
    Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
    Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

    2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

    3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

    4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
