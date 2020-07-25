Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Industry

Global Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market to Reach $476. 4 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid estimated at US$320. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$476.

4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. <49%, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.7% CAGR and reach US$176.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the =>49% segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$100.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 268-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advance Research Chemicals, Inc.

Buss ChemTech AG

Derivados del Fluor SAU (DDF)

Do-Fluoride Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Formosa Daikin Advanced Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

KMG Chemicals

Loba Chemie Pvt Ltd

Morita Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Qshi Industry (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Changhua New Energy & Technology Co., Ltd.

Solvay SA

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Xinxiang Yellow River Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical Incorporated Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: <49% (HF Concentration) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: <49% (HF Concentration) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: <49% (HF Concentration) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: =>49% (HF Concentration) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: =>49% (HF Concentration) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: =>49% (HF Concentration) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Solar Cells/Photovoltaic (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Solar Cells/Photovoltaic (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Solar Cells/Photovoltaic (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Microelectronics (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Microelectronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Microelectronics (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Semiconductors (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Semiconductors (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Semiconductors (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the

United States by HF Concentration: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: United States Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 26: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 27: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic

Market Review by HF Concentration in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by HF Concentration for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market by

HF Concentration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2020-2027



Table 50: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe

in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 53: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in France

by HF Concentration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 59: French Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market by

HF Concentration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Grade

Hydrofluoric Acid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic

Market Review by HF Concentration in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 81: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by HF Concentration for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Russia

by HF Concentration: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration: 2020-2027



Table 92: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: A Historic Review

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

Asia-Pacific by HF Concentration: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic

Market Review by HF Concentration in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by HF Concentration for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2012-2019



Table 120: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 121: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 123: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electronic Grade

Hydrofluoric Acid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Market Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 131: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Marketby HF Concentration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Electronic Grade

Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration: 2020-2027



Table 140: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 142: Argentinean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 143: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Brazil

by HF Concentration: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of

Latin America by HF Concentration: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 161: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Historic Marketby HF Concentration in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby HF

Concentration for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2020-2027



Table 179: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Israel

in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 182: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market by HF Concentration: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Electronic Grade

Hydrofluoric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration: 2012-2019



Table 192: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by HF Concentration: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 195: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by HF Concentration for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by HF

Concentration: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Market Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 199: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric

Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 201: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by HF Concentration:

2020 to 2027



Table 203: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market in Africa

by HF Concentration: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 204: African Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Share Breakdown by HF Concentration: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: Electronic Grade Hydrofluoric Acid Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

