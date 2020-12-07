Global ePharmacy Market to Touch USD 177,794.9 Million by 2026; Growth Opportunities Witnessed Around the World to Support Expansion: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Prominent Players Covered in the ePharmacy Market Research Report Are DocMorris, CVS Health Corporation, Express Script Holding Company, Walgreen Co., Optum Rx, Inc., Giant Eagle, Inc., Walmart Stores, Inc., Rowland Pharmacy, The Kroger Co. and other key market players.

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights™ states that the global ePharmacy market size is projected to reach USD 177,794.9 Million by 2026, thereby exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period (2019-2026). The company further states that the global market was valued at USD 49,727.7 Million in 2018.

Key Industry Developments:

In March 2019, 1mg, an Indian online pharmacy garnered LegitScript certification from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), USA making it the first company in India to earn the said certification. The certification will increase the trust of the customers in the company products.

In November 2016, Netmeds Marketplace Limited announced the acquisition of hyperlocal drugs delivery app named Pluss for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will enable the company to focus on enhancing the company’s online app.

In January 2019, Swedish online pharmacy company Meds, bagged a US$ 5.5 Mn funding to expand its business across Europe. This funding is estimated to increase the focus of the company in expanding its reach in other European countries.

In June 2015, Rite Aid Corp acquired Envision Rx Options that provides mail-order pharmacy services including prescription medicines. This acquisition facilitated Rite Aid Corp to enter into the field of ePharmacy.





A large patient pool globally prefers doorstep delivery of healthcare products owing to unavailability of certain medicines in retail pharmacy stores. Additionally, ePharmacies lower the dependency of chronically ill patients and elderly citizens towards third person for procurement of medicines and healthcare supplies. Additionally, the increasing penetration and literacy regarding internet resources are projected to boost the market sales.

Increasing Adoption of E-commerce Websites to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global ePharmacy market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these regions, North America is expected to remain in the leading position in the global ePharmacy market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rapid shift of consumers towards online retailers from offline pharmacies.

Europe and Asia Pacific, on the other hand, are projected to exhibit significantly high CAGR during the forecast period. In Europe, numerous prominent market players have begun offering products at lucrative rates. This will positively impact growth of ePharmacy market in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, has been witnessing higher adoption of e-commerce websites and increasing patient pool.





The market is a semi-consolidated market with the top five players accounting for a significant share of the market in 2018. A deep-rooted product presence in the ePharmacy, along with a strong distribution channel, has been contributory to the dominance of these players in the market. Additionally, the established market presence and trust of the consumers have facilitated the dominance of the top market players in ePharmacy.





List of the prominent market players in the global ePharmacy market:

DocMorris

CVS Health Corporation

Express Script Holding Company

Walgreen Co.

Optum Rx, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc.

Walmart Stores, Inc.

Rowland Pharmacy

The Kroger Co.

Other players





Global ePharmacy Market Segmentation:

By Product

• Over-the-Counter Products

• Prescription Medicine

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Rest of the World





Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Start-ups and Funding Overview Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018 Overview of Regulatory Scenario - Key Countries Key Industry Trends Overview of e-Commerce Penetration – Key Countries

Global ePharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Over-the-Counter Products Prescription Medicine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World







TOC Continued….!





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





