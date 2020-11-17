Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Report 2020 - Market is Expected to Generate Revenue of $25.9 Bn by 2030, Rising from $5.5 Bn in 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Asset Management Market Research Report: By Offering, Enterprise, Deployment, Vertical - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise asset management (EAM) market is expected to generate a revenue of $25.9 billion by 2030, rising from $5.5 billion in 2019, and is predicted to witness a 17.0% CAGR during 2020-2030. The market is growing due to the surging need for reducing operational expenses in companies.



This further results in the reduction of operational costs across the organization. In addition to all this, EAM software also aids in decreasing material procurement cost and increasing the return on investment (ROI), owing to which, companies are increasing adopting it. The coronavirus pandemic however, has slowed the growth of the market at the present time, as the partial or complete lockdown in almost all parts of the world has led to the closure of a number of manufacturing and commercial operations.



In terms of offering, the solution division accounted for the larger share of the enterprise asset management market in the past and is further expected to dominate the market in the coming years as well. This can be ascribed to the rising necessity if effective enterprise asset and resource management, growing awareness regarding a proactive asset management approach, increasing focus on enhanced ROI on assets, and rapidly growing manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors.



On the basis of enterprise, large enterprises held the major share of the enterprise asset management market in the past, because of their need for managing assets efficiently, increasing awareness regarding identifying the reasons for equipment malfunctioning beforehand, growing focus on machine downtime analysis, and strict regulatory landscape that the enterprise are subjected to. Considering the deployment segment, the cloud category is predicted to register the higher CAGR in the near future.



This is because of the growing number of startups and companies in several industries across the globe that are making use of cloud computing. Cloud solutions are gaging popularity because they do not need additional IT infrastructure and enable the data to be accessed anytime, from anywhere. Based on vertical, the healthcare and life sciences category is projected to register the highest CAGR in the coming years, due to the need for better performance monitoring, increasing spending in the healthcare sector, and rapid digitization.



Geographically, North America has been dominating the enterprise asset management market at the present time, which can be attributed to the rising number of small and medium enterprises, developed IT infrastructure, efficient asset utilization, and strong inclination of regional firms on predictive utilization. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come due to swift digitization, rising IT spending, and expanding construction and residential industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Offering

4.1.1.1 Solution

4.1.1.1.1 Asset lifecycle management

4.1.1.1.2 Inventory management

4.1.1.1.3 Work order management

4.1.1.1.4 Labor management

4.1.1.1.5 Predictive maintenance

4.1.1.1.6 Facility management

4.1.1.1.7 Reporting and analytics

4.1.1.2 Service

4.1.1.2.1 Professional

4.1.1.2.2 Managed

4.1.2 By Deployment

4.1.2.1 On-premises

4.1.2.2 Cloud

4.1.3 By Enterprise

4.1.3.1 SMEs

4.1.3.2 Large enterprises

4.1.4 By Vertical

4.1.4.1 Government and defense

4.1.4.2 Oil and gas

4.1.4.3 Healthcare and life sciences

4.1.4.4 Transportation and logistics

4.1.4.5 Manufacturing

4.1.4.6 Energy and utilities

4.1.4.7 IT and telecom

4.1.4.8 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1 EAM Software Designers and Integrators

4.2.2 Software Integrators

4.2.3 Service Providers

4.2.4 End Users

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Integration of internet of things (IoT) with EAM solutions

4.3.1.2 Inclination toward cloud-based EAM

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Growing need for reduction of maintenance and procurement expenses

4.3.2.2 Increasing adoption of EAM for effective utilization of assets

4.3.2.3 Improved ROA

4.3.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 High implementation cost for SMEs

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and drones with EAM

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on EAM Market

4.4.1 Current Scenario

4.4.2 COVID-19 Scenario

4.4.3 Future Scenario

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Solution, by Type

5.1.2 Service, by Type

5.2 By Enterprise

5.3 By Deployment

5.4 By Vertical

5.5 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Major Countries

11.1 U.S. EAM Market

11.2 U.K. EAM Market

11.3 Germany EAM Market

11.4 China EAM Market

11.5 Japan EAM Market



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

12.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.3 Benchmarking Analysis of Key Players

12.4 Strategic Developments in the Market

12.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Client Wins

12.4.5 Other Developments



Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Business Overview

13.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.3 Key Financial Summary

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) AB

MRI Software LLC

CGI Inc.

Infor Inc.

Ramco Systems Limited

Rockwell Automation Inc.

AssetWorks LLC

UpKeep Technologies Inc.

Ultimo Software Solutions bv

Maintenance Connection LLC

eMaint Enterprises LLC

DataMAX Software Group Inc.

