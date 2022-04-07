Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

Stephen Stapczynski
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.

Most Read from Bloomberg

War, the energy transition, severe weather and surging demand are creating a period of upheaval that is tightening supply like never before. Nations and companies are grappling to secure enough gas amid a global power crunch as economies recover from the pandemic.

Natural gas is a key component in the global economy that keeps factories buzzing, lights on and houses warm. The competition for a finite supply of the fuel will only get worse if current conditions persist, with skyrocketing prices and supply gaps threatening to upend economies, boost inflation and grind supply chains to a halt.

“The market of today is one of the most challenging I’ve ever seen,” said Susan L. Sakmar, a visiting assistant professor at the University of Houston Law Center. “The world needs a bigger energy pie to share. Absent a global recession or more Covid lockdowns that slow growth, I suspect many parts of the world will face energy shortages.”

The world was already facing the risk of gas shortages this winter as a post-pandemic rebound in demand outpaced supply. The crunch was years in the making: countries became more dependent on gas as utilities curbed coal consumption and expanded intermittent renewable sources, while shutting nuclear reactors in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Meanwhile, suppliers were slow to boost production.

Luckily, milder temperatures across Europe and parts of Asia this winter curbed demand for the heating fuel and allowed utilities to squeak by on existing inventories. Traders now joke that praying for mild weather will become a seasonal tradition, since a snowstorm in Beijing or heat waves in the U.K. can trigger record-breaking price swings and crippling supply deficits.

And now the war has dealt an unexpected, devastating blow to such a fragile market.

Europe’s effort to halt most imports of Russian gas means that it will be going head-to-head with Asia for spare liquefied natural gas supply, while there isn’t enough investment in new production to meet surging demand. The European Union’s proposal this week to ban Russian coal imports puts further strain on the market, as power producers may need to turn more to gas to generate electricity.

Longer term, the LNG demand-supply balance is expected to get more out of whack, especially if Russian gas is removed. The global market could be short nearly 100 million tons per year by the middle of the decade, according to a Credit Suisse report last month. That’s equal to more than the annual demand of China, the world’s top buyer of LNG.

“Even before the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the global LNG market was tight with record high prices,” said James Taverner, a senior director at S&P Global. “Market tightness is likely to persist over the next few years. Prices are likely to continue experiencing wild swings from day to day.”

Already, natural gas spot prices are so high that the world’s top buyers in North Asia are choosing not to refill inventories with additional overseas purchases. They’re instead gambling that this summer will be mild, or a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will result in a price drop, said traders, who requested anonymity to discuss private details.

LNG importers in China and India have drastically cut back spot purchases, and are instead maximizing domestic supply and consuming gas in storage, traders said. This strategy will help to save money, but comes with an enormous risk that allows little room for surprises -- a bet that hasn’t paid off recently.

If there is a sudden spike in demand for gas, or if a contracted shipment isn’t able to be delivered due to a production issue, some of Asia’s top consumers may be short of gas this summer or next winter. They will be forced to go back into the spot market and buy very expensive shipments of the fuel, or curtail gas deliveries to customers at home.

Europeans will also be counting on a mild summer in Asia because of the need to pull spot LNG and fill their storage mandates. The European Union is pursuing a target of an 80% storage fill level by November, compared to roughly 26% now. That’s achievable if Russian pipeline gas flows are steady and European prices beat Asian rates to lure available LNG, according to BloombergNEF.

Right now, Russia is continuing to supply the market and Europe has avoided sanctions on that gas. However, a sudden drop in Russian exports -- either through sanctions or a unilateral action by Moscow -- would wreak havoc, with demand destruction the only option to keep the market balanced.

Russian gas is so important to Germany that immediately halting imports would trigger a recession, according to Deutsche Bank AG CEO Christian Sewing. That would intensify the global dash for spare gas, sending prices to new heights and leaving many countries without enough fuel to power their economies.

The unfolding global energy crisis poses higher risks than the oil shocks of the 1970s, according to energy historian Daniel Yergin.

“It involves not only oil, but it involves natural gas and coal, and it involves two countries that happen to be nuclear superpowers,” he said during a Bloomberg TV interview. If there is a disruption in gas deliveries, “you are going to see industries shutting down, you will see prices going up. It means that the macroeconomic forecasts will have to be lowered.”

For cash-strapped emerging nations across South Asia and South America, the situation is dire, as governments may be forced to curb electricity or heating fuels to households. Argentina forked out roughly $750 million for eight LNG shipments for May to June delivery in a tender last month. That’s about 20 times higher than the price they paid for similar shipments in 2020, and threatens to send electricity bills surging.

Pakistan is also in harrowing position, as the government can no longer afford to buy overseas shipments of the fuel and is struggling to find alternatives. Power plants in Pakistan are running out of fuel, and are pleading with the government to make more supply available, according to local reports. As prices remain elevated, fuel shortages are at risk of spreading to Bangladesh, India and Thailand.

“Energy poverty in parts of Asia could result as Europe sucks LNG cargoes away from their originally intended destinations,” said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at Credit Suisse Group AG.

(Updates with comments from Daniel Yergin in the 17th and 18th paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’

  • Didi in Talks With Haima Automobile About EV Partnership

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is in talks with Haima Automobile Co. about a partnership to manufacture electric vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemThe Chinese ride-hailing

  • A Key Russian Crude Oil Grade Sells Out as Asia Snaps Up Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargoes of Russian Sokol crude from the Far East have sold out for next month in a sign that shipments from the nation continue to find buyers despite Moscow facing more sanctions for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, th

  • Democrats Accuse Oil Executives of ‘Profiteering’ as War Strains Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Congressional Democrats excoriated executives from some of the world’s biggest oil companies, accusing them of exploiting the war in Ukraine and a surge in crude prices to reap windfall profits at the expense of American motorists.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S.

  • U.S. dollar to stay dominant so long as Fed stays hawkish: Reuters poll

    The U.S. dollar will remain dominant for now so long as the Federal Reserve stays a hawkish course on interest rate hikes and its intentions to unload some of its pandemic-related bond purchases, according to a Reuters poll of forex strategists. Much of that strength was driven by comments from Federal Reserve officials who in addition to calling for 50-basis point rate rises are also speaking openly about forcefully reducing the size of its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. That has driven U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs and investors into dollar-denominated assets, a key part of the strong dollar trade that is not expected to fade any time soon, keeping the currency well-bid.

  • U.S. Levies Sanctions on Putin’s Children, Two Major Russian Banks

    The adult children of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the wife and daughter of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are the latest to be sanctioned.

  • How Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter stake could affect his legal battles with SEC

    Elon Musk’s ongoing disputes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over Twitter posts became more convoluted this week.

  • Traders Startled as Repo Shop Joins Elite Wall Street Bond Club

    (Bloomberg) -- ASL Capital Markets Inc. took the U.S. bond market by surprise this week when it joined the elite club of dealers authorized to do business directly with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investme

  • Sanctioned Russian’s Family Sells $6 Billion Stake in Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Said Kerimov, the son of sanctioned Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, resigned from the board of gold miner Polyus PJSC on Monday, the same day his family’s holding company reduced its stake in the business to less than 50%. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. Sa

  • Analysis-Aggressive Fed balance sheet runoff could jolt flattened yield curve

    Investors are gauging whether comparatively quick balance sheet reduction by the Federal Reserve could perk up the flattening Treasury yield curve, which has been flashing warnings of a potential recession. Minutes from the central bank’s March meeting showed Wednesday that the Fed intends to begin reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet in coming months, eventually reducing its holdings of Treasuries and mortgage backed securities by $95 billion per month – a faster clip than when it undertook quantitative tightening from 2017 to 2019. The pace of the Fed’s runoff could help boost yields of longer dated Treasuries back above shorter dated ones, depending on how the Treasury restructures its debt issuance to make up for the Fed’s declining purchases.

  • Global Bonds Slump to a Discount for First Time Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global bonds dropped below a key fixed-income watermark after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard signaled a quicker-than-expected rundown of the central bank’s debt holdings.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’s Effort to Avoid Defau

  • Analysis-Guns and power: Positioning for new era in European stocks

    A month of the war in Ukraine briefly erased a year's worth of gains for European equities but the continent's bourses have quickly recovered as investors have poured money into sectors such as energy and defence which are poised to benefit from one of the deepest policy shifts in the region in decades. The largest war in Europe since World War Two has suddenly awakened governments to the urgent need of making their economies less reliant on oil and gas imports from Russia and building their own military security capabilities. After initially plunging to 12-month lows amid record outflows on worries the war could cause a stagflation shock, European equities have swiftly recovered.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting sharpened investors' focus on the U.S. central bank's plans to fight inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq logged a decline of over 2% for a second straight day. Minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting showed policymakers rallying around plans to cut the central bank's massive balance sheet as soon as next month.

  • HP’s stock rockets after Berkshire Hathaway reveals 11% stake

    Shares of HP Inc. surged in after-hours trading Wednesday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed that it had taken a large stake in the maker of personal computers and printers.

  • In Wealthy U.S. Suburbs, There’s Not Much of a Housing Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- In most of the U.S., housing markets are exuberant. In some of the country’s priciest neighborhoods, they’re relatively subdued. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUpscale suburbs of Washington, D.C., and wealthy

  • Oil Snaps Back After Sliding on Back of IEA Reserve Release Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after a steep slump that was triggered by prospects for further crude releases from strategic reserves, the outlook for tighter U.S. monetary policy and weaker demand in virus-hit China.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the F

  • Musk, Twitter CEO Wade Straight Into Old Debate Over Edit Button

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk didn’t take long to start stirring things up for Twitter Inc. -- and its new CEO.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemLess than 24 hours after revealing he’s acquired a 9.2% passive stake in the company, t

  • Big Oil isn’t as rich as everybody thinks

    Big oil companies aren't the money-gushers they once were, and efforts to punish them for high gas prices could make the problem worse.

  • Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, with steep declines in tech and other growth stocks, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting sharpened investors' focus on the U.S. central bank's plans to fight inflation. The tech-heavy Nasdaq logged a decline of over 2% for a second straight day. Minutes of the Fed's March 15-16 meeting showed policymakers rallying around plans to cut the central bank's massive balance sheet as soon as next month.

  • Ukraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights Body

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, as U.S. President Joe Biden accused the Kremlin’s forces of committing “major war crimes” in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysIf Sto