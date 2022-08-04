Global energy crisis drives rethink of nuclear power projects

FILE PHOTO - A local photographer walks past the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant during a media tour around the BNPP compound in Morong town, Bataan province, Philippines
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Enrico Dela Cruz, Florence Tan and Timothy Gardner
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ferdinand Marcos
    Ferdinand Marcos
    President of the Philippines from 1965 to 1986

By Enrico Dela Cruz, Florence Tan and Timothy Gardner

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' Bataan Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP) has not produced any electricity since it was finished in 1984, despite its $2.3 billion price tag and its promise of energy security during the 1970s oil crisis.

Approved by former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., his son and new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has revived discussions on proposals to rehabilitate the site amid the current energy crisis that has pushed prices for traditional power generating fuels coal and natural gas to records.

The BNPP's potential revival is one sign of the renewed interest in nuclear power. Governments across Europe and Asia are extending their aging fleet of nuclear plants, restarting reactors and dusting off plans to resume projects shelved after the 2011 nuclear crisis in Fukushima, Japan.

Both the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden and the International Energy Agency have said nuclear power is critical for countries to meet global net-zero carbon emissions goals and ensuring energy security, as fossil fuel prices have surged after Russia cut natural gas supplies to Europe since the Ukraine war started in February.

As a result, nuclear power may be on the cusp of a revival of the golden age seen after the 1970s oil crisis that led to a flurry of projects, although opposition from politicians and non-governmental organizations, funding issues and safety concerns will have to be overcome.

"If fossil fuel prices remain high for a period of three to four years, I think that would be enough to launch a golden age of nuclear development especially in Asia because that's where they are the most price sensitive and because there's most need," said Alex Whitworth, head of Asia power and renewable research at consultancy Wood Mackenzie.

"About 80% of power demand growth in the next few years is going to be in Asia given the economic deterioration in Europe and the U.S."

Asia Pacific power generation investments - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/egvbkdnzapq/Pasted%20image%201659511655220.png

Newly elected leaders of the Philippines, Japan and South Korea, empowered by shifting public opinion because of high energy prices and the need to cut emissions, are pushing ahead plans to restart reactors and build new plants to ease power shortages. Vietnam may also revisit two projects shelved in 2016 because of safety concerns and budget constraints.

In Europe, Britain gave consent in July for what will be its second new nuclear project in two decades. Funding discussions for the Sizewell C project are on going and a final investment decision is expected in 2023.

Asia will drive construction of new reactors as the world’s manufacturing hubs seek baseload electricity to complement renewables and replace fossil fuels, industry experts said.

Global nuclear capacity will need to double by 2050 to achieve net-zero targets, the IEA said last month, to power electric vehicles and produce non-fossil fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia to cut heavy industry emissions.

Global nuclear projects - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/jnpwengxypw/Pasted%20image%201659436216084.png

LOWER COST POWER

New technologies such as small modular reactors (SMR), quicker to build and less costly than conventional units, are being discussed in Singapore, the Philippines and Japan, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce SMR, a unit of Rolls-Royce, said last month.

"The heavily industrialized economies of the Far East are in just as much need, perhaps even more so, of a rapid increase in nuclear power as much as industrialized Europe and United States," he said in an interview.

The average cost of electricity generated by a conventional nuclear power plant over its lifetime is less than half that of a gas-fired plant at current prices, and is in the same range as coal power, Woodmac's Whitworth said, spurring governments to revive projects.

Nuclear provides about 5% of Asia Pacific's power supplies and this is expected to rise to 8% in 2030 based on projects that have been announced, he said.

Chinese and Russian reactor designs dominate the projects under construction since 2017 but sanctions on Moscow following the Ukraine war have raised questions about the prospects for Russian-designed plants. Finland has scrapped plans for a project by Russian state nuclear supplier Rosatom.

Delays and costs overruns from additional safety reviews after Fukushima and the COVID-19 pandemic have plagued projects. The high initial costs of reactors and concerns around waste fuel disposal and overall safety concerns are also impediments, industry experts said.

The budget for French utility EDF's Hinkley Point C project, under construction in the UK, has spiralled and it will begin generating a decade later than initially promised. EDF has blamed the pandemic for constraining staffing, resources and supply chains.

In the U.S., two reactors at Plant Vogtle in Georgia are slated to open in 2023 after a six-year delay and costs have more than doubled to $30 billion.

"The enormous costs overruns and long delays certainly have raised concerns for anyone who wants to build a large capacity nuclear power plant," said Timothy Fox, an analyst at research group ClearView Energy Partners.

Still, as existing U.S. reactors struggle, the Biden administration is implementing a $6 billion program passed last year to help them and is backing additional policies for the sector. A Senate bill announced on July 27 could help build advanced reactors and prevent old plants from closing if passed by Congress.

The bill contains a production tax credit for existing nuclear plants for generating "zero-emissions" electricity.

In Europe, there are only a few nuclear power stations under construction but France has plans for up to 14 new reactors by 2050.

The European Union labelling nuclear power investments as climate-friendly earlier this month is also expected to unleash public and private funding for new projects.

(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz in Manila Joyce Lee in Seoul, Florence Tan in Singapore, Khanh Vu in Hanoi, Timothy Gardner in Washington, Nina Chestney, Susanna Twidale and Sarah McFarlane in London; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • 5th child tests positive for monkeypox in US: What to know

    As monkeypox cases continue to grow, children under the age of 8 are among those whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers at "increased risk" for severe illness.

  • Asia Stocks Set for Steady Open; Oil Extends Slide: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia look set for a cautious start on Friday as investors evaluate the latest batch of earnings and choppy economic prospects amid a global wave of monetary tightening and punishing inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeFutures dipped for Japan and were steady for Australia. Traders are w

  • New York Times Co. (NYT) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    New York Times (NYT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20% and 0.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 3 secret microwave tricks to help you perfectly heat up those leftovers

    Microwave ovens are a fast and easy way to reheat food. Here are our secret tricks to cook frozen food or those leftovers to perfection.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $15.88, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day.

  • ETFs Aimed At Overnight Equity Gains Are Losing Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Two new exchange-traded funds trying to capitalize on overnight equity gains, or so-called “night effect,” are taking a hit.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe NightShares 500 ETF (ticker NSPY) and the smaller-cap NightShares 2000 ETF (ticker NIWM), have trailed their broader benchmark indexes by over

  • ‘He’s a Coward’: Dick Cheney, in Ad for Liz, Calls Trump Threat to Republic

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Dick Cheney, in a campaign ad for his daughter, Liz, said no one has posed a greater threat to the Republic than Donald Trump.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe elder Cheney, who served as vice president under Republican George W. Bush, said Trump “lost his election, and he lost

  • Carmakers start to see weaker demand amid inflation squeeze

    Carmakers are reporting lower demand in Europe and North America amid what analysts say is growing evidence that consumers are balking at higher prices and keeping their cash for necessities. Waiting times on new orders are becoming shorter as order books thin out. "New incoming orders are falling," BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said in an earnings call on Wednesday, pointing in particular to Europe.

  • Credit Suisse at big risk from Credito Real bankruptcy - media

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Credit Suisse is among the lenders owed the most money by embattled Mexican finance company Credito Real, which has begun bankruptcy proceedings for $2.6 billion in debts, a local business newspaper reported Thursday. Private documents show that Credit Suisse is owed over $100 million by Credito Real, according to a report from Mexican business paper El CEO. Credit Suisse declined to comment about the report.

  • Kremlin prepares new manual for covering war against Ukraine: Russia saves everyone

    ALENA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 4 AUGUST 2022, 19: 44 Russian media report that under the Kremlin's new guidelines, pro-government media will talk about Russian President Vladimir Putin's "prophecies" and compare the war against Ukraine in 2022 with the first World War in 1914.

  • AMC Falls on Plan for Equity-Unit Dividend With ‘APE’ Ticker

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. declared a special preferred stock dividend as a “reward” to its investors. Shareholders didn’t take it that way.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeAdam Aron, chief executive officer of the world’s largest cinema chain, said the new financial instrument would be akin to a s

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices for Asia to Record Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia to record levels, a sign the world’s largest exporter sees the region’s market remaining tight.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions as Missiles Reportedly Overfly TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeDespite indications that slowing economies are starting to hit global demand for crude, state producer Saudi Aramco increased

  • Herschel Walker throws bruising counterpunch in U.S. Senate playground fight with Warnock

    Georgia U.S. Senate race twist: Raphael Warnock, not Herschel Walker, now the debate dodger.

  • Twitter Users Hate Agreeing With Dick Cheney About Donald Trump

    "Some have said that if Satan criticized Donald Trump, his approval would go up. Now with Dick Cheney, we can really test that theory," one Twitter user noted.

  • 'What An A**hole!' Trevor Noah Reveals Trump's Strange New Form Of 'Infidelity'

    "The Daily Show" host is not a fan of the former president's latest endorsement.

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.

  • GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says it's bad for Trump that a grand jury investigating the Capitol riot subpoenaed his former White House counsel

    Cipollone is the highest-ranking Trump White House official to be called to testify before federal investigators over the January 6, 2021, attack.

  • I’m a pro-life Republican who voted no on the Kansas abortion amendment. Here’s why

    Many moderate conservatives voted against changing the state constitution for one simple reason. | Opinion

  • US handed green battery tech discovery worth millions of taxpayer dollars to China, report reveals

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) gave China the rights to a green battery capable of powering an entire house for decades which cost millions of tax dollars to develop, according to a new report. Designed at a U.S. government lab near Seattle, the vanadium redox flow battery was manufactured by a company in Washington state called UniEnergy Technologies until last year, when a DOE license transfer effectively sealed its fate to a Chinese company. The revelation comes from NPR, which investigated the matter in partnership with the Northwest News Network.

  • Andrew Warren: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney of Hillsborough County

    Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren, who represents Florida's 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County. The governor said he is suspending Warren, an elected official, saying Warren thinks he’s above the law and has been "picking and choosing" what laws to enforce, citing the state's 15-week abortion ban as the most recent example.