Global ESG-Linked Bond Market Faces Its First Set of Penalties

Greg Ritchie and Paul Tugwell
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The revival of fossil fuels in European energy policy risks triggering the first wave of financial penalties in the global market for ESG bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A test case is about to unfold in Greece, where energy supplier Public Power Corp. may find it “virtually impossible” to meet the end-of-year emissions target on some of its debt, according to an analysis conducted by the Anthropocene Fixed Income Institute.

That’s as regulators, government officials and industry representatives agree on crisis policies that are delaying the company’s phase-out of lignite coal production, which could also make it challenging to meet a separate end-2023 target, AFII said.

The debt in question is a sustainability-linked bond. SLBs typically see issuers pay a penalty if they miss pre-determined environmental, social or governance goals. But with Europe’s decision to ramp up coal production in response to the current energy crisis, near-term climate commitments are being derailed. And that’s left many utilities with little choice but to adapt.

PPC “takes its environmental and social role very seriously,” a spokesperson for the Athens-based company said in an emailed comment. “In this context and prior to the energy crisis and the conflict in Ukraine, PPC has communicated an aggressive delignitization plan, adopting a move toward renewable energy sources which would lead to substantial reductions in CO2 emissions.”

The current situation “may result in the step-up clause on our SLB bonds to be put in place,” the spokesperson said. “However, given our stated commitments, we do not see issues with our credit institutions, debt holders or credit agencies from the enforcement of the step-up.”

In July, it emerged that PPC planned to double its output from lignite coal over the next 12 months, to ensure demand can be met. That’s as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupts supplies and forces a rethink of energy policy across Europe. It’s a pattern that threatens to repeat itself across the wider SLB market, as issuers that had set emissions targets struggle with the fallout of the energy crisis.

Market Growth

Global SLB sales grew almost tenfold last year to around $108 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, with an additional $80 billion so far in 2022. The debt differs from the better-established green bond market, where proceeds are earmarked for environmental projects. Funds raised through SLBs can be used for anything, boosting their appeal for issuers.

The rapid growth in SLBs has also attracted criticism, with weak and flexible targets alongside tiny penalties leaving some creditors cautious. A number of the world’s largest ESG bond investors refuse to touch SLBs, while early investors have voiced concerns that corners of the market risk losing credibility.

The first ever SLB was sold by Italian utility Enel SpA in 2019. The company faces an end-2023 target that has also been made more difficult to reach by changes in Europe’s energy policy, according to AFII said.

“Our view on Enel is that even if a Sustainability Performance Target is missed, it does not necessarily represent a detrimental adjustment to its sustainability targets, and should not be accompanied by a downgrade in credit,” AFII said. “A coupon step-up, potentially accompanied by technical selling from green funds, could present an attractive opportunity to increase exposure if investors believe in the company’s long-term sustainability performance.”

A spokesperson for Enel declined to comment, citing the company’s silent period ahead of its business strategy presentation next week.

PPC sold two sustainability-linked bonds last year. The first, a €775 million security maturing in 2026, will pay a half-a-percentage-point coupon step-up if it fails to reduce direct emissions from its assets by 40% by end-2022, from a 2019 base year. That works out to around €3.9 million per year if PPC doesn’t achieve the goal.

The company said it has “successfully phased out 1.4GW of capacity” since 2021, leading to a 30% reduction of CO2 emissions compared to 2019.

“However, the conflict in Ukraine in the beginning of 2022 has created significant energy related issues throughout Europe,” the spokesperson said. These are developments that were “unforeseen.”

A Novelty

Witnessing an SLB trigger go off would be a novelty in international markets. Most issuers’ either have targets that are several years away, or so unambitious that they can be easily met even in difficult markets.

UK grocery chain Tesco Plc was criticized last year for tying its SLB to goals that covered only 2% of annual emissions. France’s Carrefour SA raised eyebrows by leaving out emission-reduction targets altogether.

As a result, there’s no playbook to show how markets will react when targets are missed, the AFII said. Investors would get a higher coupon, which could raise demand for the bond. On the other hand, an issuer’s failure to meet an ESG target might spark a selloff by funds that have sustainable investment mandates.

“This relationship would need to be considered on a case-by-case basis,” the AFII said. “Watching SLBs as they go through their triggers should give pricing information that can be used for this purpose.”

--With assistance from Alberto Brambilla.

(Adds context to show significance of a potential trigger event in final paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Ask Supreme Court to Resume Student Debt Relief Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The legal battle over President Joe Biden’s plan for student debt relief could be headed to the US Supreme Court as the government seeks to lift a lower court order that blocked the program indefinitely.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsSto

  • Ontario Teachers Writes Off FTX Stake, Citing Potential Fraud

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said it will write down its stake in FTX to zero, taking a $95 million loss barely a year after making its first investment in Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to

  • Brazil VP-elect Alckmin vows debt reduction, seeks to appease markets

    Brazil's incoming government will be fiscally responsible, Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin said Thursday, promising a budget surplus and reduction in public debt in effort to quell market unrest over a proposed welfare plan. In a conversation with journalists, Alckmin addressed the market's negative reaction to President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's proposed constitutional amendment to exempt at least 175 billion reais ($32.41 billion) from next year's budget to pay for social programs.

  • United States at risk of tight electric supplies this winter -NERC

    In Texas, NERC projected power demand will rise by over 7% since last winter causing lower reserves margins, noting generators and fuel supplies were still threatened by extreme and prolonged cold like the Texas freeze of February 2021 when the state's grid operator imposed rotating power outages. NERC said that the lack of interconnections with other regions limited Texas' ability to import power from other regions if problems arise.

  • Arkon Energy Raises $28M and Completes Hydrokraft Acquisition to Expand Bitcoin Mining

    Arkon Energy, a 100% renewable data center infrastructure company, has announced the completion of a US $28M raise. The Australia-based company has also completed the acquisition of Hydrokraft AS, ...

  • Banks fund Tenneco buyout after failed sale attempt

    A group of banks led by Bank of America and Citigroup have funded Apollo Global Management's acquisition of auto parts supplier Tenneco without being able to sell down a portion of the $5.4 billion debt they are providing, sources close to the deal said. Since Nov. 3, banks have offered the Tenneco debt at a steep discount - a $1.4 billion loan at 84 to 85 cents on the dollar and a $1 billion bond with an 8% coupon and an all-in yield of 12%. Bank of America and Citigroup declined to comment.

  • Oil Poised for Second Weekly Decline on Gloomy Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was poised for a weekly loss of almost 8% as concerns over a worsening demand outlook filtered through the crude market.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsStocks Drop for a Second Day as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapDemand for winter-de

  • U.S. senators push to ban government deals with Chinese chipmakers -Politico

    The senators want to get their amendment which blocks federal access to semiconductor products and services made by Chinese firms into the final version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the report said. The measure would broaden provisions in Section 889 that already prohibit government agencies from doing business with Chinese telecommunications companies or contractors who use their technologies, according to Politico. Schumer and Cornyn got their proposal added to the Senate NDAA last month in the October managers package and are now working to convince their colleagues, the report added.

  • Billionaire contributes $740M to rebuild Ukraine, says it will become ‘highest growth economy in Europe without any doubt’

    Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest is predicting a “golden era” for Ukraine with some help from his fund, the Ukraine Green Growth Initiative.

  • Japan's inflation hits 40-year high as weak yen fans import costs

    Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in October as a weak yen pushed up the cost of imported commodities, which were already surging due to global supply constraints. It also confirmed CPI growth remained above the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% inflation goal for a seventh straight month. "I haven't changed my view that the rise will start to slow down soon," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, noting declines in global grain prices.

  • Italy's Enel to build solar PV cell & panel factory in U.S

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian utility Enel said on Thursday it would build a solar photovoltaic (PV) cell and panel manufacturing facility in the United States in an effort to support the creation of a North-American supply chain. The factory is expected to initially produce at least 3 gigawatt (GW) and scale up to 6 GW of high-performance bifacial PV modules and cells annually, the group said in a statement. The group said the facility is expected to be among the first to produce solar cells in the United States, where a ban on imports of some Chinese solar materials is creating issues for energy developers.

  • Applied Materials Stock Rises on Earnings. Management Is Upbeat.

    The maker of chip-manufacturing equipment forecast more revenue than expected for the January quarter.

  • Daily Crunch: Google upgrades Search, Shopping and Maps with more data, AR and accessibility

    Oh, and if you have 30 minutes of downtime, I think you’ll enjoy Alex’s interview with some corporate comms experts on the ins and outs of working with startups and public companies. Feature dump: For those of you who love to use Google Maps, Google Search and Google Shopping, boy, does the company have some new features for you. Putting money where your mouth is: Index Ventures is betting that the economic downturn will inspire the creation of more startups and is putting $300 million on that horse to win, Mike writes.

  • A Quarter of Americans at Risk of Winter Power Blackouts, Grid Emergencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Large swaths of North America may face blackouts and other energy emergencies during bouts of extreme cold this winter as coal and natural gas supplies tighten, according to a US regulatory agency. Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsStocks D

  • Students take over weather forecast!

    Students from a local Montessori school join Good Day DC to help Tucker with his weather report!

  • Historic Snowstorm Threatens to Bury Buffalo, Cripple Western NY

    (Bloomberg) -- A powerful winter storm sweeping off the Great Lakes is forecast to bury western New York under a near-record amount of snow, threatening to paralyze much of the region.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsStocks Drop for a Second Day as Fed H

  • Analysis-Reluctant buyers pose main threat to Beijing's property revival efforts

    A slew of recent supportive measures will bring China's cash-strapped property developers much needed relief, but a full recovery of the sector will be hobbled by increasingly elusive buyers, say bankers, developers and analysts. From a sweeping purge a couple of years ago to a series of financing measures now, China's changed approach towards the property sector, a key pillar of the economy, reflects how dire the situation has become. Weighed down by protracted COVID-19 curbs, falling home prices and rising unemployment in the world's second-largest economy, many prospective buyers are putting off their plans, creating challenges for developers and policymakers.

  • Fossils of car-sized sea turtle unearthed in Spain

    STORY: Scientists in Spain have uncovered fossilsof one of the largest turtles on record[Location: Coll de Nargo, Spain]The reptile would have been the size of a small cara Mini Cooper to be exactLeviathanochelis aenigmatica was a marine turtle that lived during the Cretaceous Period (Angel Golobart, Catalan Institute of Paleontology)“It’s very interesting because now we know more about the ancient seas, we are talking about 84-83 million years ago, and we know more about the paleo ecosystem of the Pyrenees.”Measuring 12 feet long and weighing abouttwo tons, it is Europe's biggest-known turtleFossils of the largest turtle on record were found in the U.S., reaching about 15 feet longor the same size as a Toyota Corolla

  • Bath & Body Works seeing good early returns from its loyalty program

    Bath & Body Works Inc. is cultivating its best customers and expanding with new products. The Columbus-based retailer reported a better-than-expected third quarter driven in part by some lower-than-expected costs and a good start to its new loyalty program. Executive Chair and Interim CEO Sarah Nash, on a Thursday morning call with stock analysts, said the loyalty program, which launched in August, has 21 million members already.

  • With A Growing Short Supply Of Crypto Mining Infrastructure, Can Mawson’s Large-Scale Excess Capacity Provide Hope For The Industry?

    By Ernest Dela Aglanu, Benzinga