What A Global Energy Crisis Means For North American Stocks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Editor OilPrice.com
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Let’s imagine that a few years ago in early 2014 that Vladimir Putin had tossed a coin in a wishing well and asked for a more supportive market for Russian oil and gas, their chief source of foreign currency. A mere seven years ago, after the Russian invasion and takeover of Crimea, the country was a pariah on the world stage. U.S. sanctions intended to cripple the Russian economy, combined with low oil prices following the Saudi decision to take back market share held by upstart American shale, were delivering just the results intended. The Russian economy was soon in tatters, and the Ruble had fallen to post-Soviet lows. And then, slowly, the tide began to turn.

If Putin had indeed tossed a coin into the well in 2014, he could hardly have dreamed up a more complete delivery of this wish than the world in which we now live as 2021 nears its close. A number of decisions by Western (American and European primarily) policymakers over the years favoring “Green Energy” sources over traditional petroleum, have effectively handed Putin the trump card in negotiations involving Europe’s energy security. When you combine these now questionable decisions with the alliance Russia has formed with OPEC (now generally referred to as OPEC+), you have a world in which the Russian president must delight.

In this article, we will summarize the state of the global energy environment. In particular, we will focus on how one decision - the U.S. dropping sanctions on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline - has put Russia squarely in command of negotiations that will have a direct impact on Europe’s energy security this winter.

Energy in 2021

For much of the past five years, American shale has dominated the marginal balance of global oil and gas supply increases. A relentless push toward growth at any cost drove American production to all-time highs as recently as 2020. The pandemic, combined with a new administration’s push to accelerate the transition to green energy sources, dropped oil prices into the cellar in April of 2020. Many energy producers brought to near-bankruptcy before prices began to rise again restrained development of new wells, preferring to reward long-suffering shareholders with increased dividends and share buybacks. I discussed this trend in an Oilprice article back in June.

American production dropped precipitously as a result before stabilizing just above 11-mm BOPD. The associated gas that had been produced fell as well. At the same time, exports of American gas as LNG to European and Asian markets took off to new highs. The net effect of the reduced drilling and rise in exports was to lower the amount of oil and gas in storage, some 30% below inventories just the year before.

Related: The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

The EU is the leader in the green energy transition, and companies headquartered in member states have gotten a clear message to reduce their Scope I, II, and III carbon footprints. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A, RDS.B) is the most striking example of this emphasis, with the Dutch court finding against them. I discussed the ramifications of this order in an Oilprice article in September. As part of this energy transition, the EU has disincentivized new gas drilling and chosen to use gas as an emergency backup to wind and solar sources on the spot market, as opposed to signing long-term contracts for storage. As I noted in the linked article, this has brought EU supplies to dangerously low levels, at a time when the wind farms offshore have under-produced expected supplies of electricity due to a relatively calm wind environment.

Add in a ramp-up of the global economy as the Covid impacts begin to recede, a renewed Asian demand for winter heating, and OPEC’s decision to stick to the moderate increases in output, and you have a good snapshot of the energy situation the world, and particularly the EU, faces going into the winter of 2021-2. You also have one very, very happy Vladimir Putin as he begins to negotiate increased gas shipments to the EU in conjunction with final approvals for the newly completed Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline.

Nord Stream-2 negotiations

The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline was vigorously opposed by the two prior American administrations. There were geopolitical and energy security reasons for this opposition and American sanctions had largely stymied its completion over the final critical phase. In May, the Biden administration withdrew these objections ostensibly to repair frayed relations with Germany and allowed progress to continue. Nord Stream-2 is now complete with gas flows expected to start as soon as final approvals from Germany whose territory it crosses are received. In a recent Wall Street Journal article an energy expert summarized the leverage Putin now possesses over EU energy security:

“The European gas crisis has shown the extreme leverage that Russia has over Europe and beyond,” said Thierry Bros, an energy expert and professor at Sciences Po Paris. “Putin is the only one who could prevent blackouts in Europe because Russia has spare capacity. This is a position of power.”

WSJ

The article notes that in contrast to the West, Russia has become an energy “Super-Store” with surging volumes of gas, oil, and even coal. The article estimates that Russia now controls 25% of global gas and LNG shipments, and 13.3% of oil shipments, outpacing even Saudi Arabia with 12.6%. It is also supplying coal to China in the absence of Australian imports, which China has chosen to ban for diplomatic reasons.

In negotiations with the EU about increased gas for the winter, Russia appears to be using this leverage and taking a fairly hard line.

“Nothing can be delivered beyond the [existing] contracts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday. Any extra deliveries are “a matter of negotiating.”

WSJ

It remains to be seen as to how firmly Russia will hold to this position as the winter progresses. A couple of things are certain though. Firstly, the low-cost energy environment that has persisted for the last several years is probably giving way to the one we are just now beginning to appreciate. Higher prices and concerns about supplies will dominate both global policymakers’ and consumers’ thoughts as we go forward.

Secondly, the new prominence of Russia on the energy market and on the global stage of world affairs is set to grow. Putin has outlasted sanctions from the Crimea event, which you rarely hear much about these days as the news cycle has moved on, and now casts a larger shadow than ever in geopolitical circles.

How to invest in this new era

The prices of energy stocks in the U.S. and Canada have surged in recent months as the full potential impact of this new era has settled upon the market. In the space of a year, independent companies like Devon Energy, (NYSE:DVN) have quadrupled as low prices encouraged market consolidation. Even oil majors like ConocoPhillips, (NYSE:COP) have surged to pre-pandemic highs and made strategic acquisitions as I noted in an Oilprice article earlier this month. We think these companies remain investible in this environment, and renewed realization of the true importance of petroleum energy sources could assist in propelling their valuations still higher.

Related: The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

Nowhere is this more true than for the major energy service companies. Halliburton, (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger, (NYSE:SLB) remain our favorites, and their current valuations are not reflective of the potential demand for their services in the coming quarters.

We should also mention the incredible values seen in Canadian companies, many of which we’ve highlighted in past articles. Tourmaline Oil Corp, (OTC-TRMLF) the largest gas producer in Canada, still sells at a single-digit earnings multiple, which is sure to change as winter approaches. Another company we particularly like is Canadian Natural Resources, (NYSE:CNQ). CNQ’s long-life, low decline heavy oil production ensures high net backs driving profits higher as demand increases for oil in transportation, industrial, and as a substitute for gas in the case of high gas prices, for electricity generation. CNQ’s stock is up 60% this year, and we think it has further to run and pays nice dividends to shareholders.

The need for brevity prevents other suggestions in particular companies. The energy sector has been challenged in recent years and has only recently come back into favor. As noted, we think investors can still find bargains in the new energy price era that has just settled on the global energy market.

We would leave the reader with this generalized comment that we view the entire North American energy complex above and below the 49th parallel, as a target-rich environment, with few bad choices in today’s market. The reader is encouraged to do their own due diligence and consult an investment advisor before making any investing decisions.

By David Messler for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Up on Earnings Optimism; Treasuries Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pushed higher Friday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by robust corporate earnings that took some of the focus away from inflation risks in the global economy.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowEquities rose in Japan, So

  • Oil prices log fresh multiyear highs on bets for higher demand, but EIA posts biggest weekly U.S. supply climb since March

    Oil futures rise Thursday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices notching fresh multiyear highs after the International Energy Agency underlined climbing demand from power generators in the face of soaring prices for natural gas and coal, but a third straight weekly rise in domestic crude inventories kept price gains in check.

  • Crude Oil Rally, OPEC Fails To Meet Quota

    With OPEC+ sticking to its existing pact for gradual production growth and a handful of member countries failing to meet their quota, supplies are expected to remain tight until the next OPEC+ summit

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Jobs, Earnings; Microsoft Up As It Makes This China Move; Boeing Dips On 787 Woes

    The Dow Jones jumped amid good jobs data and a strong start to earnings season. Microsoft stock rose amid a China move. Boeing stock fell.

  • Boeing Has Yet Another Plane Problem. Yes, the Stock Is Dropping.

    Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported Boeing has another quality issue impacting its twin-aisle 787 jets. Shareholders aren't going to like the news.

  • Putin Says American Reporter Is Too ‘Beautiful’ to Understand His Very Clever Point

    ROSCONGRESSPresident Vladimir Putin appeared to be channeling the stereotype of Russia’s uneducated working classes this week when he mocked and patronized an experienced American business journalist. Unleashing his inner gopnik during an on-stage interview, he claimed she must be too “beautiful” to understand his complex argument.The exchange took place Wednesday at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow moderated by CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble. The reporter had pressed Putin on reports of Rus

  • Woman sues Dunkin' store owner over alleged humiliating coffee spill

    The suit says the "scalding" hot coffee spilled onto her in a car in the drive-thru of a Brockton, Massachusetts location – and that what happened next made matters worse.

  • Judge blocks United Airlines from suspending employees over vaccine mandate

    A federal judge extended the ban on United Airlines putting employees on paid leave for seeking exemptions to the airline's vaccine requirement.

  • Top brass head for exits as chaos engulfs NYC consulting firm

    The pending departures would come on the heels of an exodus of top consultants in the company’s California office.

  • The Natural Gas Outlook Is Scary. Coal’s Is Even Scarier.

    A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.

  • Households that use natural gas to see heating bills rise an average of 30% this winter

    Households across the United States will spend more to heat their homes this winter because of higher fuel prices, the Department of Energy’s independent statistical arm is projecting.

  • Oil prices rise, as Saudis dismiss supply concerns as demand grows

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday after top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply and the International Energy Agency said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil among power generators. Brent crude futures settled up 82 cents to $84 a barrel, a 1% gain, and its highest settle since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures ended up 87 cents to $81.31 a barrel, notching another seven-year closing high.

  • Third energy supplier collapses this week

    Rishi Sunak delays business rates reform Bank of England official urges against ‘self-defeating’ rate rises FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc; Wall Street rallies 1pc on strong bank profits Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Britain’s Covid record is not the global horror story some wish to believe Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • When will supply chains be back to normal? And how did things get so bad?

    COVID-19 led to logjams at ports and borders that continue to ripple through many parts of our economy and everyday life. When will it get better?

  • Energy crunch causes US coal use to surge under Biden

    The US is ramping up its use of coal to generate electricity as high global gas prices deal a blow to Joe Biden’s ambitions to eliminate carbon emissions from America’s power grid.

  • Coal India curbs supplies to non-power customers, hitting industry

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -State-run Coal India Ltd has temporarily stopped auctioning coal to non-power customers and is also reducing contracted supplies, potentially hurting companies in other industries as India battles one of its worst power supply deficits in years. India is the world's second largest coal producer, with the world's fourth largest reserves, but a surge in power demand to above pre-pandemic levels means supplies from state-run Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner, are no longer enough. Coal India, the world's largest coal miner by production, said in a statement that it had stopped all online auctions of coal except those meant for the power sector.

  • Runner Mary Cain says former Nike Oregon Project coach Alberto Salazar weight-shamed her and told her that her 'breasts and bottom were too big'

    Cain is suing Salazar and Nike for $20 million, claiming she was emotionally abused while training at the Nike Oregon Project.

  • EU appeals to shared values to tempt Taiwan's chip firms

    The European Union and Taiwan are democracies with shared values and are natural partners when it comes to semiconductors, a senior EU official said on Thursday, making a pitch for the island's key chip firms to invest in the bloc. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut some auto production lines around the world and whose impact is now being felt in consumer electronics too. While TSMC is building a $12 billion chip fabrication plant in the U.S. state of Arizona, it has given no suggestion of interest in a similar facility in Europe.

  • United unpaid leave plans for staff exempted from vaccine temporarily blocked by Texas judge

    A federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked United Airlines on Tuesday night from placing on unpaid leave any employee granted an exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.Details: The temporary restraining order also states that the airline cannot deny any late requests "for religious or medical accommodations."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The order is in place until Oct. 26 ahead of the court considering a preliminary injunction case.T

  • Social Security’s Rules on Spousal Benefits Can Be Tricky. Here Are Some Answers.

    Spouses can't claim benefits before the higher-earning spouse has claimed, financial expert says