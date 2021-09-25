A Global Equity Trader’s Guide for China Evergrande Debt Crisis

A Global Equity Trader’s Guide for China Evergrande Debt Crisis
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis might not be China’s “Lehman moment” but it has sent ripples through stocks tied to the developer and the world’s second-biggest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Creditors, investors and suppliers of the embattled firm and its peers are top on traders’ impact list. Next up are companies with sizable revenue from China, also in the spotlight due to the nation’s ongoing regulatory clampdown. Industrial stocks are a key focus for U.S. market watchers while those in Europe are looking at miners.

Fears that an Evergrande collapse might spark financial contagion and curb growth in the Chinese economy roiled global markets on Monday. That anxiety moderated after the developer agreed to settle some local note interest payments but the problem is far from over with dollar bond holders yet to receive a coupon due.

Here are some of the stocks and sectors in traders’ sights:

Property Peers

Evergrande’s size coupled with Beijing’s tighter scrutiny of the real-estate sector will continue to have a significant bearing on property developers. The company has about 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) in assets -- equivalent to 2% of China’s gross domestic product, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. calculations, so any disposals could well disrupt the market.

Regardless of what happens to Evergrande, China’s home prices are now at risk of “meaningful downside,” Citigroup Inc. says.

The Hang Seng Property Index dropped to its lowest in five years earlier this month. The 12-member gauge include Country Garden Holdings Co., which lost 25% since March-end, and China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd., which fell 16%.

Lenders and Investors

Shares of companies that have lent money to or invested in Chinese real-estate firms will remain volatile as traders mull the potential for a spike in bad loans and asset write-downs.

While policy makers are expected to provide support, some banks may become victims, Citigroup analysts including Judy Zhang wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Citi’s analysis of Chinese banks’ loan exposure to high-risk developers suggests credit risk is highest for China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ping An Bank Co. and China Everbright Bank Co. It sees Bank of Nanjing Co., Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co. and Postal Savings Bank of China Co. as less vulnerable.

China Banks Downplay Risks After Evergrande Missed Payments

While Chinese insurers have factored in concerns about potential impairment losses, PICC Group’s enterprise value would be hit most among mainland-listed insurance companies in a worst case scenario. That’s followed by Ping An Insurance Group Co., according to Citi’s Michelle Ma in a note on Thursday.

Asian Suppliers

Suppliers of building materials and appliances to Evergrande’s projects will be closely scrutinized to assess how much the indebted property developer owes them and what its rise and fall may mean for recurring earnings.

Shares of Evergrande units such as Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd. -- which have halved this year -- and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd. -- which are down over 90% -- also remain on watch.

U.S. Industrials

Any restructuring that weighs on the world’s second-largest economy will have ripple effects through the most economically-sensitive and globalized stocks in America. Industrial firms, often seen as bellwethers for the U.S. economy’s health, may take the hardest hit.

U.S. industrial manufacturers have an around 10% of sales exposure to China, according to estimates from JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Stephen Tusa. Stocks to watch include General Electric Co., Otis Worldwide Corp. and Honeywell International Inc., as well as heavy construction and equipment maker Caterpillar Inc.

European Miners

In Europe, Evergrande’s crisis is reverberating across the basic materials stocks.

China accounts for 62% of revenue at BHP Group Plc., 58% at Rio Tinto Plc, and nearly half at Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Cement makers like HeidelbergCement AG, as well as building suppliers including Kone OYJ and Schindler Holding AG, may be directly affected by the Evergrande fallout, according to strategists at Liberum.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Treasuries at Risk as Fed Paves the Way for a Breakout in Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Traffic on the road to higher Treasury yields appears finally to be clearing up as central banks edge closer to ending emergency pandemic policies.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingAfter getting stuck for months, 10-year Treasury yie

  • The Funds Holding Evergrande’s Distressed Debt, From UBS to Saba

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has the world’s biggest pile of troubled debt, with roughly $19 billion of obligations that are actively quoted at distressed prices. The developer’s unraveling is sending shockwaves across global markets, and speculation is running wild about whether Beijing will intervene to prevent a disorderly collapse for the firm.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish T

  • China Evergrande’s Electric-Vehicle Business Warns of Cash Squeeze

    The EV unit of the heavily indebted Chinese property developer said it might not be able to meet its financial obligations.

  • China Evergrande stares into the void as interest deadline passes

    A deadline passed on Thursday for China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property company, to pay $83.5 million in interest on a dollar bond. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet debt obligations and global markets are watching for signs of default. The cost of insuring China against default rises to near one-year high.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Lead 5 Stocks In Or Near Buy Zones

    Microsoft and Chipotle have rebounded from their 10-week lines, among five stocks in or near buy range with the market back in rally mode.

  • Retirement Savers Love the Backdoor Roth IRA Strategy. It Might Not Last.

    The tax strategy at issue is the mega-backdoor Roth conversion and it has allowed some Americans to amass sizable balances in tax-free Roth retirement accounts. On Sept. 15, the House Ways and Means Committee approved legislation from House Democrats that would prohibit use of the mega-backdoor Roth conversion starting Jan. 1, 2022. The proposal is one of a series of measures Democrats are backing in an effort to prevent the wealthiest Americans from shielding multimillion-dollar retirement balances from taxes.

  • Snap Up These 3 Chinese Stocks Before the Next Evergrande-Inspired Sell-off

    This week, China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) became a household name for investors -- and not in a good way. Investors given a fresh reminder of the risk that comes with buying into Chinese stocks are understandably hesitant about jumping in headfirst after Monday's scare. China is going through a period of transition, and investors are right to be cautious.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Takes Bullish Ride; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones As Tesla FSD Beta Opens

    Bulls seized control in a pivotal week for the stock market rally. Here's what to do now. Tesla broke out ahead of a big FSD Beta release.

  • Alarmed by Evergrande, China's lenders hold back on new credit for property developers

    As fears of contagion from any default by China Evergrande Group mounted this month, some Chinese banks, insurers, and shadow banks stopped offering new credit to property developers, and ran urgent checks on their exposure to the troubled sector. Carrying $305 billion in liabilities, China's second biggest property developer inched closer to a potential default on Friday by missing the deadline on an interest payment. Evergrande's problems will pile pressure on peers to access funding, and analysts have warned that if property developers are unable to pay investors, suppliers and lenders China's financial system could go into shock.

  • HSBC, UBS among big banks to have cut exposure to China Evergrande as outlook worsens for debt-stricken developer

    Big banks and fund managers have been heading for the exit and reducing their exposure to China Evergrande Group in recent weeks as the outlook has soured for the world's most indebted property developer. As a result, many financial companies sought to reassure investors and downplay their exposure as questions lingered about whether Evergrande managed to make an US$83.5 million coupon payment due on Thursday. The Shenzhen-based company had some US$300 billion in liabilities at the end of the fi

  • China's central bank says cryptocurrency transactions are illegal

    The country says it will crack down on illegal crypto mining.

  • Want $1,500 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $63,000 Into These Stocks

    While there is no shortage of strategies that are effective moneymakers on Wall Street, buying dividend stocks has been a particularly smart method to build wealth. In 2013, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management division of JPMorgan Chase released a report examining the average annual return of companies that initiated and grew their dividend between 1972 and 2012, as compared with publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same period. The difference in average annual return was night and day.

  • Why U.S. Gunmakers Could Soon Face New Competition

    Major names in the U.S. firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) could soon have significant new competition. Czech gun manufacturer Česká zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is gearing up for a strong push into the U.S. after acquiring Colt. CZG is now much better positioned to compete for law enforcement and military firearms contracts in the U.S., along with expanded civilian firearm sales.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • Move over, Cathie Wood: 3 picks from Goldman Sachs' new ETF that could smash Ark

    Is it time to sell ARKK and pour it into Goldman's competing tech ETF?

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    High yields can be alluring, but dividend growth stocks are where the real money is to be made. Dividend Aristocrats are among the best dividend growth stocks, having proved their mettle with at least 25 years of consecutive annual dividend increases. If you have $500 cash right now, take advantage of the market volatility and check out these three Dividend Aristocrats that are really smart buys at current prices.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 37% to 64% Within the Next 12 Months

    Wall Street analysts don't have a crystal ball that allows them to accurately predict how stocks will perform. Here are three stocks that Wall Street analysts think will soar 41% to 64% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street 12-month price target for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is $18.