Global Encoder Market to 2026 - by Type, Technology, End-user Industry, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Encoder Market, by Type (Rotary Encoder, Linear Encoder), by Technology (Optical, Magnetic, Others), by End User Industry (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Textiles, Automotive, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Encoder Market was valued at around $ 1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $ 2.4 billion by 2025.



The Global Encoder Market has been categorized into type, technology, end-user industry and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into rotary encoder and linear encoder. The rotary encoder segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to their widespread adoption in industrial and commercial designs owing to their high durability and performance. Based on technology, the Global Encoder Market is categorized into optical, magnetic, and others. Among them, the optical technology-based encoders are anticipated to witness the highest growth through 2025 as they are widely being used in automation in the industrial, textile, paper, rubber, plastic, wood, metal, and consumer electronics industries.



In terms of End-user Industry, the Global Encoder Market can be categorized into industrial, consumer electronics, textiles, automobile, packaging, food & beverages, & others. The industrial and consumer electronics end-user segments are expected to be leading the market owing to rapidly growing adoption of upcoming technologies such as robotics, drones, automation & smart manufacturing, etc.



Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Global Encoder Market through 2025, followed by North America. Significant growth in industrial, consumer electronics, automotive & textile industries and adoption of Industry 4.0 will propel the demand for encoders in in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. However, the global economic slowdown and spread of COVID-19 pandemic poses a major threat for the Global Encoder Market in the near future.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Encoder Market include Omron Automation, Rockwell Automation, Sensata Technologies, Baumer Group, Dynapar Corporation, Faulhader Group, Posital-Fraba Inc., Heidenhain GmbH, Elco Industrie Automation GmbH and Maxon Motor Ag. Leading companies are increasingly focusing on new product launches to gain a larger share in the Global Encoder Market.



The Objective of the Study:

To outline, classify and estimate the Global Encoder Market on the basis of type, technology, end-user industry and regional distribution.

To study and forecast the global market size of the encoder market

To project the size of encoder market, in terms of value, with respect to key types such as rotary encoder, linear encoder.

To understand the regional market structure of encoder market, the Global Encoder Market is segmented in five regions, namely - Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , Middle East & Africa and South America and forecast the market size.

, , , & and and forecast the market size. To identify the detailed information about the prime factors affecting the Global Encoder Market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and margins in the Global Encoder Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, innovative product modifications, new entrants in the Global Encoder Market.

To strategically profile the leading players in the market which are involved in the manufacturing and supply of encoder worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Encoder Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Encoder Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Rotary Encoder, Linear Encoder)

6.2.2. By Technology (Optical, Magnetic, Others)

6.2.3. By End User Industry (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Textiles, Automotive, Packaging, Food & Beverage, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2019)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Encoder Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Technology

7.2.3. By End User Industry

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Competition Outlook

7.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.4.1. China Encoder Market Outlook

7.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.1.2.1. By Type

7.4.1.2.2. By Technology

7.4.1.2.3. By End User Industry

7.4.2. Japan Encoder Market Outlook

7.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.2.1. By Type

7.4.2.2.2. By Technology

7.4.2.2.3. By End User Industry

7.4.3. India Encoder Market Outlook

7.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.3.2.1. By Type

7.4.3.2.2. By Technology

7.4.3.2.3. By End User Industry

7.4.4. South Korea Encoder Market Outlook

7.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.4.2.1. By Type

7.4.4.2.2. By Technology

7.4.4.2.3. By End User Industry

7.4.5. Australia Encoder Market Outlook

7.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.5.2.1. By Type

7.4.5.2.2. By Technology

7.4.5.2.3. By End User Industry



8. North America Encoder Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Technology

8.2.3. By End User Industry

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Competition Outlook

8.4. North America: Country Analysis

8.4.1. United States Encoder Market Outlook

8.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.1.2.1. By Type

8.4.1.2.2. By Technology

8.4.1.2.3. By End User Industry

8.4.2. Canada Encoder Market Outlook

8.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.2.2.1. By Type

8.4.2.2.2. By Technology

8.4.2.2.3. By End User Industry

8.4.3. Mexico Encoder Market Outlook

8.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.3.2.1. By Type

8.4.3.2.2. By Technology

8.4.3.2.3. By End User Industry



9. Europe Encoder Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Technology

9.2.3. By End User Industry

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Competition Outlook

9.4. Europe: Country Analysis

9.4.1. Germany Encoder Market Outlook

9.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.1.2.1. By Type

9.4.1.2.2. By Technology

9.4.1.2.3. By End User Industry

9.4.2. Italy Encoder Market Outlook

9.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.2.2.1. By Type

9.4.2.2.2. By Technology

9.4.2.2.3. By End User Industry

9.4.3. France Encoder Market Outlook

9.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.3.2.1. By Type

9.4.3.2.2. By Technology

9.4.3.2.3. By End User Industry

9.4.4. United Kingdom Encoder Market Outlook

9.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.4.2.1. By Type

9.4.4.2.2. By Technology

9.4.4.2.3. By End User Industry

9.4.5. Spain Encoder Market Outlook

9.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.5.2.1. By Type

9.4.5.2.2. By Technology

9.4.5.2.3. By End User Industry



10. South America Encoder Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By End User Industry

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. Competition Outlook

10.4. South America: Country Analysis

10.4.1. Brazil Encoder Market Outlook

10.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.1.2.1. By Type

10.4.1.2.2. By Technology

10.4.1.2.3. By End User Industry

10.4.2. Argentina Encoder Market Outlook

10.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.2.2.1. By Type

10.4.2.2.2. By Technology

10.4.2.2.3. By End User Industry

10.4.3. Colombia Encoder Market Outlook

10.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.3.2.1. By Type

10.4.3.2.2. By Technology

10.4.3.2.3. By End User Industry



11. Middle East and Africa Encoder Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type

11.2.2. By Technology

11.2.3. By End User Industry

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. Competition Outlook

11.4. MEA: Country Analysis

11.4.1. Saudi Arabia Encoder Market Outlook

11.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.4.1.2.1. By Type

11.4.1.2.2. By Technology

11.4.1.2.3. By End User Industry

11.4.2. UAE Encoder Market Outlook

11.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.4.2.2.1. By Type

11.4.2.2.2. By Technology

11.4.2.2.3. By End User Industry

11.4.3. South Africa Encoder Market Outlook

11.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.4.3.2.1. By Type

11.4.3.2.2. By Technology

11.4.3.2.3. By End User Industry



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. Baumer Group

14.2.2. Sensata Technologies

14.2.3. Dynapar Corporation

14.2.4. Omron Automation

14.2.5. Rockwell Automation Inc.

14.2.6. Faulhaber Group

14.2.7. Posital-Fraba Inc.

14.2.8. Heidenhain GmbH

14.2.9. Elco Industrie Automation GmbH

14.2.10. Maxon Motor Ag



15. Strategic Recommendations



